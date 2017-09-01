September 23 - 15:30 to 16:00 – Dead or Alive 5: Last Round TGS 2017 Special Broadcast – The development team reports from Tokyo Game Show 2017. In addition to the announcement of the “Designers Challenge 2017” results, there will be new information shared for the first time during this broadcast. Featuring Yosuke Hayashi (producer), Yutaka Saito (art director), and special guest Yamima.