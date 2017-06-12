Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Modérateurs : Aer, Equipe forum MATA-WEB Jeux vidéo : Amis des pixels ou de la Next generation bienvenues !

Retourner vers Jeux vidéo

Répondre
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 17044
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Tetho le Lun 12 Juin 2017, 23:30

800€ le Assassin's Creed Origins. On se touche grave chez Ubi et on s'essuie dans de la soie.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17664
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Ialda le Lun 12 Juin 2017, 23:40

BG&E2 : un trailer fantastique et probablement aussi une bonne grosse mine lâché à l'intention de Vivendi.

Grosse impression de trailer tech de Prey 2 version Human Head revu et corrigé par le Cinquième élément. Ça va être dur de tenir de telles promesses d'exploration.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11704
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Sch@dows le Lun 12 Juin 2017, 23:44

Tetho a écrit:800€ le Assassin's Creed Origins. On se touche grave chez Ubi et on s'essuie dans de la soie.

On parle quand même d'une figurine de 73cm de haut là. Perso ça me choque pas.
Pour les autres, il y aura le collector et sa fig de 29cm aux 150€ habituels.

Pour BGE2, j'ai beaucoup apprécié cette cinématique, mais j'attends de voir le jeu.
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 17044
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Tetho le Lun 12 Juin 2017, 23:53

J'attends de voir les plate-formes, pour saler mes frites grâce aux Nintendorks. Le "on a travaillé sur la technologie pendant 3 ans" d'Ancel sent le sapin pour une version Switch.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Yo-Dan
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 597
Inscription: Mer 24 Aoû 2011, 01:08

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Yo-Dan le Mar 13 Juin 2017, 00:13

Laura Kate Dale continue de clamer que ses sources lui assurent une exclu' d'un an sur Switch. Pourtant, rien qu'à la vue du trailer, totalement dépourvu de phases de gameplay, ça paraît déjà hautement improbable.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17664
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Ialda le Mar 13 Juin 2017, 00:17

Elle est rentré en mode panique depuis un peu après le reveal. Elle a sans doute eu quelques bonnes infos, mais tout n'est peut-être pas forcément correct.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11704
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Sch@dows le Mar 13 Juin 2017, 00:20

Surtout que pour un jeu orienté multi, la switch fait figure d'anomalie, que ce soit pour la quasi absence de son écosystème online, ou pour son côté portable.
Et du coup, plus que jamais, il est important d'attendre de voir le jeu.
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Yo-Dan
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 597
Inscription: Mer 24 Aoû 2011, 01:08

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Yo-Dan le Mar 13 Juin 2017, 00:28

Ialda a écrit:Elle est rentré en mode panique depuis un peu après le reveal.


Bordel, je suis tombé sur un livestream qu'elle commente en évoquant ses leaks, il faut qu'elle décroche. Elle est à deux doigts de devenir dingue.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 17044
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Tetho le Mar 13 Juin 2017, 00:53

Yo-Dan a écrit:Laura Kate Dale continue de clamer que ses sources lui assurent une exclu' d'un an sur Switch.

Elle peut beugler ce qu'elle veut, les faits autour de la sortie de la Switch on montré que des tuyaux sont percés. Cette nana est une imposture du calibre de Julien Chiez, ou alors juste en dessous, faut arrêter de lui donner du crédit.

Et en soit je ne serais pas surpris que ses sources se soient fait polluer par de fausses rumeurs disséminées par Nintendo et ses partenaires pour identifier les auteurs desdites fuites.


----------------edit----------------
Et paf le chat, Sony héberge la bande-annonce de BG&E2. Ci gisent les rumeurs d'exclu Nintendo, même temporaire, et avec les restes de la crédibilité de Laura Kate Dale.
------------------------------------
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Yo-Dan
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 597
Inscription: Mer 24 Aoû 2011, 01:08

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Yo-Dan le Mar 13 Juin 2017, 08:56

De toute façon, ça fait une paye que la question n'est plus de savoir si exclu' Switch il y aura, mais bien de savoir si version Switch il y aura, tout court. Parce que même ça, ça semble quasi-cuit.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 17044
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Tetho le Ven 23 Juin 2017, 00:05

La première démo partagée pour le programme Space Monkey




Histoire d'alimenter la théorie du complot quand on s'inscrit Ubi demande si notre plateforme de prédilection est le PC, la PS4 ou la One. Mais vu que le jeu ne semble que vraiment commencer sa phase de dev Nintendo a encore le temps de racheter l'exclu pour donner raison à l'autre Schtroumpf.


Et faut croire que Ubi traite le jeu comme un vrai AAA, ils nous promettent une expérience de jeu à la Star Citizen ou No Man's Sky là avec leurs planètes seamless. Assez surprenant vu les ventes modestes (1+1 millions) du premier. Peut-être qu'ils espèrent que l'ampleur du jeu et le soft reboot que procure sa nature de préquelle font que ça attirera ceux qui n'ont pas joué au premier.
Mais d'ici là déjà il peuvent ressortir la version HD sur PC et les 3 consoles. Ça leur demandera pas trop de ressources et ça fera parler du jeu, et qui sait ça lui permettra d'ajouter un troisième million à ses ventes.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17664
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Ialda le Mar 27 Juin 2017, 21:13

'taing j'ai pas halluciné, Metro Exodus se réclame réellement d'une inspi STALKER dans la construction de ses niveaux

http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2017- ... -never-get

"From the beginning it was the idea that, because of our experience on STALKER and our experience on Metro, it would be easy to make a friendship between these two projects, and we would meld them easily.

"It's the goal to try and find that fusion, to make something fun out of what we enjoyed from STALKER and Metro and what we think the fans will enjoy from both."


Sur le mélange entre niveaux linéaires et niveaux non-linéaires :
Bloch describes it as a "sandbox survival" with linear levels that build upon the classic Metro gameplay from the previous games. Layered on top of both is an overarching storyline.

"You'll play in the classic linear style levels, and then you'll play in the non-linear levels, and you'll move between the two," Bloch said.

"In the non-linear levels you do have freedom. There is story inside of each of those levels that will carry you through them, but you can make the choice to explore and find other things to look at and interact with and immerse yourself in the environment and learn about the world and everything that's going on in that area and the people who live there. But it's still a story-driven game that will carry you through the whole journey."


http://www.pcgamer.com/metro-exodus-ope ... es-design/

"We're doing this mix of classic gameplay and this new non-linear style and we wanted to maintain what our fans expect, what they've known, and what they're used to and love, while also introducing something new.

"This will blend what we've done over the past two games, plus something that the core team at 4A Games has done in the past with the Stalker games. We're not entirely open-world, then, it's more sandbox survival and everything is tied together with an overarching storyline that still carries the player through. They're still feel like they're playing a Metro game."


Sur le système de gestion des saisons, pour le moment l'un des signes les plus tangibles d'une approche "systémique" des environnements ouverts et ce qui faisait déjà le sel et l'ambiance de STALKER :

"It's a long journey so when you get to a new place it'll be a new season in that new place. So you get both a new environment plus a new season and you're meeting new people. There might be new wildlife that lives there, there's going to be different societies, different ideologies, all these different experiences each time you step off the train.

"You also get to see how the characters change along with you—the things they go through, the things you go through and how everything affects the group in general."


Ça va être génial :D
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11704
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Sch@dows le Mer 28 Juin 2017, 09:16

Ah ah ah ... Finalement c'était prémonitoire cette petite petite discution sur tweeter ^^
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17664
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Ialda le Mer 28 Juin 2017, 10:58

Bien vu ! ;)
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 17044
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Tetho le Dim 16 Juil 2017, 20:32

Digital Foundry Retro revient sur un des jeux les plus impressionnant de la PS, Soul Reaver, pionnier de bien des technologies devenues courantes dans le jeu vidéo.

Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11704
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Sch@dows le Dim 16 Juil 2017, 22:13

Ah la la, quel jeu. Si je ne devais en retenir qu'un sur PS1, ce serait celui là, bien devant Resident Evil, MGS ou Tomb Raider.

Au passage, DF a fait une seconde vidéo (que je m'apprête a lancer) sur l'historique de Soul Reaver




Concernant le contenu coupé et l'histoire originale (très différente de ce que le 2 et Defiance nous ont servit), Mama Robtnik avait déjà fait un dossier sur neogaf : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=488564
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11704
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Sch@dows le Jeu 20 Juil 2017, 21:21

Tiens au passage, GK a fait un article sur le sujet il n'y a pas longtemps :
https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/dans ... 96889.html

Alors, ce n'est pas a proprement parler un dossier sur Soul Reaver ou sur la saga Legacy of Kain comme le titre pourrait le faire croire, mais plus un dossier sur Silicon Knights, le studio originel du premier Blood Omen, jusqu'à leur pleine déchéance.
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 17044
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Tetho le Sam 22 Juil 2017, 14:51



Quand ton jeu arrive enfin à égaler la qualité d'un film d'animation CG mais en temps réel.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Haut
Geoff34
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 740
Inscription: Mer 23 Oct 2013, 12:12

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Geoff34 le Lun 07 Aoû 2017, 16:49

Je me rends compte que ça fera 20 ans cette année que Klonoa : Door To Phantomile est sorti sur Playstation, c'était un de mes jeux de plateforme préféré.

[Montrer] Spoiler
Et un des rare jeu qui se termine avec une fin triste !


Dernière édition par Geoff34 le Lun 07 Aoû 2017, 16:56, édité 1 fois.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 
Messages: 8644
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Aer le Lun 07 Aoû 2017, 16:51

Dernière fois de ma vie que j'ai pleuré devant un jeu.
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11704
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Sch@dows le Lun 07 Aoû 2017, 16:59

je ne compte même pas combien de fois j'ai pleuré devant un jeu ... de rage.
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Ramior
Spirit of Nausicaä
 
Messages: 2163
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Ramior le Mar 08 Aoû 2017, 01:13

Question, quelqu'un ici connait Crusader Quest ?

Non pas que le jeux m’intéresse; ça à l'air bien bordélique.

Mais un jeux qui peut se permettre ce genre de guest star:







C'est qu'il doit avoir de sacrée argument.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 17044
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Tetho le Ven 11 Aoû 2017, 12:34



Comme à peu près tout le monde ici j'étais au courant des stratégies d'évasion fiscales intra-UE, mais à coté de la faille juridique entre les Pays-Bas et les US of A c'est rien du tout... Comment des lobbies ont pu convaincre les politiquads de chaque coté de faire passer une législation aussi absurde ?
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Wonk
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 908
Inscription: Mar 15 Jan 2008, 01:34

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Wonk le Ven 11 Aoû 2017, 19:26

Parce qu'ils y ont des "shared interest". Pas les pays hein. Juste ceux qui ont pondus les lois scélérates.
Well you needn't ...
Haut
Geoff34
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 740
Inscription: Mer 23 Oct 2013, 12:12

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Geoff34 le Ven 11 Aoû 2017, 20:25

I, Robot, un jeu d'arcade avec des graphisme 3D en 1983

Haut
PrécédenteSuivante
Répondre

Retourner vers Jeux vidéo

Qui est en ligne

Utilisateurs parcourant ce forum: Aucun utilisateur enregistré et 0 invités