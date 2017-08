What I’m trying to say is that there’s a lot of ways to express the relationship between Dios and Akio. You can say: Dios is the child and Akio is the man, or: Dios is the dream and Akio is the reality, or: Dios is the prince and Akio is the human being. But the point is always that on some fundamental level they are the same person, that Anthy only ever has one brother, that the difference between the boy who half-kills himself trying to save all the girls of the world and the man who abuses Anthy on the couch is no greater than the difference between the girl who sacrifices herself to save the prince’s life and the Anthy who stabs Utena in the back.