Game Watch Japan has published a very interesting interview with Suzuki-san, the interview took place during Gamescom and includes some really insightful and interesting information about Shenmue III, here's some of it:



-The released Shenmue III teaser footage is real-time in-game graphics.

-All character models are temporary and subject to change.

-Facial animations were initially implemented but have been removed about a month ago.

-The teaser was especially made for Gamescom 2017, no further plans to show more of the game at this year's Gamescom or Tokyo Game Show. However, a full-scale promotion will take place next year.

-Deep Silver will publish the game internationally, and they'll provide budget and promotional support. A publisher for Japan is to be decided.

-Suzuki-san would like to continue the series in Shenmue IV if possible.

-Suzuki-san is not interested in forcing the Shenmue story to complete in Shenmue III.

-Shenmue III will take around 30 hours of gameplay to complete.

-The fighting engine in Shenmue III is being built from scratch, and unlike Shenmue II it won't use the Virtua engine.

-A system that allows phone calls with characters from Shenmue and Shenmue II is planned for Shenmue III.

-Suzuki-san would like to bring as many voice actors from the previous games as possible, but some are retired now, he will audition a new voice actress for Shenhua.

-OST from Shenmue and Shenmue II will probably be reused in Shenmue III.

-The new partnership with Deep Silver is strong and it's aimed to improve the Shenmue III experience beyond what was initially planned on the Kickstarter.