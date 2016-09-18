Modérateurs : Aer, Equipe forum MATA-WEB
What else we know so far about Vampire: the Masquerade 5th Edition, facts:
* Disciplines and Feeding will work by the "You are what you eat"-philosophy.
* Core institutions and concepts like "The Camarilla", "the Beast" and others will have have changed or shifted in meaning or operation in varying degrees.
* The metaplot for 5th edition will start right before the event known as Gehenna.
* The game (and it's mechanics?) will treat humans not as blood bags but as individuals that matter.
* All licensees of the franchise will get the same "bible" to help unify the world and game universe. Helps the metaplot stay relevant and consistent.
* Metaplot progress will focus on real life players being the main characters. Transmedia will be a huge focus.
Rumors:
* Humans might be more aware of the prescence of supernatural entities and dangers in the world.
* There might have been a war among Vampires for the graves of the ancients
Aer a écrit:Lolwut ? C'est pas after plutôt ?
Aer a écrit:Bon, tu me préviendras quand ils auront redéfini correctement le Golconde.
Ialda a écrit:Ça râle pas mal autours du prix de la version "éco" du supplément. C'est vrai que le JdR devenant une activité pratiqué par un public a/ vieillissant et b/ plus aisé qu'il y a vingt ans - pour ne pas dire un hobby de bourgeois -, c'est logique de voir l'idée de ce genre de productions "de luxe" s'imposer. Là j'imagine que c'est la comparaison avec le supplément d'origine chez CB (un hors série vendu trente balles de l'époque) qui coince involontairement chez certains ?
Moins bon souvenir de Laelith version CB saison 2 par contre (maquette, omniprésence d'une metaplot asez mal amené...). Dommage.
Je sais pas pourquoi mais c'est l'illustration du Litos par Enki Bilal dont je me souviens le mieux
Darkge999 a écrit:Ce fut une vraie purge par rapport à l'originel au point que je l'avais ignorer, utilisant seulement l'originel pour ma campagne. Tout CB 2 était comme ça d'ailleurs...
- En janvier sort "Empires inexplorés", un supplément avec 9 listes supplémentaires, pensé pour aider les anciens joueurs de WFB à recycler leurs armées si elles ne se trouvaient pas dans le livre de base, plus deux listes originales : Confrérie/Bretonniens, Salamandres/Hommes-lézards, Harde/Hommes-bêtes, Varangurs/Guerriers du Chaos, Empire de poussière/Rois des tombes, Ligue de Rhordia/Empire, Vermine/Skavens, Nérética (forces des océans) et Cauchemars (créatures maléfiques issues d'une autre dimension). Les Elfes du Crépuscule/noirs sont en téléchargement gratuit en version bêta.
Dungeons & Dragons ® 5e édition • Player's Handbook ® Manuel des joueurs - version française
RQ4 is not generic; it is set in Glorantha in 1625.
The rules are an elaboration of the RQ Classic Edition rules, but add:
- Runes, see this post from one year ago, except that the mechanism has been further polished and refined.
- Passions, which also work as augments.
Note: both Runes and Passions work like Skills, with a %age value. Runes are also the basic skills on which Rune Magic depends in terms of succeeding at casting a Rune Magic spell.
- Rune Points, used to fuel the casting of Rune Magic spells. They work like Magic Points except that are replenished during worship ceremonies that take place once a season. How many points you top up also depends on whether your PC is an initiate or a Rune-level character. You do not have to ‘learn’ Rune Magic spells: when you cast a Rune Magic spell, you are channelling your god’s power. I’ll provide an example later on.
- CharGen: characters are much more integrated into the fabric of society; however, there also will be a QuickGen system for people who are in a hurry/do not want to go through the fully-fledged system.
- Shamanism & Spirit combat: completely rewritten (this was arguably the worst part of RQ2) by Chris Klug and Ken Rolston, who have put an emphasis on communicating with spirits rather than fighting them.
- CHA as a characteristic is much more useful and important than it used to be; in particular an 18 CHA is needed to become a Rune Lord.
- Reputation (as a %age), which is different from CHA: it is more like the PC’s renown
- Sorcery. Not the final, fully-fledged rules, but enough to play in Dragon Pass, for NPCs, and for Lhankorings. BTW the Lhankor Mhy cult is the one that has received most tweaks.
- 14 or 15 cults in the core rulebook.
- Culturally, the core rulebook is centred around Dragon Pass/the Holy Country/Prax.
- Non-human characters: none in the core rulebook but rules to create non-human PCs are in the bestiary.
- Alchemy as in RQ2 is mostly gone, replaced with a skill-based system, much more consistent.
Playtested the adventure from this year’s Free RPG Day RQ QuickStart booklet with Jason as the referee and a group of RQ grognards as the players.
Here are my impressions from an actual gaming session as to what the most salient differences are, compared with RuneQuest Classic Edition:
- Battle Magic does not succeed automatically any longer (you have to roll under POW×5 – not sure I like this)
- Runes, Passions, used as augments (see above). Loved it.
- Rune Magic. Lots of new kewl spells, which depend on your Runes and not your god. Also you do not have to choose which spell you
memorise/sacrifice for beforehand since the act of casting a Rune Magic spell is tantamount to your channelling your god’s power. And gods do not memorise spells... In the game, I cast a 3-point Rune spell early on in the adventure, expending my entire capital of Rune points (which I knew I would not be able to replenish). I had to roll under my Truth Rune for success. But I got to choose the spell from a list available to my god; it wasn’t a spell the PC had memorised.
- Magic Skills, and especially Spirit Combat
- Combat: the Defence skill IS GONE (auggggh) replaced with Dodge (nooooooo).
Great refereeing by Jason; we were all completely and hopelessly in the sombre mood of kinstrife, of wergeld, and of the past coming back to haunt the present...
That is when I realised that Chaosium hadn’t treated us to new Gloranthan RQ adventures since the RQ Renaissance in the 90s!
