Et apparemment ils gardent le système de password - au moins de façon optionnelle.
Bien joué aussi.
Modérateurs : Aer, Equipe forum MATA-WEB
Jeux vidéo : Amis des pixels ou de la Next generation bienvenues !
Tetho a écrit:Bon ben voila, Lion a deux semaines pour finir Zelda
Minimum Specs
OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit (32-bit OS not supported)
CPU: Intel Core i3 2100 or higher, AMD A8-6500 or higher
Memory: 4GB or higher free space
Hard-Disk / SSD: 50GB or higher
Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 VRAM 2GB or higher / AMD Radeon R9 270X VRAM 2GB or higher
Sound Card: DirectX 11 or higher
Communication Environment: Broadband or higher
Screen Resolution: 1280×720
DirectX: DirectX 11
Other: Mouse, Keyboard, Gamepad (XInput-only)
Utilisateurs parcourant ce forum: Aucun utilisateur enregistré et 1 invité