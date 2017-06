Vampire the Masquerade

(et pas Requiem)

What else we know so far about Vampire: the Masquerade 5th Edition, facts:



* Disciplines and Feeding will work by the "You are what you eat"-philosophy.

* Core institutions and concepts like "The Camarilla", "the Beast" and others will have have changed or shifted in meaning or operation in varying degrees.

* The metaplot for 5th edition will start right before the event known as Gehenna.

* The game (and it's mechanics?) will treat humans not as blood bags but as individuals that matter.

* All licensees of the franchise will get the same "bible" to help unify the world and game universe. Helps the metaplot stay relevant and consistent.

* Metaplot progress will focus on real life players being the main characters. Transmedia will be a huge focus.



Rumors:

* Humans might be more aware of the prescence of supernatural entities and dangers in the world.

* There might have been a war among Vampires for the graves of the ancients