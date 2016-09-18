[Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ialda le Mer 03 Fév 2016, 11:56

Casus No se lance dans un grand débat où chacun essaie de donner son interprétation de la Old-School Renaissance - aka pourquoi, en 2016, jouer à D&D avec l'édition basique BX de Moldvay d'il y a trente-cinq ans c'est être moderne. Et mis à part les posts du type "lol!nostalgie" c'est très drôle, et c'est intéressant, car c'est le genre de débat qui révèle la disparité de points de vue (et de pratique) existant autours le concept de jeu de rôle. Tout y passe : thèse/antithèse de l'héritage forgien du system matters, narrativisme et table aléatoires, le théorème de Han Solo et de Luke Skywalker (voir aussi quand Zak S explique existentialisme et post-structuralisme avec le JdR :lol: ), philosophie du DIY contre expérience balisée, écrire un roman pour fiche de perso vs "le background d'un perso, c'est ce qui lui arrive entre les niveaux 1 et 6", Erol Otus vs Larry Elmore, contrat social, politique...

M'enfin rien que pour apprendre que la section wargame du Casus historique était pro-pacte de Varsovie, je ne regrette pas la lecture :mrgreen:
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ialda le Dim 18 Sep 2016, 22:52

Vampire the Masquerade (et pas Requiem) 5ème édition prévu pour l'hiver 2018

What else we know so far about Vampire: the Masquerade 5th Edition, facts:

* Disciplines and Feeding will work by the "You are what you eat"-philosophy.
* Core institutions and concepts like "The Camarilla", "the Beast" and others will have have changed or shifted in meaning or operation in varying degrees.
* The metaplot for 5th edition will start right before the event known as Gehenna.
* The game (and it's mechanics?) will treat humans not as blood bags but as individuals that matter.
* All licensees of the franchise will get the same "bible" to help unify the world and game universe. Helps the metaplot stay relevant and consistent.
* Metaplot progress will focus on real life players being the main characters. Transmedia will be a huge focus.

Rumors:
* Humans might be more aware of the prescence of supernatural entities and dangers in the world.
* There might have been a war among Vampires for the graves of the ancients


http://forum.theonyxpath.com/forum/main ... th-edition

Vu le rachat par Paradox et les rumeurs d'un nouveau jeu VtM Bloodlines il y a quelques mois, il risque d'avoir du mouvement sur le front des vampires :mrgreen: Vivement la même annonce pour Mage the Ascension
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Aer le Lun 19 Sep 2016, 00:19

The metaplot for 5th edition will start right before the event known as Gehenna.


Lolwut ? C'est pas after plutôt ?

All licensees of the franchise will get the same "bible" to help unify the world and game universe. Helps the metaplot stay relevant and consistent.


QUELLE BONNE IDÉE §§

Bon, tu me préviendras quand ils auront redéfini correctement le Golconde.
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ialda le Lun 19 Sep 2016, 00:49

Aer a écrit:Lolwut ? C'est pas after plutôt ?


De toute façon, la Géhenne, ça a toujours été l'éléphant au milieu de la boutique de Vampire... vu toutes les prophéties qui existent à son sujet - guerre avec les garous, retour de Lilith et des dernières filles de Eve, l'obscurcissement du soleil, Caine qui revient se foutre sur la gueule avec tout le monde, règne de mille ans -, ça va un peu à l'encontre d'un principe principal qui est de gérer d'avoir un secret gênant au milieu d'un monde contemporain. Ca avait un sens à une époque (peurs millénaristes), maintenant c'est devenu un épouvantail un peu gênant. Et puis faire vivre la métaplot après un tel enjeu, même s'il est avorté ? Ils auraient mieux de mettre tout ça de côté, ou du moins de trouver le moyen de le zapper après l'épisode Ravnos et d'expliquer pourquoi Vampire en 2016 a d'autres enjeux.

Et puis rien à voir mais dans tout ce qu' fait White Wolf à l'époque de toute façon je vois que la "fin" de la metaplot de Wraith qui ai vraiment de la gueule :mrgreen:

Aer a écrit:Bon, tu me préviendras quand ils auront redéfini correctement le Golconde.


Agartha ! Ah non merde c'est Nephilim, ça :mrgreen:
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Darkge999 le Mer 09 Nov 2016, 12:01

Black Book et Casus Belli ressucite Laelith lors d'un nouveau crowdfunding:
http://www.black-book-editions.fr/crowdfunding-52.html
Pour ceux qui n'ont pas connu cette époque, Laelith, c'était ça:
[Montrer] Spoiler
Image
Certainement un des meilleurs Hors-Séries du Casus Belli originel.

Personnellement, si j'ai de très bons souvenirs d'utilisation de ce cadre de campagne dans lequel j'ai adoré masteriser, je trouve que les prix proposés par Black Book et consors, sont vraiment trop cher... :?
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ialda le Mer 09 Nov 2016, 23:05

Je sais pas pourquoi mais c'est l'illustration du Litos par Enki Bilal dont je me souviens le mieux; c'est toujours amusant quand on relit des vieux suppléments de Jdr de tomber sur des noms d'illustrateurs devenus célèbres, comme Tignous pour les très belles illustrations de la v1 de Rêve de Dragon.

Ça râle pas mal autours du prix de la version "éco" du supplément. C'est vrai que le JdR devenant une activité pratiqué par un public a/ vieillissant et b/ plus aisé qu'il y a vingt ans - pour ne pas dire un hobby de bourgeois -, c'est logique de voir l'idée de ce genre de productions "de luxe" s'imposer. Là j'imagine que c'est la comparaison avec le supplément d'origine chez CB (un hors série vendu trente balles de l'époque) qui coince involontairement chez certains ?

Moins bon souvenir de Laelith version CB saison 2 par contre (maquette, omniprésence d'une metaplot asez mal amené...). Dommage. Les suppléments urbains dans le Jdr, c'est un peu le summun de ce travail de démiurges de mondes imaginaires que l'on trouve dans ce secteur. Vive Sigil, Abyme, Nochet et surtout Vornheim - meilleur supplément urbain de JdR de tous les temps :mrgreen:
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Darkge999 le Jeu 10 Nov 2016, 00:40

Ialda a écrit:Ça râle pas mal autours du prix de la version "éco" du supplément. C'est vrai que le JdR devenant une activité pratiqué par un public a/ vieillissant et b/ plus aisé qu'il y a vingt ans - pour ne pas dire un hobby de bourgeois -, c'est logique de voir l'idée de ce genre de productions "de luxe" s'imposer. Là j'imagine que c'est la comparaison avec le supplément d'origine chez CB (un hors série vendu trente balles de l'époque) qui coince involontairement chez certains ?

D'après ce que j'ai lu à droite et à gauche, si une petit partie râle par rapport au prix du supplément originel, ils râlent surtout à cause du prix de la première contrepartie. Ce qui est assez juste à mes yeux, pour ce qui n'est finalement qu'un univers de jeu, c'est assez cher, voir plus qu'un jeu en lui-même...
J'étais emballer à l'idée d'une ressortit de Laelith, mais depuis que j'ai vu les prix, mes ardeurs se sont calmer...

Moins bon souvenir de Laelith version CB saison 2 par contre (maquette, omniprésence d'une metaplot asez mal amené...). Dommage.

Ce fut une vraie purge par rapport à l'originel au point que je l'avais ignorer, utilisant seulement l'originel pour ma campagne. Tout CB 2 était comme ça d'ailleurs...

Je sais pas pourquoi mais c'est l'illustration du Litos par Enki Bilal dont je me souviens le mieux

[Montrer] Spoiler
Image
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ialda le Jeu 10 Nov 2016, 02:26

J'ai l'impression d'une sorte de lego qui n'attends qu'une seule chose : qu'on lui plante une tête de faucon sur le tronc pour partir rejouer La foire aux immortels :mrgreen:

Tout le trip autours des Litos me fait penser à ces grandes sagas de bédé de fantasy "à secret" de la même époque : La Quête de l'oiseau du temps, Légendes des contrées oubliées, L'Épée de Cristal... je me demande combien de ces sagas ont commencées sous forme de campagne de JdR maison, ou bien si c'est Laelith qui aurait du finir en bédé à l'origine :mrgreen:

Darkge999 a écrit:Ce fut une vraie purge par rapport à l'originel au point que je l'avais ignorer, utilisant seulement l'originel pour ma campagne. Tout CB 2 était comme ça d'ailleurs...


En relisant le HS original je réalise que j'ai complètement oublié les photos de décors diorama qui illustraient certains articles; pour jouer ça doit être fabuleux. Encore un truc qui a sauté dans la réédition je crois ? :)
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Darkge999 le Jeu 10 Nov 2016, 11:53

Les dioramas n'étaient pas dans la seconde monture. D'ailleurs, une grosse partie de ses éléments provenait du premier supplément, remaquetter et relooker pour l'occasion avec les codes graphiques de CB 2.

En examinant la carte mise en valeur pour le crowdfunding, j'ai l'impression que l'équipe de Black Book/Casus Belli fait comme si le second supplément n'avait jamais exister...
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ramior le Jeu 15 Déc 2016, 22:34

Bon c'est pas vraiment un JDR mais est ce que vous connaissez "King Of war" ?

C'est un jeux de plateau fantatiques "fortement inspiré" par Warhammer, et pour sur l'un des chefs de projets Alessio Cavatore était chez Game workshop, le jeux à pus voir le jours grâce à une campagne kicksater réussi et depuis un ans connait son petit succès, faut dire que maintenant que Warhammer Fantasy n'existe plus il faut combler le vide. :lol:

L'univers à l'air très classique, les figurines ocsille entre le grossier et le superbe (leurs Orcs on une meilleurs allure que ce de GW.) et le système de jeux serais accessible sans pour autant être barbant.

Alors des connaisseurs ?

http://labretonnie.forumactif.com/t7188 ... ngs-of-war

http://jumanjeux.com/kings-of-war-jeu-monte/

https://1d4chan.org/wiki/Kings_of_War
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ialda le Ven 16 Déc 2016, 01:28

Jamais entendu parler. Le système a l'air plus proche des jeux de guerre avec figurines "classiques" (moral et déroute) plutôt que celui de Warhammer ?

- En janvier sort "Empires inexplorés", un supplément avec 9 listes supplémentaires, pensé pour aider les anciens joueurs de WFB à recycler leurs armées si elles ne se trouvaient pas dans le livre de base, plus deux listes originales : Confrérie/Bretonniens, Salamandres/Hommes-lézards, Harde/Hommes-bêtes, Varangurs/Guerriers du Chaos, Empire de poussière/Rois des tombes, Ligue de Rhordia/Empire, Vermine/Skavens, Nérética (forces des océans) et Cauchemars (créatures maléfiques issues d'une autre dimension). Les Elfes du Crépuscule/noirs sont en téléchargement gratuit en version bêta.


C'est vicelard ça. Bien pensé mais vicelard :mrgreen:
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ramior le Ven 16 Déc 2016, 01:58

Les factions sont un gros copier collé (réussi) de warhammer, c'est pour ça que je parler de ressemblance.
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Darkge999 le Mar 21 Mar 2017, 19:16

Le genre de chose qui arrive lorsqu'on ne l'attend plus:
Dungeons & Dragons ® 5e édition • Player's Handbook ® Manuel des joueurs - version française

http://www.black-book-editions.fr/produit.php?id=4363
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ialda le Mar 21 Mar 2017, 21:12

lol

ça va demander un peu de tact de la part de BBE pour négocier les prochains jours, ça :mrgreen:
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Darkge999 le Mer 22 Mar 2017, 11:44

Le pire est que le D&D5 officiel sortira avant leur clone. Je serai l'un de ses souscripteurs, je l'aurai un peu mauvais...

Par contre, cela fait une sacrée concentration entre leurs mains: distributeur de D&D5, futur éditeur de l'un de ses clones, éditeur de la VF de Pathfinder qui est un clone de D&D3 et éditeur de Casus Belli qui doit être un des derniers (voir le dernier) magazine de JDR...
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ialda le Mer 22 Mar 2017, 16:18

C'est une situation délicate où se trouver pour un éditeur. Soit ils sont de bonne foi - et dans ce cas on peut se dire que par respect envers leurs souscripteurs ils auraient peut-être dû refuser d'éditer D&D5, même si c'est un peu facile à dire quand on n'est pas à leur place -, soit effectivement il y a le soupçon d'avoir voulu refourguer plusieurs fois le même matos sous des packaging différents...

Et dans tous les cas de toute façon ça sera dur de faire vivre cette gamme HD à côté. D'accord avec toi, BBE a un peu trop de poids dans la milieu; j'ai du mal aussi avec leur politique de recours systématique au crowd funding, même quand c'est pour des opérations louables telles que Lamentations of Flame Princess - avec une trad de tous les suppléments actuellement disponibles de Zak S à la clé... :)

En tout cas c'est cool d'avoir le jeu en officiel en France, surtout si on a la même qualité d'impression que la VO !

Du coup ces localisations vont peut-être être la cause d'un petit miracle : faire lâcher DD4 aux japonais :lol:
http://hobbyjapan.co.jp//dd/news/5th_dnd_pg/index.html
Du coup je me demande comment Hobby Japan va recycler son groupe de PJs maison de la précédente édition, il avaient l'air très attaché à un certain perso d'elfe à gros seins...
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Darkge999 le Jeu 23 Mar 2017, 12:09

Pour l'instant, même s'il y a des gens qui râlent, Black Book semble proposer à ceux qui le désire, de les rembourser.
Ils ont également fait une vidéo sur twitch pour expliquer la situation, mais j'ai la flemme de la regarder...
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/130467342

Par contre, c'est vrai que cela vas être dur pour leur gamme HD de se faire une place. Et il y aura la concurrence des autres clones...

Quand a leurs recours au crowdfunding, j'ai l'impression d'assister à des précommandes déguiser pour savoir s'il faut vraiment s'investir sur tel ou tel projet...
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Klyptos le Jeu 23 Mar 2017, 15:02

En même temps, Black Book a officiellement renommé le crowdfunding en précommande participative depuis le passage au nouveau site donc ils ne peuvent pas être plus clairs là-dessus.

D'après leurs dires, ils ont appris cette nouvelle 2 jours après la fin de la préco de leur clone et c'est même pas WotC qui gère c'est Gale Force 9, qui est la boîte qui fait les accessoires (les cartes de sorts, les écrans spécifiques à chaque campagne, etc...), et ils se sont apparemment pas fait chier: ils ont regardé pays par pays qui sortait Pathfinder.

Quant à la sortie du bousin, j'attends de voir perso. J'ai le triptyque VO + écran donc repasser à la caisse pour une édition VF erratée (c'est pas comme si l'errata officiel du player's handbook faisait qu'une seule page et ne corrigeait majoritairement que des coquilles de formulation) c'est pas ma priorité. Je suis plus intéressé par les campagnes ceci-dit, ils ont l'air de partir sur l'édition de Out of the Abyss et The Curse of Strahd ainsi que le Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide.
Il a été universellement reconnu que j'ai des goûts de chiotte. Mais bon, je préfère mille fois remater Guilty Crown que mater un quelconque animoerde de KyoAni.
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ialda le Jeu 23 Mar 2017, 15:43

J'ai lu le The Curse of Strahd nouveau et il m'a pas mal déçu, c'est vraiment le scénar de base version big mac, avec plein de trucs pas forcément inutiles mais pas forcément très originaux rajoutés autours. Autant ressortir carrément le setting Ravenloft. En tout cas à la lecture ça reste des milliers fois de moins enthousiasmant que ce que l'on peut trouver chez certains indés.

C'est quand même un signe si les deux meilleurs "méga-donjons" sortis ces dernières années sont des produits non-Hasbro (Eyes of the Stone Thief et The Maze of the Blue Medusa).
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Aer le Lun 12 Juin 2017, 18:26

Troisième financement participatif pour les Editions Mnémos lancé à l'instant. Et si je le poste ici, c'est qu'effectivement ce n'est pas tout à fait un livre ~~.

Nephilim Légende.

J'avoue que j'hésite un peu, mais mettre le tier physique aussi haut humpf.
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ialda le Lun 12 Juin 2017, 20:35

Ils auraient du la jouer futé et proposer Tristan Lhomme en stretch goal :mrgreen:

Je suis très probablement tenté par une réédition de Selenim qui proposait déjà l'une des meilleures variations JdR sur le thème du vampire. Le souffle du dragon pourquoi pas, mais pas Les Arthuriades ? J'espère aussi qu'ils rajouteront un goal sur les Akasha et les Arcanes majeures : pas nécessaire, mais ça rajoute énormément aux particularités de l'univers Néphilim.

J'adore ce jeu, rien que parcourir les listes de sorts de la kabbale donnait une foultitude d'idées d'histoires, mais la seconde édition tellement mal foutue m'avait coupé l'envie de jouer à l'époque. Sympa de retrouver les même illustrations de couverture... mais pourquoi le bandeau bleu ?


_______________________________________________________________

Du coup, nota bene pour les prochains mois :mrgreen:

* Des dinosaures, des zombies, Pendleton Ward de Adventure Time dans une campagne officielle pour D&D5
Tomb of Annihilation conceptualisée comme “Indiana Jones meets zombies". Les suppléments officiels Hasbro ne m'ont pas convaincus jusque là mais là, grosses attentes...

Image
http://kotaku.com/d-ds-upcoming-adventu ... 1795814893

* Le Quickstart pour la nouvelle édition de Runequest dans Glorantha approche et pas mal de trucs changent

RQ4 is not generic; it is set in Glorantha in 1625.

The rules are an elaboration of the RQ Classic Edition rules, but add:

- Runes, see this post from one year ago, except that the mechanism has been further polished and refined.

- Passions, which also work as augments.
Note: both Runes and Passions work like Skills, with a %age value. Runes are also the basic skills on which Rune Magic depends in terms of succeeding at casting a Rune Magic spell.

- Rune Points, used to fuel the casting of Rune Magic spells. They work like Magic Points except that are replenished during worship ceremonies that take place once a season. How many points you top up also depends on whether your PC is an initiate or a Rune-level character. You do not have to ‘learn’ Rune Magic spells: when you cast a Rune Magic spell, you are channelling your god’s power. I’ll provide an example later on.

- CharGen: characters are much more integrated into the fabric of society; however, there also will be a QuickGen system for people who are in a hurry/do not want to go through the fully-fledged system.

- Shamanism & Spirit combat: completely rewritten (this was arguably the worst part of RQ2) by Chris Klug and Ken Rolston, who have put an emphasis on communicating with spirits rather than fighting them.

- CHA as a characteristic is much more useful and important than it used to be; in particular an 18 CHA is needed to become a Rune Lord.

- Reputation (as a %age), which is different from CHA: it is more like the PC’s renown

- Sorcery. Not the final, fully-fledged rules, but enough to play in Dragon Pass, for NPCs, and for Lhankorings. BTW the Lhankor Mhy cult is the one that has received most tweaks.

- 14 or 15 cults in the core rulebook.

- Culturally, the core rulebook is centred around Dragon Pass/the Holy Country/Prax.

- Non-human characters: none in the core rulebook but rules to create non-human PCs are in the bestiary.

- Alchemy as in RQ2 is mostly gone, replaced with a skill-based system, much more consistent.


Playtested the adventure from this year’s Free RPG Day RQ QuickStart booklet with Jason as the referee and a group of RQ grognards as the players.

Here are my impressions from an actual gaming session as to what the most salient differences are, compared with RuneQuest Classic Edition:

- Battle Magic does not succeed automatically any longer (you have to roll under POW×5 – not sure I like this)

- Runes, Passions, used as augments (see above). Loved it.

- Rune Magic. Lots of new kewl spells, which depend on your Runes and not your god. Also you do not have to choose which spell you
memorise/sacrifice for beforehand since the act of casting a Rune Magic spell is tantamount to your channelling your god’s power. And gods do not memorise spells... In the game, I cast a 3-point Rune spell early on in the adventure, expending my entire capital of Rune points (which I knew I would not be able to replenish). I had to roll under my Truth Rune for success. But I got to choose the spell from a list available to my god; it wasn’t a spell the PC had memorised.

- Magic Skills, and especially Spirit Combat

- Combat: the Defence skill IS GONE (auggggh) replaced with Dodge (nooooooo).

Great refereeing by Jason; we were all completely and hopelessly in the sombre mood of kinstrife, of wergeld, and of the past coming back to haunt the present...
That is when I realised that Chaosium hadn’t treated us to new Gloranthan RQ adventures since the RQ Renaissance in the 90s!


Image

Première aventure prévue : on joue des Heortlings en opération de sauvetage du bétail de la tribu, égaré dans des ruines hantées :lol:
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ialda le Dim 02 Juil 2017, 22:14

Image

J'hésitais depuis des mois à commander le pavé qu'est l'édition des 20 ans de Mage : L'ascension et inviter ainsi sur mon chef les outrages infligés par le service des douanes et là paf, une campagne de crowdfunding qui tombe afin d'en avoir la VF pour septembre 2018 (il y a quand même 770 pages à traduire, il faut le rappeler). Le hasard fait bien les choses.

https://fr.ulule.com/magem20/

Bon alors 250 neuros pour l'édition quintessence dorée sur tranche et son logo lenticulaire, ils se touchent un peu - après j'ai pas les chiffres du KS original en tête, il faut que je compare avec le tarif indiqué pour les éditions encore dispos sur drivethrurpg...
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Aer le Dim 02 Juil 2017, 22:29

70 euros pour un bouquin de 700 pages tout en couleur, c'est pas non plus horrible.
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ialda le Dim 02 Juil 2017, 23:08

C'est vrai aussi, c'est comparable au prix US sans se taper les fdp et la douane. C'est une très bonne affaire, pourvu que la VF suive :)

Et pour avoir le PDF de la version US, effectivement rien que pour les illustrations intérieures en couleur ça vaut le coup :)

PS : du coup c'est commandé, édition classique :oops: parce qu'on a beau dire, et même si par certains côtés on peut préférer les éditions précédentes (la 2nde surtout), l'édition anniversaire reste un pavé monumentale, un superbe effort de remise au goût du jour de l'univers de Mage, une recherche de cohérence dans des points de philosophie des règles qui n'étaient pas toujours très claires, et puis en 700 pages tu as quasiment tout de décrit, à part peut-être l'umbra qui reçoit la portion congrue (hélas).

Et puis les goodies et le grimoire relié cuir :oops:
Re: [Topic Unique] Ji-Dé-Aire.

Messagede Ialda le Jeu 17 Aoû 2017, 13:05

Edition des trente ans du RPG Star Wars - le seul, le vrai, l'unique, la version système D6 de West End Games. Deux bouquins couverture rigide (règles + sourcebook) réunie dans un coffret, et qui sera édité à la fin de l'année par Fantasy Flight Games l'éditeur du jeu SW actuel.

Image

http://www.enworld.org/forum/content.ph ... ZV1wNWLSUk
