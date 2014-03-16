[KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Modérateurs : Aer, Equipe forum MATA-WEB Jeux vidéo : Amis des pixels ou de la Next generation bienvenues !

Retourner vers Jeux vidéo

Répondre
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11519
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

[KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Sch@dows le Dim 09 Fév 2014, 19:21

Bon, on a déjà pas mal parlé du projet dans le topic du crowdfunding, puisque le projet a été lancé via kickstarter, mais maintenant qu'il n'est plus possible de "backé" celui-ci, il était temps de faire un topic distinct.

Début de discussion sur le jeu dans le sujet crowdfunding
Lien du projet kickstarter

Pour rappel, il s'agit ni plus ni moins d'un megaman dégriffé ^^

On a désormais une petite vidéo de l'avancement du projet avec le papa de la série, Keiji Inafune, qui s'essai au première version du proto.

Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11519
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Sch@dows le Lun 10 Fév 2014, 12:58

Il y aurait des fans de Kill la Kill dans le staff que ça ne m'étonnerait pas.

Tiré de l'article présentant le désign de Mighty N°7
[Montrer] Spoiler
Image
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17510
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Ialda le Mar 11 Fév 2014, 15:57

Le jeu a quelques fanarts plutôt mignons :)

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11519
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Sch@dows le Dim 16 Mar 2014, 18:04

Nouveau test réalisé par Inafune :



J'aime bien le feeling que laisse transparaître cette vidéo.
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11519
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

M9 Crowdfunding ... take my money !!!!

Messagede Sch@dows le Dim 06 Juil 2014, 10:36

Inafune ... j'te jure !

http://www.mightyno9.com/

En gros, ils lancent un nouveau crownfunding pour M9 afin de le complété encore plus.
Evidement cette demande vient des fans et même des professionnels qui regrettait de ne pas avoir pris part à l'aventure assez tôt (oui oui c'est vrai ... bon ok il a les mains dans le dos et croise les doigts mais ça n'est qu'une coincidence >__<).

En soit, je dirais que ce n'est pas forcement une mauvaise idée, vouloir laisser le financement ouvert pour agrandir encore plus le jeu. On l'a vu sur Star Citizen (même si ces derniers semblent à court d'idée pour les nouveau stretch goal ^^).
Mais évidement, ça c'est la théorie et dans la pratique, pour montrer à quel point ils ne se fiche pas de nous, le premier stretch goal sera un doublage anglais pour 100 000$. C'est vrai que les Megaman ont toujours été connu pour avoir été très verbeux -__-'

pfff, ça me donnerait presque envie de me retirer du projet initial (si c'était possible).
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17510
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: Crowdfunding ... take my money !!!!

Messagede Ialda le Dim 06 Juil 2014, 16:58

Revenir à la gamelle manque un peu de dignité quand on a clôturé l'un des KS qui a rapporté le plus de pognon de l'histoire du site, j'étais finalement assez content de ne pas avoir mis mes sous dedans quand j'ai vu passé la nouvelle. Après, on peux essayer de relativiser tout ce que l'on veut, de dire que c'est destiné à ceux qui avaient raté la première campagne, reste que le message envoyé est assez critiquable.

Sinon, une série d'animation aussi alors ?
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Oyashiro
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 779
Inscription: Lun 17 Jan 2011, 12:49

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Oyashiro le Dim 06 Juil 2014, 21:18

Ben après le financement, j'aimerai juste bien voir la couleur du produit, et j'imagine que même si M°9 est encore en cours de dev, ça ne peux que faire perdre plus de temps au projet que de rajouter des stretch goal dont on a un peu rien a foutre.

Parce que bon, les derniers doublages US de megaman si je me souvient bien étaient les X sur ps2 et c'était très loin d'être glorieux, pour ne pas dire simplement mauvais, qui est nostalgique de ça sérieusement ?
DIE THE DEATH ! SENTENCE TO DEATH ! GREAT EQUALIZER IS THE DEATH !
Dlanor A. Knox
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11519
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Sch@dows le Dim 06 Juil 2014, 22:29

Dans la fameuse vidéo où il demande de l'argent pour se payer une anglaise, on a pas mal de séquence de gameplay, certaines déjà vues, et d'autres inédites comme la transformation en boss vaincus ou le gameplay de Call.



Vous croyez qu'il ira pleurer devant le parlement quand on découvrira que les fonds n'ont pas tous servis au jeu ?
Dernière édition par Sch@dows le Dim 06 Juil 2014, 23:36, édité 1 fois.
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Fisico
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 804
Inscription: Ven 30 Juil 2010, 16:22

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Fisico le Dim 06 Juil 2014, 22:55

Blablablabla

Je m'en branle filez nous Azure Striker Gunvolt, tout ce bullshit commence sérieusement à me dégouter.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Zêta Amrith
Kwisatz Haderach
 
Messages: 7949
Inscription: Dim 08 Avr 2007, 23:14

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Dim 06 Juil 2014, 23:43

C'est Bygmalion qui développe le jeu ?
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11519
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Sch@dows le Lun 08 Sep 2014, 10:21

Fisico a écrit:Blablablabla

Je m'en branle filez nous Azure Striker Gunvolt, tout ce bullshit commence sérieusement à me dégouter.
En attendant, ils viennent de nous filr un code e-shop pour télécharger Mighty Gunvolt ... pour le shop US XD

Pour ceux que ça intéresse (et qui ont une 3DS américaine) : A05K0UL530N7MJEE
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Fisico
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 804
Inscription: Ven 30 Juil 2010, 16:22

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Fisico le Lun 08 Sep 2014, 20:18

Sch@dows a écrit:
Fisico a écrit:Blablablabla

Je m'en branle filez nous Azure Striker Gunvolt, tout ce bullshit commence sérieusement à me dégouter.
En attendant, ils viennent de nous filr un code e-shop pour télécharger Mighty Gunvolt ... pour le shop US XD

Pour ceux que ça intéresse (et qui ont une 3DS américaine) : A05K0UL530N7MJEE


Je l'ai eu il y a 48h et j'ai balancé ça aussi tôt, qu'ils aillent se faire foutre.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11519
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Sch@dows le Jeu 11 Sep 2014, 10:18

Suite au sondage pour connaitre l'avis des backers sur l'arme du personnage de support (j'ai voté pour l'arc), j'ai été rebalancé sur le site officiel, et découvert que la poursuite du financement hors kickstarter fait vraiment un flop ^^
~$21,000 récupéré ... bref on est très loin du stretch goal particulièrement peu appétissant à $200,000 XD
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11519
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Sch@dows le Mer 29 Avr 2015, 16:50

Avec l'annonce d'une date de sortie pour le 9 septembre s'est accompagné l'annonce de voix supplémentaire (dont le français ... pourquoi pas) et des détails sur le DLC qui avait été teasé à halloween, contenant un stage et un boss supplémentaire, le tout jouable avec le personnage de Ray.

Naturellement, puisque théoriquement financé par les (slacker) backers, le DLC est inclus dans toutes les versions qu'obtiendront tous les backers de la campagne. Je dis théoriquement, car il ne me semble pas avoir eu de news quand à l'atteinte de cet objectif (mais en même temps je ne visitais jamais le site officiel après l'annonce des stretch goals de doublage totalement ahurissant), mais il est assez déconcertant de découvrir que celui-ci ne sera pas inclus dans les versions démat publique si son contenu à déjà été financé par les backers -__-'

Cela porte quand même le nombre de Stage+Boss à 12 (Intro, 8 Myghty numbers, End, Call et maintenant Ray) et 3 personnages jouables (même si Call et Ray ne devrait être limité qu'à leur propre stage il me semble).
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Afloplouf
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 961
Inscription: Lun 12 Avr 2010, 13:24

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Afloplouf le Mer 29 Avr 2015, 17:11

Justement, ce nouveau personnage, tout comme le doublage français, a été financé par le partenariat avec Deep Silver et non avec le Kickstarter. C'est en tout cas ce qu'ils disent.
Image
"Une fréquentation même irrégulière des sites et des forums de la Toile laisse sur un malaise. C'est qu'y règnent souvent la sottise et l'intolérance. On est sûr d'avoir raison contre le reste du monde puisqu'on est entre soi." Gérard KLEIN
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11519
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Sch@dows le Mer 29 Avr 2015, 17:35

En effet, je n'avais pas tilté que le projet avait été récupéré par un éditeur ^^'
http://www.mightyno9.com/en/faq6

Quelqu'un a-t-il suivi jusqu'où était allé le budget fourni par les slacker backers ?

EDIT : En effet, j'ai retrouvé dans une news de février le message suivant :
That’s right, the funding support for bonus content we started July last year is coming to an end on Monday, February 16! Development of Mighty No. 9 is in the final legs (before we move on to start porting it to all the various systems), and holding out any longer will start to affect the development schedule.

We were able to make English voicework a reality with your help, letting us give you, the players, an even more polished experience. It’s a shame we weren’t able to get the DLC, but the dev team hasn’t given up on making it a Ray-ality! We’ll keep looking for other ways to make the DLC happen.
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16683
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 23 Juin 2016, 01:43

Bon, j'ai craqué et en attendant que le jeu se débloque sur Steam j'ai installé la version sans DRM que j'ai aussi reçu sur le site de Humble Bundle.

Et après environ 2H dessus, force est de constater que je rejoins pas mal l'avis d'Eurogamer à son sujet : c'est un jeu pour speedrunners et youtubeurs. Les premiers trouveront un jeu qui mettra leurs skills à l'épreuve et les second une source infinie de mort faciles pour amuser leurs abonnés.
Le commun des joueurs n'y trouvera qu'un jeu quelconque flingué par des pics de difficulté absurdes.

Chaque niveau est découpé de façon générale ainsi : une première partie, un gauntlet où on affronte une horde d'ennemis à la suite, une seconde partie plus ardue avec des mort instantanées très présentes (vide, sol électrifié...) puis le boss.
Le level design est généralement peu inspiré, sans réel piège ou vraie bonnes idées, et la difficulté proviens en très grande partie de ces morts instantanées. Pareil avec les boss qui à environ la moitié de leur barre de vie gagnent des attaques bien plus puissantes, voir des instakill, qui font passer les affrontements de "ça va je gère" à "comment il me fait ça ce connard".
Bref on enchaine frustration sur frustration. Par défaut le jeu propose 3 vies, mais dans les options on peut monter jusqu'à 9. Aucune raison de ne pas le faire, mais ça ne change pas grand chose :roll:


Bref c'est un jeu assez quelconque, pas vraiment beau, ni vraiment amusant. Ci-git la hype Kickstartée.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11519
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Sch@dows le Jeu 23 Juin 2016, 09:25

J'attends de juger par moi même, mais au final, quand je lis la plupart des critiques (hors technique), j'y vois quand même la description d'un megaman tout ce qu'il y a de plus classique (ce qui était quand même un peu la promesse de départ)
Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16683
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 23 Juin 2016, 12:41

Sauf que ça ne se joue absolument pas comme un Rockman, où tout était dans le placement des ennemis et le level design et où il fallait avancer en faisant attention. Ici le jeu est optimisé pour la vitesse et ces deux éléments sont autrement moins inventifs, mais les joueurs normaux se feront quand même avoir par les pièges cheaps.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11519
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Sch@dows le Jeu 23 Juin 2016, 14:26

De toute façon, le jeux n'est toujours pas sur le PSN euro, donc je ne peux même pas testé n__n

Par contre, j'avoue qu'entre la première vidéo du proto après seulement 7 jours de taff et maintenant, il y a un sacré downgrade >__<

Image
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 
Messages: 8444
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Aer le Jeu 23 Juin 2016, 14:29

C'est censé être dispo le 24 en Europe.
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Ramior
Spirit of Nausicaä
 
Messages: 2083
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Ramior le Mar 05 Juil 2016, 23:08

Haut
Geoff34
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 663
Inscription: Mer 23 Oct 2013, 12:12

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Geoff34 le Sam 20 Mai 2017, 19:59

Mighty N°9 revient dans un jeu crossover avec Gunvolt (et c'est nettement plus engageant que le jeu de Comcept)

Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11519
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: [KS] Mighty N°9 (megaman noname)

Messagede Sch@dows le Dim 21 Mai 2017, 02:29

Mighty Gunvolt, c'était pas le pseudo bonus sans prétention lors du développement de M9 ?

N'empêche, ça a plus de gueule XD
Image
Haut
Répondre

Retourner vers Jeux vidéo

Qui est en ligne

Utilisateurs parcourant ce forum: Aucun utilisateur enregistré et 0 invités