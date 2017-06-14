For new people coming in, here's a recap of info that has been shared so far by Capcom employees who have worked on/with Monster Hunter.A 4:56 video that shows a bit more extended footage of the things we've already seen.Monster Hunter: World is not a spin-off.Monster Hunter: World was worked on by the main development team in Japan.You can play offline.Fishing, mining, and capturing bugs still in the game.All 14 weapon types confirmed in the game.Tails still cuttable.Hunt, Carve, Forge loop is still there.Still has the same rewarding and challenging gameplay.Health, stamina, potions, sharpness still present.Sound still plays after making a good well done steak.Targeting locked 30FPS across all platforms (referring to console).The game uses the MT Framework. Maybe PC as well, weird wording in this one.Insect Glaive will be in the game.When asked about Hunter Arts, response was "Brand new title. Brand new gameplay systems in place!"Separate maps, but zones are gone!More clarification on maps/zones: "It's not open world game, but all the maps are massive and wide open, without any loading screensCharge Blade is in, Tonfa is not.No underwater combat.No Prowler Mode in Monster Hunter World.Palicoes are in the game.In-game voice chat is supported.You can either choose to sneak past small monsters to avoid fighting them, or kill them to collect/loot their bodies. The world is "hella flexible."Gestures will be present in Monster Hunter: World.They are completely focused on World for the western markets, and Monster Hunter: World is once again confirmed as the next main title in the series.After being asked if there will be a Monster Hunter 5 or a game for the Japanese audiences, they reply was: "This is the next generation of Monster Hunter!"You can both do drop-in/drop-out co-op, or form a pre-hunt party in Monster Hunter: World.Multiplayer is online-only, there is no local co-op.Monsters will not have health bars, but damage numbers will appear.Monster Hunter World is confirmed to NOT have regenerating health. I guess there was a rumor going around about this? Idk..Japanese Twitter showed off some new screenshots: 1 2 3 4 5. As well as a new title card image./u/LinFTW did a recap of the Playstation Live Event information that can be found here.Recap of a users experience from NeoGAF with behind-closed-doors Monster Hunter: World footage: