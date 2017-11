The production schedule I set up was not good.I am really sorry.We need more time for the following two reasons:• We could not recruit staffs, including animators, than we thought. The animation industry in Japan is a shortage of people.• I am not convinced of the current scenario and I can not enjoy everyone as it is now. I want to evolve the production by modifying it to a more interesting scenario.We officially announce the postponement of completion of animation.We have to change the schedule drastically.The new schedule is now being rebuilt and will be announced as soon as possible.I would like to solve the problem of shortage of work by continuing to recruit staff. Recently, a skilled animator promised cooperation.For a better scenario creation, a strong ally appeared.People who like Japanese games may know this person.We will be able to announce someone in the near future.This time it was not a good report.However, in order to prevent everyone from feeling uneasy, we will make progress reports with as short a span as possible.We will continue making animation!