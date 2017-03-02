Je poste juste l'illustration de ce qu'on disait plus haut.

Cowabunga.







"DotEmu, le spécialiste du retrogaming sur nouvelles plateformes, et Lizardcube, sont heureux de vous présenter l’une des nouvelles fonctionnalités que proposera le remake de Wonder Boy : The Dragon’s Trap , la feature «Rétro».



Que vous soyez du genre puriste, à défendre l’idée que « c’était mieux avant », ou que vous soyez un amateur de graphismes plus modernes et de bandes son complètement retravaillées, Wonder Boy : The Dragon’s Trap saura vous satisfaire ! En effet, cette nouvelle version du jeu vous permettra de passer de la HD au 8-bit où vous voulez quand vous voulez. Profitez d’un voyage dans le temps et retrouvez les sensations d’époque en appuyant sur une simple touche à tout moment (même en plein milieu d’une partie !).



Nostalgique ? Poursuivez votre partie de 1989 en entrant le mot de passe que vous aviez soigneusement noté sur un papier, ou découvrez pour la première fois cette aventure qui a bouleversé une génération de joueurs !



Wonder Boy : The Dragon’s Trap sera disponible au printemps sur PS4, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch."