Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

chevkraken
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede chevkraken le Jeu 20 Juil 2017, 19:20

renommer les persos n'est pas un problème pour moi, surtout quand on voit que la version US de Futari wa avait fait l'effort de garder les jeux de mots sur les noms de famille des héroines.
Tetho
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede Tetho le Ven 21 Juil 2017, 00:28

Interview des réalisateur et de la productrice pour Toei sur la suite de la série.

- Akira & Yukari were originally intended to draw interest from _grown-up/adult_ audiences, though they aren't surprised by their popularity among little girls too, as they were very much intended as those big sister characters.
- Yukari in particular was a mix of high girl-appeal elements (her color, animal and hair especially) but they still were very surprised at how well her merch sold.
- The theme of having animal-like personalities has been especially resonant with kids, and works even better when their appearance matches. Team has been working hard on that character consistency between episodes (like Ichika hopping like a bunny when she's excited). Nothing about the absentee animal-based combat affinities, though. Maybe that's too boy for them.

>Personality layering
- They set out to make clear (almost simple) characters at first to establish the symbolic nature of their personalities, but they wanted to make sure there was more know, by starting at their core traits and gradually taking steps in different directions.
= how important it was to show Ichika isn't just some constantly absolute happy genki girl, but rather how hard she works hard at staying positive
= The plan is for Himari to get more stage work as her personality develops.
= how Aoi might seem a little like Ichika at first, but is also fiercely protective and caring, and has a nervous and even pouty side.
= While the rest of the staff saw Yukari as just a "talented oneesan"-type, Tsubota insisted she has an insecure side too, that she would lie to protect it, and when everyone kept that in mind while bringing her to life, it was a big part of what made her interesting.
= Akira's foundational tendency to just protect whoever she can will be challenged in a future episode as well.


Mid-season cures:
- They opted for a fairy because it makes for a variety of origins, and to have someone whose values aligned with the core team and would get along with them well from the start. So a fairy seemed like the sensible choice.
- They decided against Pekorin because her charm point was being "huggably cute", a different cute than they wanted from a cure.

>Ciel's visual design
- It's rooted in a western parfait "let's pile on all sorts of stuff"-idea, and her rainbow motif came in part from piling on the colors. Similarly, her dress was meant to evoke a tall glass with all the other elements piled on top. The wings aren't just cosmetic, she can fly.
- They settled on having her "pegasus-like" personality to be as someone who always aims for the heavens in flying off in pursuit of her dream.
- Sweet Etude 6 will be out on August 2nd, with her character song "Rainbow Espoir".

>Kirakiraru
- Pikario has an upcoming scene where he talks about how feelings don't always sparkle, and how negative emotions can crystallize into kirakiraru as well. Much like Noir did with Julio, humans' anger and hatred can be collected for that purpose, setting the scene for a much bigger conflict of light vs dark.
- As this escalates, the cures will grow and get their power-ups, but they won't be "just feel harder!" approach, since it's rooted in harnessing own personal emotions. They should reflect their individual qualities and weaknesses, what they've learned about themselves through their relationships, and have grown to love about themselves.
- The scale of this battle will grow, but they want to make sure the show still remains upbeat and positive and fun.

>Final words
- There will be more on the deeper meaning of "X and Y! Let's la maze-maze!"
- There will be more on cures' individual stories as they're confronted with their own selves and have to decide their own paths, but lots of relationships stuff too.
- There's one more big surprise coming this season.
Ramior
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede Ramior le Ven 21 Juil 2017, 01:47

Tetho a écrit:- There's one more big surprise coming this season.


J’espère que c'est pas la confirmation d'une vrai relation entre Akira & Yukari; comme certain stipule. :89:

Par contre les combat s'annonce toujours aussi médiocre malgré la promesse de batailles de plus grande envergure. :53:
Tetho
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede Tetho le Ven 04 Aoû 2017, 22:22

Le dernier épisode (le 25) me semble assez symptomatique de la série. Il essaye de raconter quelque chose de vraiment intéressant en racontant une histoire un peu intimiste entre Yukari et Akira tout en jouant sur les archetypes du Takarazuka qui sont à l'origine des deux personnages. Ce qui en fait du coup forcément un épisode très marqué Utena.
Mais dans les faits l'ambiance entre les deux est ruinée par le prince de cartoon qui est trop en décalage avec le ton intimiste recherché et dont on se demande désespérément ce qui intéresse Yukari en lui, puis l'arrivée des quatre autres à la fin noie vraiment le fait que c'était leur épisode dans les stockshots interminables. Les intentions sont sincères et appréciables, mais l'exécution n'est pas à la hauteur et l'épisode fini par être moyen alors qu'il aurait avait tout pour rejoindre les épisodes cultes de la franchise.



Bonus dont j'attends depuis des mois l'occasion de pouvoir le placer dans ce fil de discussion :

Image
chevkraken
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede chevkraken le Sam 05 Aoû 2017, 21:19

Je sens que je vais me faire taper dessus en postant ça((en me disant que c'est débile), mais il y a 2 ans, après avoir regardé des videos "Death Battle" je m'était posé la question "Qui de Cure Black ou de Goku était le plus fort?"

Et j'avais comparé leur capacités au vu de ce que l'ont voit dans tout les supports et des infos des guidebook.

J'en était arrivé à la conclusion que si niveau vitesse, Goku SS3 était surement plus rapide que Cure Black, mais que pour la force ou la resistance, il était 10 à 20 fois moins fort. Et que donc Cure Black était surement de la puissance du Super saiyan Blue voire de Beerus (mais moins forte que Goku SSB+Kaoiken ou Supersaiyan 4 GT)

L'analyse en détail:
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article371814.html
Tetho
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede Tetho le Sam 05 Aoû 2017, 22:12

Image
Aer
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede Aer le Dim 06 Aoû 2017, 15:59

Image
Sora334
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede Sora334 le Ven 11 Aoû 2017, 07:38

chevkraken a écrit:Je sens que je vais me faire taper dessus en postant ça((en me disant que c'est débile), mais il y a 2 ans, après avoir regardé des videos "Death Battle" je m'était posé la question "Qui de Cure Black ou de Goku était le plus fort?"

Et j'avais comparé leur capacités au vu de ce que l'ont voit dans tout les supports et des infos des guidebook.

J'en était arrivé à la conclusion que si niveau vitesse, Goku SS3 était surement plus rapide que Cure Black, mais que pour la force ou la resistance, il était 10 à 20 fois moins fort. Et que donc Cure Black était surement de la puissance du Super saiyan Blue voire de Beerus (mais moins forte que Goku SSB+Kaoiken ou Supersaiyan 4 GT)

L'analyse en détail:
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article371814.html


délire, c'est de toi ? par contre je pense pas que Goku perde non, ce serait dingue un crossover dragon ball/precure x)
Eltreum
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede Eltreum le Ven 11 Aoû 2017, 17:52

J'ai compris la blague, très fin dans l'air du moment :03:

En fait, dans l'épisode 102 de DBSUper...

Noter au passage l’originalité osée de Brianne de Chateau.

La Toei est géniale, après les animateurs de DBZ qui partent vers Precure puis reviennent vers DBS.
Donc oui, il existe un crossover officiel : Dragon Ball Super x Magical Girl (ce n'est pas une parodie) :mrgreen:
Image
Aer
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede Aer le Ven 11 Aoû 2017, 17:53

Sauf qu'il a écrit le texte en 2015.
Eltreum
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede Eltreum le Ven 11 Aoû 2017, 18:01

On dira que le hasard fait bien les choses, il s'en rappelle paf en plein épisode 102 pour ressortir ça.
Puis en regardant à "côté", c'était "trop gros" pour pas signaler la coïncidence "du moment".
Ironie *inside*
Image
chevkraken
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede chevkraken le Sam 12 Aoû 2017, 19:34

Sora334 a écrit:
délire, c'est de toi ? par contre je pense pas que Goku perde non, ce serait dingue un crossover dragon ball/precure x)

Pour la plupart des autres Cure, je pense aussi que Goku gagnerait(j'estime les autre Cure entre le niveau de Vegeta et Goku epoque Cell, et au niveau de Perfect Cell pour les plus puissantes comme Moonlight ou Milky Rose), mais pour Cure Black et Cure White... Le final de Max Heart montre qu'avec un simple coup de pied, elle nous font un impact équivalent à la chute d'une météorite.
Et leur demonstration du film Precure New Stage est en rajoute une couche, leur arret du cargo lancé à pleine vitesse est juste hallucinant.
On a rien dans DBZ qui montre une telle demesure de puissance physique. Cure Black et White frappent et encaissent bien plus fort que Goku.

Et il y a la depense d'energie aussi, le super saiyen 3 a été montré comme depensant un max d'energie, bref Goku ne peut pas faire un combat long en l'utilisant. Et plus généralement, les transfo depensent de l'énergie dans DBZ, ce qui à mes souvenirs ne semble pas être le cas dans Futari wa où on a jamais vu une heroine se detransformer par epuisement ou après avoir balancé sa super attaque (et de plus comme la plupart des Precure, on les a déjà vu dans l'espace sans avoir besoin de respirer).

Et les Guide book de l'anime DBZ ont laissé des chiffre officiels jusqu'à la fin de l'arc Boo et ces guide considère que des transfo en supersaiyen sont des multiplicateurs fixe de puissance et que la puissance de Goku et ses potes non transformés peut très peu évoluer car ils sont arrivés à leur limite (c'est le fait d'être arrivé à ses limites qui a fait que Vegeta s'est transformé en SS de colère) et que la série chiffre souvent la puissance de ses persos (avec des poids et des entrainements avec une certaine gravité)
Il est donc assez facile d'estimer la puissance de Goku à la fin de DBZ.

La grosse inconnue dans ce comparatif, c'est les attaques énergétiques, celle de Goku sont plus puissantes(il est montré qu'a partir de la puissance de Vegeta epoque perfect Cell, une attaque au max peut detruire la planète), mais est ce assez puissant pour vaincre Cure Black ou White vu ce qu'elles sont capable d'encaisser, surtout que ces attaques vident l'energie du lanceur (et que donc si il échoue Goku serait vidé et donc qu'il serait alors facile pour Cure White ou Black de gagner)

Après Goku a toujours la possibilité d'utiliser le Genkidama (un de la taille de celui de l'époque Boo pourrait surement battre Cure Black) mais ce serait pas uniquement goku qui gagnerait.
mangakam
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede mangakam le Dim 13 Aoû 2017, 00:42

La grosse inconnue dans ce comparatif, c'est les attaques énergétiques, celle de Goku sont plus puissantes(il est montré qu'a partir de la puissance de Vegeta epoque perfect Cell, une attaque au max peut detruire la planète)


Tu est bien sur d'avoir vu l'anime Dragon Ball Z ^^ Freezer 1 ère forme pouvais détruite une planète alors la pendant la Saga Cell pas besoins d'une attaque max pour détruire la Terre par exemple .



Bref pour revenir sur freezer est schématiser sa forme final est équivalent a un Goku qui s'éveille juste en Super Saiyen , la Saga Cell est équivalente a un Goku qui maitrise parfaitement le Niveau 1 Super Saiyen.

Et je parle pas du niveau 2 qui permet acquérir une vitesse phénoménal rappelle toi du combat Gohan Vs Cell .
chevkraken
Re: Pretty Cure : Hand to Hand is the basis of all combat

Messagede chevkraken le Dim 13 Aoû 2017, 01:18

La planète Vegeta était surement une toute petite planète car en étant à puissance max, Freeza n'a pas réussi a détruire Namek en une attaque, alors que la planète est bien plus petite que la Terre.

D'ailleurs c'est les Guide Book de l'anime qui affirment que Freezer n'a pas la puissance de detruire la terre en une attaque
