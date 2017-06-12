Metro Exodus

"From the beginning it was the idea that, because of our experience on STALKER and our experience on Metro, it would be easy to make a friendship between these two projects, and we would meld them easily.

"It's the goal to try and find that fusion, to make something fun out of what we enjoyed from STALKER and Metro and what we think the fans will enjoy from both."

Bloch describes it as a "sandbox survival" with linear levels that build upon the classic Metro gameplay from the previous games. Layered on top of both is an overarching storyline.



"You'll play in the classic linear style levels, and then you'll play in the non-linear levels, and you'll move between the two," Bloch said.



"In the non-linear levels you do have freedom. There is story inside of each of those levels that will carry you through them, but you can make the choice to explore and find other things to look at and interact with and immerse yourself in the environment and learn about the world and everything that's going on in that area and the people who live there. But it's still a story-driven game that will carry you through the whole journey."

"We're doing this mix of classic gameplay and this new non-linear style and we wanted to maintain what our fans expect, what they've known, and what they're used to and love, while also introducing something new.



"This will blend what we've done over the past two games, plus something that the core team at 4A Games has done in the past with the Stalker games. We're not entirely open-world, then, it's more sandbox survival and everything is tied together with an overarching storyline that still carries the player through. They're still feel like they're playing a Metro game."

"It's a long journey so when you get to a new place it'll be a new season in that new place. So you get both a new environment plus a new season and you're meeting new people. There might be new wildlife that lives there, there's going to be different societies, different ideologies, all these different experiences each time you step off the train.



"You also get to see how the characters change along with you—the things they go through, the things you go through and how everything affects the group in general."

