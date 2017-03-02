Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Jeux vidéo : Amis des pixels ou de la Next generation bienvenues !

Zêta Amrith
Zêta Amrith
Kwisatz Haderach
 
Messages: 7779
Inscription: Dim 08 Avr 2007, 23:14

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Ven 24 Fév 2017, 01:29

Et apparemment ils gardent le système de password - au moins de façon optionnelle.
Bien joué aussi.
Ramior
Ramior
Soul of Chogokin
 
Messages: 1985
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Ramior le Ven 24 Fév 2017, 20:20

Aperçu de la campagne de Bretonnie avec une bataille spécial:



Zêta Amrith
Zêta Amrith
Kwisatz Haderach
 
Messages: 7779
Inscription: Dim 08 Avr 2007, 23:14

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Ven 24 Fév 2017, 20:51

Je poste juste l'illustration de ce qu'on disait plus haut.
Cowabunga.



"DotEmu, le spécialiste du retrogaming sur nouvelles plateformes, et Lizardcube, sont heureux de vous présenter l’une des nouvelles fonctionnalités que proposera le remake de Wonder Boy : The Dragon’s Trap, la feature «Rétro».

Que vous soyez du genre puriste, à défendre l’idée que « c’était mieux avant », ou que vous soyez un amateur de graphismes plus modernes et de bandes son complètement retravaillées, Wonder Boy : The Dragon’s Trap saura vous satisfaire ! En effet, cette nouvelle version du jeu vous permettra de passer de la HD au 8-bit où vous voulez quand vous voulez. Profitez d’un voyage dans le temps et retrouvez les sensations d’époque en appuyant sur une simple touche à tout moment (même en plein milieu d’une partie !).

Nostalgique ? Poursuivez votre partie de 1989 en entrant le mot de passe que vous aviez soigneusement noté sur un papier, ou découvrez pour la première fois cette aventure qui a bouleversé une génération de joueurs !

Wonder Boy : The Dragon’s Trap sera disponible au printemps sur PS4, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch."
Zêta Amrith
Zêta Amrith
Kwisatz Haderach
 
Messages: 7779
Inscription: Dim 08 Avr 2007, 23:14

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Jeu 02 Mar 2017, 22:47

Selon le site Rice Digital, SEGA sortirait simultanément Shenmue I/II HD à l'automne 2017.
Pour le moment seule une parution PC serait envisagée.
Tetho
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16280
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 02 Mar 2017, 23:33

On va faire semblant d'y croire en se rappelant que Sony a mis du fric dans le 3.
Mais bonne nouvelle, c'est un nouveau classique introuvable qui va redevenir dispo.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Tetho
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16280
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Tetho le Ven 03 Mar 2017, 10:17

Bon ben voila, Lion a deux semaines pour finir Zelda :

Image
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Lion_Sn@ke
Lion_Sn@ke
Apprenti Kirin
 
Messages: 1186
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Ven 03 Mar 2017, 10:25

Tetho a écrit:Bon ben voila, Lion a deux semaines pour finir Zelda


Déjà précommandé et payé pour PS4 :)

(je préfère le faire sur console, et je ne pense pas avoir un PC suffisamment puissant pour faire mieux que sur PS4 Pro. Au pire je le referais plus tard en le prenant sur PC)

Vu les rumeurs des specs minimum pour le faire tourner, ca n'a pas l'air d'être la faite à l'optimisation :/

http://wccftech.com/nier-automata-relea ... 7th-rumor/

Minimum Specs

OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit (32-bit OS not supported)
CPU: Intel Core i3 2100 or higher, AMD A8-6500 or higher
Memory: 4GB or higher free space
Hard-Disk / SSD: 50GB or higher
Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 VRAM 2GB or higher / AMD Radeon R9 270X VRAM 2GB or higher
Sound Card: DirectX 11 or higher
Communication Environment: Broadband or higher
Screen Resolution: 1280×720
DirectX: DirectX 11
Other: Mouse, Keyboard, Gamepad (XInput-only)
VpV
VpV
Petit yôkaï
 
Messages: 23
Inscription: Sam 26 Jan 2013, 21:54

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede VpV le Ven 03 Mar 2017, 15:49

Screen Resolution: 1280×720

Une 770 minimum pour jouer en 720p, ça paraît ubuesque, même avec un portage PC de sagouin et un suivi paresseux des drivers sur les anciennes cartes nVidia, même en visant du 60 fps (la promesse du jeu, quelle que soit la plate-forme).

On voit en plus qu'une PS4 standard semble tenir du 900p à 50/60 fps, de quoi rester optimiste pour ceux qui n'ont pas de quoi changer de carte graphique tous les trois ans.
Sch@dows
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11349
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Sch@dows le Ven 03 Mar 2017, 22:21

J'attends le costume de Gravity Rush ;p
Image
Sch@dows
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11349
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Sch@dows le Dim 05 Mar 2017, 01:29

Tiens, j'avais zappé ça. Square fait la démonstration du Luminous Engine (et de son outils Luminous Studio Pro j'imagine) à l'aide de FFXV tournant sur une 1080 Ti ...



Alors bon, c'est déjà étrange de voir la vidéo montré du contenu PC pour finir sur un panneau "FFXV dispo sur console" >__<
Mais le plus étrange pour moi reste que j'avais plus ou moins compris que Square arrêtait les frais avec le Luminous, et se mettrait dorénavant à utiliser d'autres moteurs (comme leurs autres productions qui utilisent UE4 par exemple).
Image
Fisico
Fisico
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 792
Inscription: Ven 30 Juil 2010, 16:22

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Fisico le Dim 05 Mar 2017, 19:02

Il y a toujours les DLC à produire, et puis un FFXV-2 n'est pas inconcevable j'imagine.

Crystal Tools n'avait servi principalement que pour FFXIII et ses suites également.
Sch@dows
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 
Messages: 11349
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Sch@dows le Dim 05 Mar 2017, 21:42

Certes mais ça revenait quand même à avoir utiliser un moteur pour toute une génération.
J'avais du mal a l'époque où ils avait annoncé l'abandon du Luminous Engine (après tout ce temps et cet argent investit pour un résultat somme tout convaincant), et là il ferait machine arrière ?
Bizarre.

Maintenant, les ventes de leurs derniers titres sur PC (Deus Ex, Tomb Raider) doivent peut être avoir fait penché la balance, et NieR devrait enfoncé le clou.

Ca fera un bon pti jeu pas cher sur Steam d'ici 3 ans >__<
Image
Tetho
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16280
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Jeux-vidéos !!! Tu le crois ça ?? AHL © 1983

Messagede Tetho le Dim 05 Mar 2017, 21:46

le FFXV-2 j'y crois moyen après la galère qu'a été le développement du jeu. Je les vois bien profiter du succès pour sortir plusieurs vagues de DLC payants tout en redirigeant les équipes vers d'autres projets stratégiques (KHIII, FFVIIR et bien sûr FFXVI).
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
