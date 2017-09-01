[Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Vous êtes plus 2D ou 3D ?

La 3D c'est mieux car on a plus de détails !! (c) Mattosai
0
Aucun vote
La 2D c'est le bien !! car un street fighter et un KOF c'est mieux en 2D
35
64%
M'enfou du moment que je joue
20
36%
 
Nombre total de votes : 55
Ramior
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Ramior le Jeu 31 Aoû 2017, 03:52

Ce jeux ; c'est bien celui qui seras dans blazblue cross tag battle, avec Persona & RWBY ?
Rhyvia
Inscription: Sam 19 Fév 2011, 17:41

Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Rhyvia le Jeu 31 Aoû 2017, 04:09

Celui-là même.

J'attends avec impatience l'affrontement entre Yu Narukami et Hyde pour savoir lequel des deux mérite le plus le titre de personnage principal typique.
Tetho
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Tetho le Ven 01 Sep 2017, 01:12

Un peu de sérieux, Hyde a un nom et un semblant de personnalité, il dit quand même à Hilda d'aller se faire foutre, quand protagoniste-kun de Persona 4 n'a aucun des deux dans son propre jeux, même les verres de ses lunettes sont moins transparents que lui. Plus on-ne-le-fait-pas-parler-pour-que-le-joueur-puisse-mieux-se-projeter-en-lui tu meurs.


Sinon je suis partant pour du UNIEL, pour peu que tu joues sur PS3. mon ID PSN c'est Tetho_mig.
Si tu veux faire du Melty sur Steam, je suis aussi partant. C'est toujours un plaisir de troller les adversaires avec ma Neco-Arc de la gwak.
Lion_Sn@ke
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Ven 01 Sep 2017, 10:47

September 23 - 15:30 to 16:00 – Dead or Alive 5: Last Round TGS 2017 Special Broadcast – The development team reports from Tokyo Game Show 2017. In addition to the announcement of the “Designers Challenge 2017” results, there will be new information shared for the first time during this broadcast. Featuring Yosuke Hayashi (producer), Yutaka Saito (art director), and special guest Yamima.


S'il vous plaît, une date pour DOA 6. (même une rumeur, je prend :cry:)
