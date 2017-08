@ShenmueGuru sur Neogaf a écrit: At the risk of getting into trouble, its worth it to see some of the shocking reactions ive read over the last 6 pages.



In the name of transparency, I can say that 90% of what was in that trailer we were shown a year ago at the Kickstarter dinner. There is a strategy to what's being shown. If you think this was put together last week that's your business, I am just telling you that the majority of that footage is at least a year old, some even 18 months old now.



Take from it what you will. Also, for those looking for Yakuza level character detail, maybe throw a few extra bucks onto the ongoing PayPal for the game, since this is a low funded title without a multi million dollar development studio behind it.