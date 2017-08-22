[Topic officiel] Dreamcast, Saturn, Mega Drive...

Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] Dreamcast, Saturn, Mega Drive...

Messagede Tetho le Mar 22 Aoû 2017, 10:30

C'est "rassurant", autant que peut l'être le fait de montrer une bande-annonce qui a donc un an au lieu d'image qui reflètent l'état de développement actuel.
J'espère que leur "stratégie" a été murement réfléchie, parce que là il y a quand même de quoi se demander ce qui se passe.

Sch@dows
Re: [Topic officiel] Dreamcast, Saturn, Mega Drive...

Messagede Sch@dows le Mar 22 Aoû 2017, 10:57

Comme dirait l'équipe d'Inafune : C'est mieux que rien >__<
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: [Topic officiel] Dreamcast, Saturn, Mega Drive...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Mar 22 Aoû 2017, 13:19

:lol:
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: [Topic officiel] Dreamcast, Saturn, Mega Drive...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Mer 23 Aoû 2017, 10:01

http://game.watch.impress.co.jp/docs/in ... 76791.html

Une interview de Yu Suzuki sur le teaser de Shenmue 3 (traduction en anglais reprise de Neogaf) qui confirme que l'on a bien vu un teaser et que le jeu final sera différent.

Game Watch Japan has published a very interesting interview with Suzuki-san, the interview took place during Gamescom and includes some really insightful and interesting information about Shenmue III, here's some of it:

-The released Shenmue III teaser footage is real-time in-game graphics.
-All character models are temporary and subject to change.
-Facial animations were initially implemented but have been removed about a month ago.
-The teaser was especially made for Gamescom 2017, no further plans to show more of the game at this year's Gamescom or Tokyo Game Show. However, a full-scale promotion will take place next year.
-Deep Silver will publish the game internationally, and they'll provide budget and promotional support. A publisher for Japan is to be decided.
-Suzuki-san would like to continue the series in Shenmue IV if possible.
-Suzuki-san is not interested in forcing the Shenmue story to complete in Shenmue III.
-Shenmue III will take around 30 hours of gameplay to complete.
-The fighting engine in Shenmue III is being built from scratch, and unlike Shenmue II it won't use the Virtua engine.
-A system that allows phone calls with characters from Shenmue and Shenmue II is planned for Shenmue III.
-Suzuki-san would like to bring as many voice actors from the previous games as possible, but some are retired now, he will audition a new voice actress for Shenhua.
-OST from Shenmue and Shenmue II will probably be reused in Shenmue III.
-The new partnership with Deep Silver is strong and it's aimed to improve the Shenmue III experience beyond what was initially planned on the Kickstarter.
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] Dreamcast, Saturn, Mega Drive...

Messagede Tetho le Mer 23 Aoû 2017, 10:29

Je vois pas autremant comment donner sens au messages ultra contradictoires que toute cette histoire envoie.
