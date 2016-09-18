Selenim

RQ4 is not generic; it is set in Glorantha in 1625.



The rules are an elaboration of the RQ Classic Edition rules, but add:



- Runes, see this post from one year ago, except that the mechanism has been further polished and refined.



- Passions, which also work as augments.

Note: both Runes and Passions work like Skills, with a %age value. Runes are also the basic skills on which Rune Magic depends in terms of succeeding at casting a Rune Magic spell.



- Rune Points, used to fuel the casting of Rune Magic spells. They work like Magic Points except that are replenished during worship ceremonies that take place once a season. How many points you top up also depends on whether your PC is an initiate or a Rune-level character. You do not have to ‘learn’ Rune Magic spells: when you cast a Rune Magic spell, you are channelling your god’s power. I’ll provide an example later on.



- CharGen: characters are much more integrated into the fabric of society; however, there also will be a QuickGen system for people who are in a hurry/do not want to go through the fully-fledged system.



- Shamanism & Spirit combat: completely rewritten (this was arguably the worst part of RQ2) by Chris Klug and Ken Rolston, who have put an emphasis on communicating with spirits rather than fighting them.



- CHA as a characteristic is much more useful and important than it used to be; in particular an 18 CHA is needed to become a Rune Lord.



- Reputation (as a %age), which is different from CHA: it is more like the PC’s renown



- Sorcery. Not the final, fully-fledged rules, but enough to play in Dragon Pass, for NPCs, and for Lhankorings. BTW the Lhankor Mhy cult is the one that has received most tweaks.



- 14 or 15 cults in the core rulebook.



- Culturally, the core rulebook is centred around Dragon Pass/the Holy Country/Prax.



- Non-human characters: none in the core rulebook but rules to create non-human PCs are in the bestiary.



- Alchemy as in RQ2 is mostly gone, replaced with a skill-based system, much more consistent.