Tetho
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Tetho le Mer 07 Déc 2016, 02:24

Ou alors, plus probablement, Sony a offert/imposé le moteur pour cimenter le deal d'exclu PS4. Kojima hérite d'un moteur déjà optimisé pour l'open world sur peuseuqtreu et Sony renforce ses liens avec lui. Comme ça à son prochain jeu il sera d'autant plus partant de signer à nouveau chez Sony.
Sch@dows
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Sch@dows le Mer 07 Déc 2016, 09:57

On savait déjà que Sony allait apporter son soutient technique puisque Kojima faisait le tour des studios 1st party en compagnie de Marc Cerny, justement pour évaluer les techno occidentale.

Et nul doute que Sony consent à ce «prêt» en échange d'une exclu (même si ca semblait déjà évident depuis la première vidéo avec Andrew House ou Kojima prod prenait déjà des airs de studios 2nd party façon Quantic Dream).

Mais comme je le disais, concevoir un moteur pour ses propres besoin et son utilisation personnelle, ou le «commercialisé» sont 2 choses très différentes (support, réactivité, etc).
Jetblack
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Jetblack le Mer 07 Déc 2016, 13:16

Euh Kojima bosse pas pour Sony exclusivement maintenant :?: :?:
Ialda
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Ialda le Mer 07 Déc 2016, 13:45

Death Stranding est une exclu PS4 je crois ?

Sch@dows a écrit:On savait déjà que Sony allait apporter son soutient technique puisque Kojima faisait le tour des studios 1st party en compagnie de Marc Cerny, justement pour évaluer les techno occidentale.

Et nul doute que Sony consent à ce «prêt» en échange d'une exclu (même si ca semblait déjà évident depuis la première vidéo avec Andrew House ou Kojima prod prenait déjà des airs de studios 2nd party façon Quantic Dream).

Mais comme je le disais, concevoir un moteur pour ses propres besoin et son utilisation personnelle, ou le «commercialisé» sont 2 choses très différentes (support, réactivité, etc).


Surtout que ce n'est probablement pas un moteur à vocation "généraliste" - typé pour faire de l'open-world à la Ubi (pour Horizon), pas du MGS like. Il va falloir refaire pas mal de scripting, peut-être modifier les moteurs physique, de déplacement, d'animation..
Aer
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Aer le Mer 07 Déc 2016, 14:18

Pourquoi refaire ? Il n'a encore rien fait et ça sera pas forcément un MGSV bis.
Jetblack
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Jetblack le Mer 07 Déc 2016, 16:26

Death Stranding est une exclu PS4 je crois ?


Oui, mais d'apres mes souvenirs son nouveau -future- studio appartient à Sony desormais, donc il est donc un créateur rattaché uniquement à la marque Playstation.
Tetho
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Tetho le Mer 07 Déc 2016, 17:50

A ma conaissance Shin Kojipro est indé. Death Stranding avait même été annoncé brièvement sur PC avant que toute mention d'une sortie ailleurs que sur PS4 ne disparaisse.
Sch@dows
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Sch@dows le Jeu 08 Déc 2016, 21:09

Pareil, Sony n'a fait que s'empressé de se montrer en sa compagnie dès la fin de son contrat avec Konami, mais Kojima Prod reste un studio indé, qui a choisi de travaillé sur une exclu Sony pour son prochain titre. A la manière de Quantic Dream.
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Jeu 26 Jan 2017, 17:31

http://www.vg247.com/2017/01/26/kojima- ... haracters/

In an interview with BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat, Hideo Kojima defended the way female characters have been represented in his games, particularly when it comes to over sexualisation of certain women.

That said, the legendary designer noted that he’s going to “have a different approach for the next game.”

“What I really want to avoid is, like you see in some games, characters with big breasts with no back story,” said Kojima. “If I make characters that at first glance might look like this then they’ll have a deep background story to give a specific reason why.”

Kojima is presumably referring to Quiet, a major character in the recent Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain. Quiet was heavily criticised prior to the game’s launch for her choice of clothes, but the designer insisted that it’ll be explained in the game.

While the game did have a backstory for Quiet that justified her revealing attire, it was flimsy at best.


:85: :71: :25: :24:
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Jeu 16 Mar 2017, 17:37

http://www.metalgearinformer.com/?p=29546

Image

C'est pas la rumeur de ouf du siècle mais au moins ca permettra à plus de gens de jouer au jeu légalement sans avoir à dumper son original sur Dolphin (lol) ou chercher une version d'occasion de toute façon surcôtée. (sans compter que brancher une GC sur une TV d'aujourd'hui, au secours la prise de tête)

Et puis en plus ce sera portable :)
Tetho
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 16 Mar 2017, 18:28

Ça reste la version la moins intéressante du jeu. C'est cool pour ceux qui ont jamais fait le jeu, mais ils vont au delà d'une déception certaine. Surtout plus de 10 ans après.
Aer
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Aer le Ven 17 Mar 2017, 00:33

Rien que pour les scènes over nine thousand ça vaut le coup.
Tetho
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Tetho le Ven 17 Mar 2017, 00:36

Le combat de zoom final, tu peux pas test.
Aer
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Aer le Ven 17 Mar 2017, 00:44

Flemme de chercher dans ses vidéos mais j'me rappelle de truc tellement énormes aussi, genre le coup de l'hélico et des roquettes et ehehejeheheh ~~~~~~~.
Ou Ocelot, Ou putain Grey Fox.



(enfin osef, je l'ai toujours sur gamecube ~~)
Tetho
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Tetho le Sam 06 Mai 2017, 11:51

Toi aussi apprend a écrire des dialogues comme tonton Kokojima :

Lion_Sn@ke
Re: Metal Gear (Solid / AC!D / Rising)

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Lun 05 Juin 2017, 20:27

Kojima !

http://www.lemonde.fr/biologie/article/ ... 50740.html

KOJIMA !!!!!
