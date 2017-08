CNN A group of Florida teens who taunted a drowning man while filming his death from afar will not be criminally charged, according to police.



In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys -- who are between the ages of 14 and 16 -- can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.

The teens can be heard warning the man that he was "going to die" and they were not going to help him. At one point, one of the teen boys can be heard laughing, saying "he dead."



Police: Family of victim 'frustrated' in lack of accountability



The state of Florida currently does not have a law where a citizen is obligated to render aid or call for help for anyone in distress.



"If there was (a law like that) we would charge them," Cocoa Police Department spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez told CNN by phone.



Teens showed no remorse over drowning death