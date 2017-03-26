GODZILLA : Urobuchi x Polygon Pictures

Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 17056
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

GODZILLA : Urobuchi x Polygon Pictures

Messagede Tetho le Ven 19 Aoû 2016, 16:21

Image

http://godzilla-anime.com

Film ciné, sortie en 2017.

Réalisateurs : Shizuno Kubun (réal divers films de Detective Conan, première série de Sidonia) & Seshita Hiroyuki (réal Sidonia part II, Aijin et BLAME!)
Scénario : Urobuchi Gen (MadoMagi, Psycho Pass...)
Production : Polygon Pictures

Comentaire de Shizuno :
J'ai pour ambition de créer un divertissement d'une ampleur démesurée qui ravira aussi bien ceux qui adorent Godzilla que ceux qui n'y connaissent rien. Préparez-vous.


Commentaire de Seshita :
En compagnie de messieurs Urobuchi et Shizuno, deux créateurs dont la vision du monde est empruntes de leurs fortes personnalités, j'ai pour ambition de créer un drame humain et un univers époustouflant.


Commentaire d'Urobuchi :
En tant que créateur né au Japon me voir confier Godzilla est le plus grand des honneurs qu'il soit. Je remercie tout ceux qui m'ont soutenus jusque là et compte m'épuiser à la tache pour être à la hauteur de leurs attentes.







Image
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Ramior
Spirit of Nausicaä
 
Messages: 2167
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: GODZILLA : Urobuchi x Polygon Pictures

Messagede Ramior le Ven 19 Aoû 2016, 16:42

En 3D je présume. :roll:
Zêta Amrith
Kwisatz Haderach
 
Messages: 8130
Inscription: Dim 08 Avr 2007, 23:14

Re: GODZILLA : Urobuchi x Polygon Pictures

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Sam 20 Aoû 2016, 11:58

Qu'est-ce que va bien pouvoir copier Urobuchi cette fois.
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 17056
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: GODZILLA : Urobuchi x Polygon Pictures

Messagede Tetho le Dim 26 Mar 2017, 00:09

Site officiel ouvert, le film s'appelle GODZILLA -Kaijû Wakusei- au Japon et Godzilla : Monster Planet pour le reste du monde. Sans surprise Netflix se chargera de sa distribution hors du Japon (donc c'est mort pour une sortie ciné).

Synopsis en anglais certifié écrit par un vrai japonais authentique du glorieux Dainippon.
The last summer of the 20th Century. That day, the human beings learn that they are not the only ruler of the planet Earth.

The appearance of the giant living creatures “Kaiju's” and the ultimate existence that destroys all monsters: Godzilla. Through the battle against kaiju’s that lasted for half a century, human beings has experienced continuous defeat, and finally plans to escape from the Earth. And in 2048, only those who were selected by the A.I. managed under the central government boarded the inter-sidereal emigrant spaceship “Aratrum” to head for “Tau Cetus e”, the planet beyond the distance of 11.9 light-year. However, the environmental condition differences between that of the Earth and Tau e, which they finally arrived after 20 years were far beyond the predicted numbers, and was not an environment considered to be habitable by human beings.

The young man on the emigrant ship: Haruo, who saw his parents killed by Godzilla in front of his eyes when he was 4 years old, had only one thing in his mind for 20 years: to return to the Earth and defeat Godzilla. Shut out from the possibility of emigration, as the living environment in the ship deteriorates, the group of “Earth Returnists” led by Haruo became the majority, and determines to head back to Earth through a dangerous long-distance hyperspace navigation.

However, the Earth they have returned has already passed the time of 20,000 years, and has become an unknown world with the ecosystem reigned by Godzilla.

At the end, will human beings win back the Earth? And what will Haruo see beyond his fate…?


Kaijû semble être devenu un mot de la langue anglaise à part entière. Je les envie.


Quelques artboards assez génériques ici.
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 17056
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: GODZILLA : Urobuchi x Polygon Pictures

Messagede Tetho le Sam 08 Juil 2017, 23:41



Surprise, ça ressemble à tous les autres titres Polygon Pictures qui soient.
Ramior
Spirit of Nausicaä
 
Messages: 2167
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: GODZILLA : Urobuchi x Polygon Pictures

Messagede Ramior le Dim 09 Juil 2017, 00:42

Quel disgrâce pour Godzilla :cry: .
chevkraken
Stakhanoviste du troll
 
Messages: 2427
Inscription: Mer 08 Fév 2012, 18:29

Re: GODZILLA : Urobuchi x Polygon Pictures

Messagede chevkraken le Lun 10 Juil 2017, 03:59

La vache, cette 3D qui a plus de 10 ans de retard(sur les prod ciné jap, pour les prod US c'est 15 ans) c'est douloureux.
l'anti-fan vous attend. Ne vous laissez pas aveugler par l'amour que vous portez à vôtre œuvre fétiche, il ne vous le pardonnera pas.

Mais attention, ça ne l'empêche pas d'être un fanboy de Vanellope von schweetz!!!
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 17056
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: GODZILLA : Urobuchi x Polygon Pictures

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 17 Aoû 2017, 20:26



Bon en fait c'est juste du Shingeki no Kyojin avec un skin Godzilla.
Ramior
Spirit of Nausicaä
 
Messages: 2167
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: GODZILLA : Urobuchi x Polygon Pictures

Messagede Ramior le Jeu 17 Aoû 2017, 21:32

Moi qui est toujours rêver d'un anime Godzilla, merci de ruiner mon rêve Japon. :cry:

Sinon je suis le seul à trouver que ce Godzilla ressemble à celui du fim d'Edwards?
