Le topic musical

Modérateurs : Aer, Equipe forum MATA-WEB Snack Bar chez Léon : Venez parler sur tout et rien voir surtout de rien

Retourner vers Snack Bar chez Léon

Répondre
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Wonk
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 880
Inscription: Mar 15 Jan 2008, 01:34

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Wonk le Ven 24 Fév 2017, 01:22


:31:
Well you needn't ...
Haut
Geoff34
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 679
Inscription: Mer 23 Oct 2013, 12:12

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Geoff34 le Lun 13 Mar 2017, 22:49

parmi les OST de Sega, J'écoutait pas mal celle de Galaxy Force, les sonorité Jazz-Fusion, ça me parle



et aussi Thunder Blade
Haut
Geoff34
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 679
Inscription: Mer 23 Oct 2013, 12:12

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Geoff34 le Ven 17 Mar 2017, 14:52

Wu-Tang repris à la sauce Soul
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 
Messages: 8472
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Aer le Jeu 23 Mar 2017, 22:44



Je ne trouve pas ça très bien :(
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Zêta Amrith
Kwisatz Haderach
 
Messages: 7976
Inscription: Dim 08 Avr 2007, 23:14

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Ven 24 Mar 2017, 00:30

Image

On appréciera ta mansuétude mais ça n'est pas pas très bien, c'est nul au-delà de toute rédemption. Le vocoder de fripouille, l'electro-dub jeuniste, résumé de ce qu'il y a de plus faux dans l'industrie du disque.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Wonk
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 880
Inscription: Mar 15 Jan 2008, 01:34

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Wonk le Ven 24 Mar 2017, 01:05

Un clip inutile qui mets 15 ans à commencer uniquement pour se donner des airs d'art total. (En fait ça fait juste faire des saltos dans sa tombe à Michael Jackson)
Musicalement c'est difficile de faire plus naze et convenu à la fois. (Tout en ayant la prétention d'être pop et expérimental)

RIP Gorillaz.
Well you needn't ...
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 
Messages: 8472
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Aer le Ven 24 Mar 2017, 01:19

(tu la kiff vraiment cette icone de Johansson)

Je suis plein de mansuétude parce que Gorillaz c'est pour moi l'un des meilleurs groupes de la terre.

[Montrer] Spoiler
En vrai j'ai envie de hurler
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Zêta Amrith
Kwisatz Haderach
 
Messages: 7976
Inscription: Dim 08 Avr 2007, 23:14

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Ven 24 Mar 2017, 01:46

(C'est comme un panneau de signalisation qui voudrait dire : Attention Contrefaçon).

Quand tu listes ce qu'un Dj Vadim produit comme dub, imparfait mais incontestablement sous l'ombrage culturel des vétérans Lee Scratch Perry et King Tubby, la fausseté du titre de Gorillaz est aliénante.

Mais ce ne sont pas les seuls à avoir basculé dans le mauvais goût depuis quelques années.
Le dernier de Wax Tailor était un supplice avec toute cette production boursouflée et désincarnée. On ne répètera jamais trop combien l'inflation du prix du sample autour de 2004-2005 a défait le beatmaking.
Haut
Geoff34
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 679
Inscription: Mer 23 Oct 2013, 12:12

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Geoff34 le Ven 24 Mar 2017, 12:37

L'histoire du thème musical de Seinfeld et sa fausse basse :lol: :

https://noisey.vice.com/en_us/article/how-seinfelds-theme-song-was-created

+ Le Radio Blog funky de Mozinor

http://www.mozinor.com/radio.blog/radioblog.swf
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17536
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Ialda le Mar 28 Mar 2017, 01:13

http://www.openculture.com/2017/03/japa ... y-pop.html

Mixing English lyrics in with Japanese, drawing influences from Western disco, funk, and R&B, and using the latest sonic technologies mastered nowhere more than in Japan itself, this new, slickly produced subgenre offered a cosmopolitanism, according to Mori-ra at Electronic Beats, that “appealed to those who benefited from the so-called post-war ‘economic miracle.'” While outside Japan “city pop might be viewed as general 1980s Japanese music, now that Japanese music has become trendy, city pop has begun to be uncovered and even reissued.”


Gloire, décadence et retour en grâce de cette musique pop omniprésente dans le Japon des 80s.



Ça pourrait sortir tout droit de KOR, City Hunter, Macross et compagnie :)
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Lion_Sn@ke
Apprenti Kirin
 
Messages: 1365
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Mar 28 Mar 2017, 01:30

Ialda a écrit:http://www.openculture.com/2017/03/japanese-city-pop.html

Mixing English lyrics in with Japanese, drawing influences from Western disco, funk, and R&B, and using the latest sonic technologies mastered nowhere more than in Japan itself, this new, slickly produced subgenre offered a cosmopolitanism, according to Mori-ra at Electronic Beats, that “appealed to those who benefited from the so-called post-war ‘economic miracle.'” While outside Japan “city pop might be viewed as general 1980s Japanese music, now that Japanese music has become trendy, city pop has begun to be uncovered and even reissued.”


Gloire, décadence et retour en grâce de cette musique pop omniprésente dans le Japon des 80s.



Ça pourrait sortir tout droit de KOR, City Hunter, Macross et compagnie :)


Mec, fais-moi l'amour là maintenant tout de suite :)
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17536
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Ialda le Mar 28 Mar 2017, 01:49

Tu vois cette cigarette qui achève mollement de s'éteindre entre les lèvres d'un Spike hagard ? Ça, c'est toi quand j'en aurais fini avec toi :)
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 
Messages: 8472
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Aer le Mar 28 Mar 2017, 10:37

Yaoi ending unlocked.

(kesébo :oops: )
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Lion_Sn@ke
Apprenti Kirin
 
Messages: 1365
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Mar 28 Mar 2017, 10:57

Aer a écrit:Yaoi ending unlocked.

(kesébo :oops: )



J'en suis à ma troisième mix-tape depuis ce matin au boulot :mrgreen:

(jalouse)
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 
Messages: 8472
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Aer le Mar 28 Mar 2017, 11:21

Jalouse de pas avoir de son au boulot, en effet :(.
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Haut
Geoff34
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 679
Inscription: Mer 23 Oct 2013, 12:12

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Geoff34 le Jeu 30 Mar 2017, 13:33

le son particulier des jeu vidéo des année 90, synthé à fond !



Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Wonk
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 880
Inscription: Mar 15 Jan 2008, 01:34

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Wonk le Ven 31 Mar 2017, 23:16

Il y a des perles dans les OST des Street Fighter EX mais pour moi un morceau tue tout le reste :
Well you needn't ...
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Zêta Amrith
Kwisatz Haderach
 
Messages: 7976
Inscription: Dim 08 Avr 2007, 23:14

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Sam 01 Avr 2017, 01:28

Vous saviez que le premier album des Dictators, Go Girl Crazy, avait été réédité et remasterisé pour ses 40 hivers l'an dernier ? Moi pas, or cette version propose des remixes, des outtakes (dont un titre inédit) et des instrumentaux. L'opus "proto-punk" new-yorkais, sorti en 1975, deviendra progressivement un LP culte du rock'n'roll et compte parmi les sources d'inspiration de groupes majeurs comme les Ramones et les Beastie Boys. A (re)découvrir, surtout en France où il est encore méconnu.

Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Zêta Amrith
Kwisatz Haderach
 
Messages: 7976
Inscription: Dim 08 Avr 2007, 23:14

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Mer 17 Mai 2017, 01:50

Dj Krush sort un nouvel album le 07 Juin baptisé Kiseki.
Uniquement composé de featurings avec des rappeurs nippons, il ne paraît qu'au Japon avec une édition limitée incluant les instrumentaux. Un autre disque est prêt pour fin 2017 ou début 2018, qui cette fois sera distribué à l'international.

La même semaine, c'est Roger Waters qui revient avec un nouveau LP, Is This The Life We Really Want.
Après plus de 20 ans sans sortie, le mec propose du matériel outrageusement floydien dans ses sillons.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Choboco
Petit yôkaï
 
Messages: 6
Inscription: Dim 20 Nov 2016, 19:51

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Choboco le Ven 19 Mai 2017, 21:12

Belle surprise musicale pour le jeu indé Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom.
Fortement inspiré des univers Japonais (dont Naruto), le studio français apporte un peu de nouveauté (on l'aura attendu, annoncé depuis plus de 4 ans !) et a surtout pondu une bande son fraîche, inspirée par les grands compositeurs comme Nobuo Uematsu ou Yasunori Mitsuda.
Certains thèmes semblent même sortis de FFIX ou Chrono Cross, les hardcore sauront reconnaître les clins d'oeil aux chef d'oeuvre des années 90 :mrgreen:


Le compositeur Hazem Hawash a annoncé récemment la sortie en CD de la bande son complète, qui contient aussi une piste chantée par Mioune et une autre du compositeur Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana).

Image

Source: Gamekult
https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/la-bo-de-shiness-chez-wayo-records-3050795335.html
Wayo
https://www.wayorecords.com/fr/musique-de-jeux-video/625-shiness-the-lightning-kingdom-original-soundtrack.html
Haut
Geoff34
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 679
Inscription: Mer 23 Oct 2013, 12:12

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Geoff34 le Dim 21 Mai 2017, 14:49

Ambiance "Cantina" à la Star Wars

Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Wonk
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 880
Inscription: Mar 15 Jan 2008, 01:34

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Wonk le Sam 27 Mai 2017, 10:29

Vu qu'on voit partout fleurir des reprises de Black Hole Sun dans les concerts de nombreux artistes et avant que certains ne grave ça en studio pour vendre un peu plus de freesbee ou de mp3 128kb/s je mets ça là pour rappeler que certains avait déjà quelque chose à foutre de Soundgarden avant que Chris Cornell ne devienne un ersatz tardif de Kurt Cobain.
Well you needn't ...
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Zêta Amrith
Kwisatz Haderach
 
Messages: 7976
Inscription: Dim 08 Avr 2007, 23:14

Re: Le topic musical

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Dim 04 Juin 2017, 15:06

Les premiers extraits du Kiseki de Dj Krush sont très prometteurs.
Vais être obligé de le prendre sur CDJapan.

Sinon, bien aimé l'album Lunar Love de Mop Mop ainsi que son complément remixé.
Certains bons compromis entre downtempo, jazz électrique et rythme balafonisant.

Aussi en favoris Napster les rééditions du flûtiste afrobeat/funk Tee Mac, du lourd.
Haut
Précédente
Répondre

Retourner vers Snack Bar chez Léon

Qui est en ligne

Utilisateurs parcourant ce forum: Aucun utilisateur enregistré et 0 invités