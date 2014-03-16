Modérateurs : Aer, Equipe forum MATA-WEB
Jeux vidéo : Amis des pixels ou de la Next generation bienvenues !
En attendant, ils viennent de nous filr un code e-shop pour télécharger Mighty Gunvolt ... pour le shop US XDFisico a écrit:Blablablabla
Je m'en branle filez nous Azure Striker Gunvolt, tout ce bullshit commence sérieusement à me dégouter.
Pour ceux que ça intéresse (et qui ont une 3DS américaine) : A05K0UL530N7MJEE
That’s right, the funding support for bonus content we started July last year is coming to an end on Monday, February 16! Development of Mighty No. 9 is in the final legs (before we move on to start porting it to all the various systems), and holding out any longer will start to affect the development schedule.
We were able to make English voicework a reality with your help, letting us give you, the players, an even more polished experience. It’s a shame we weren’t able to get the DLC, but the dev team hasn’t given up on making it a Ray-ality! We’ll keep looking for other ways to make the DLC happen.
