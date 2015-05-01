Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Ramior
Messages: 1984
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Ramior le Ven 01 Mai 2015, 00:42

Dernières vidéo de Tokuscope en direct du cartonist avec interview de Hiroshi Butsuda et MORTHER-FUCKING MIKE:

Milo
Messages: 871
Inscription: Sam 15 Déc 2012, 14:42
Localisation: Tau'ri

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Milo le Ven 15 Mai 2015, 17:11

Petit making of de Kamen Rider ZO
Avec de vraies explosions et du feu, de vrais décors, une vraie araignée géante. Ca fait du bien !

"J'adore trop les doubleurs japonnais de la nouvelle saison de ce manga. Faut que je voye s'il est licencié !" ಠ_ಠ

The Smash Brothers, à peine 4h18 20 min, facile 8)
Ramior
Messages: 1984
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Ramior le Ven 15 Mai 2015, 21:43

Très sympa, dommage que je capte rien à la langue d'Hiro-hito.


Sinon je viens de finir Toqger:

C'est un bon run, l'équipe est sympa, le 1er zord est pas terrible mais les suivants (surtout l'orange et le doré.) sont très sympa, le sixième rangers s'en sort très bien, le cast de secondaire est assez quelconque mais rien de catastrophique.

Mais honnêtement ce qui tire leur épingle du jeu se sont les méchants; leur relations compliquer entre eux, Schwarz classieux, Grita très touchantes, Noir et sa dévotion, Néros petit toutou fidèle, Morq vielle peaux qui à pas sa langue dans sa poche et Zed avec son look très classieux surtout en mode monstre et qui à surement l'une des morts les plus originale pour un méchant de sentai.

Donc bon run malgré des début assez peux engageant et un teamp tout pourri, mais très bon run.

Sinon pour les autre toku je finis Kamen Rider Renoir et Chouseishin GranSazer.

Après ça soit RX ou/et Kugaa et comme sentai la "contrefaçon" hongkongaise avec Giant Saver.
Ramior
Messages: 1984
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Ramior le Mar 02 Juin 2015, 01:40

J'aime pas faire des double post mais je fais qu'en faire, vous pourriez faire un petit effort les mecs. :cry:

Sinon fini le légendaire Kamen Rider Black qui mérite amplement ça réputation, avec un Kurata Tetsuo impérial en héros titre au regard perçant, les monstres au costumes superbe pour la plupart, des personnage secondaire bien sympa et de très charismatique vilain avec en tête Bilgenia et surtout Shadow Moon. :D

J'ai commencer Kugaa qui est aussi très sympa et RX, que j'avais abandonné parce que j'avais du mal, au début je penser que parce que je n'avais pas vu Black avant... et ça change pas grand chose. :?

Pourtant le costume et les méchants sont cool, mais tout est plombé par la famille et l'humour de mauvais sitcom, je comprend que par la suite ils est jamais voulu retenté l'expérience d'une séquelle.

Mais je continue ne serais ce que pour le retour de Shadow Moon et celui des Rider précédent.


Sinon avant de partir il y en a qui si connaisse en doujin de Kamen Rider (je parle bien sur des soft.)

Parce que j'ai trouvé ça sur pixiv :

Image

accompagné de ça :

[Montrer] Spoiler
Image
Image


:71: :71: :71:

Donc si vous connaissez; prévenez moi.
Tetho
Messages: 16271
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Tetho le Mar 02 Juin 2015, 01:51

Passe l'URL de la page où tu l'as trouvé et on devrait te pointer vers où acheter le dôjin en question ;)
Ramior
Messages: 1984
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Ramior le Mar 02 Juin 2015, 02:02

Tiens et merci d'avance :

http://www.pixiv.net/member_illust.php?id=3298445
Ramior
Messages: 1984
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Ramior le Sam 13 Juin 2015, 00:20

Eh ben c'est mort le toku cette année a ce que je vois. :?

Sinon j'ai fini RX, il y à quelque temps; c'était sympa et j'ai été très surpris par la fin de certain personnages secondaire, mais les Rider qui font leur come back ne servent à rien et aucun n'apparait en civil et Shadow Moon est très mal exploité.

Au final moins bon que le Rider précédent et un début assez laborieux, mais ça reste agréable quand même.

Sinon j'en profite pour poster quelque petit découverte qui pourrait plaire à certain :





Et pour finir deux question :

Quelqu'un connait des sub correct (c'est à dire sans weabooserie) de Den-O?

Et quelqu'un peut me dire ce qu'est le dojin que j'ai poster plus haut ?
Milo
Messages: 871
Inscription: Sam 15 Déc 2012, 14:42
Localisation: Tau'ri

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Milo le Sam 13 Juin 2015, 01:07

Bah je continue les Shuriken Sentai NainNainja, mais il n'y a pas masse de chose à dire dessus. Le 6e membre est complètement WTF, mais au fond c'est la norme (#GokaiSilver #ToQ6-gô #ShinkenGold... ). Ce fils d'Instagram fait des selfies avec les yôkai qu'il exécute, ça fait plus cute. Hashtag t'es mort mdr. Mouais.

Faudrait que je me mette à Kamen Rider Blade, mais il faut apprendre l'onduru il parait, la flemme. Je sais juste dire "métunouzatraï !!".
hebiko
Messages: 962
Inscription: Ven 06 Jan 2012, 20:18

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede hebiko le Sam 13 Juin 2015, 16:04

Drive est très sympa finalement, au début j'était pas du tout chaud et il y a eu des périodes "chiantes" comme les combats toujours interrompu par Chase ou le fait qu'il surgisse de manière vraiment wtf.
Un peu dommage aussi pour Kamen Rider Mach qui est passé du Rider Fabulous à mettre 5 minutes pour se présenter devant une tonne d'explosion au mec aigri à cause des évènements.

Mais dans l'ensemble c'est plutôt agréable. Une série dans la bonne moyenne, pas du niveau de Gaim que j'ai adoré ou même d'un Fourze qui fut d'après moi une excellente série.
Tetho
Messages: 16271
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Tetho le Sam 13 Juin 2015, 16:42

Ramior a écrit:Tiens et merci d'avance :

http://www.pixiv.net/member_illust.php?id=3298445

J'avais oublié de te répondre, mes excuses.

En fait c'est très mal barré. Et la raison est simple : le mec n'est plus actif depuis deux ans, comme on peut le voir sur son twitter, son site ou son pixiv.
Comic Zin proposait ses dôjins, mais après deux ans sans réassort il ne faut plus rien espérer. Tu peux guetter Mandarake (fais une recherche avec "ゴルゴムの残党"), ils peuvent se retrouver avec des exemplaires selon ce que les gens viennent leur vendre, mais c'est absolument pas fiable vu qu'ils ne maitrisent pas leurs arrivées de stock.

Et bien sûr on ne retrouve aucune trace de ses dôjins sur les sites de scans, faut pas rêver...
Ramior
Messages: 1984
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Ramior le Dim 14 Juin 2015, 00:37

Flûte. :?

Merci quand même.

Sinon j'ai décider de me rabattre sur les Kakurengers et Metalder.

Trop tôt pour ce prononcer mais pour l'instant ça va.
Milo
Messages: 871
Inscription: Sam 15 Déc 2012, 14:42
Localisation: Tau'ri

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Milo le Mar 07 Juil 2015, 10:04

Le Google Doodle d'aujourd'hui 0:
Fuck oui.
Ramior
Messages: 1984
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Ramior le Dim 12 Juil 2015, 16:18

Juste pour signaler que l’éditeur Américain shout va distribuer Gosei Sentai Dairengers:

http://www.jefusion.com/2015/07/shout-f ... entai.html

Image

C'est une bonne nouvelle déjà parce que ça signifie que les DVD Zyurangers se sont bien vendu et si il en est de même pour Dairengers, shout éditeras Kakurangers et ensuite peut être des saison sentai non adapté de Power rangers.

C'est peut être un signe du renouveau du toku en occident.
Ramior
Messages: 1984
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Ramior le Ven 18 Mar 2016, 13:44

Je permet non seulement un double post mais aussi un necro-post; parce que la niouze qui suit devrait en intérêt plus d'un.

Au vu du projet super heros years, Toei décide non seulement de faire un film "conclusion" sur le 1er Rider dans un style à la "dark knight returns" mais surtout ils vont faire ça :



En gros c'est une mini web-série de 13 épisodes qui seras publier sur Amazon-prime, parce que le jeux de mots était trop tentant, et beaucoup pense que cela s'inspire des séries marvel de Netflix, notamment Daredevil.

Au scénario on à : Kobayashi Yasuko.

Et à la real :Ishida Hidenori, Tasaki Ryuta, Kaneda Osamu.

Voila je sais que beaucoup voulais du Toku plus adulte et espérons que cela soit une réussite.




Même si je suis déçus qu'il en pas profiter pour faire un Rider féminin.
Ramior
Messages: 1984
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Ramior le Mer 07 Déc 2016, 15:43

Désolé pour le triple post (argh je me sens mourir de l'intérieur :105: )

Mais pour ceux qui l'ignorer la Toei à enfin publier le visiuel de la prochaines série sentai et ...

Bien il semblerais que la Toei est enfin décidé de changer de formule:

Image


Oui neuf membre d’emblée (avec seulement deux filles.) et des costumes semblable à ceux des productions chinoise.

On ne connait pas encore l'histoire mais on sait que le theme seras sur l'espace et surement les constellations.

Donc un sentai version Saint Seiya( déjà que la série de base était très influencer par les sentai.)
Ramior
Messages: 1984
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Ramior le Ven 06 Jan 2017, 00:50

Désolé pour ce qua...trième... post..."How could this happen to me" en fond sonore.

Mais une petite info intéressante sur le prochain sentai, il est coproduit et co réaliser par Bandai...America

Ici un petit :http://www.denofgeek.com/us/tv/power-rangers/261197/new-super-sentai-series-created-with-american-input

Et quelque info complémentaire:

So the former marketing director of Badai of America gave some behind the scene details for Kyuranger's creation:

- In the past BoJ has told them "this is what you'll be working with"
- Got "very early" exposure to sit down with Bandai and Toei
- Had the ability to talk through the concept together
- Tried to influence it to make Power Rangers as competitive and exciting as possible because the landscape for boys toys has changed so much
- Old Marvel vs Marvel Movies as an idea in how to protect backstory but evolve the brand visually
- Kids should always know a Power Ranger when they see one but be able to realize the differences
- Helped at the conceptual stage think about arsenal

one of the most interesting things is the guy saying Kamen Rider and Super Sentai serve two versions of the same audience, older boys for Rider and young boys for Sentai. With Kyuranger they tried to find a way to combine that without cannibalizing their sales in Japan because in the west, there's only Power Rangers and they want both markets


Donc, serai ce le debut d'une nouvelle air? Les super sentai seront ils définitivement remplacer par les Power Rangers qui deviendront enfin leur propres show et non plus une adaptations plus ou moins réussite?
Tetho
Messages: 16271
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Tetho le Ven 06 Jan 2017, 01:28

(C-C-C-Combo Breaker)

Bandai ≠ Saiban. En gros là ils font en sorte de faciliter la vente des jouets aux USA en alignant les publics entre les deux pays et en intégrant des éléments qui plairont aux américains. Mais ça ne préfigure rien sur ce que Saiban en fera de son coté dans quelques années.

Et à coté Power Ranger devient aussi sa propre soupe avec le film ciné qui a l'air d'être la variation pour les vieux fans devenus adultes.
Aer
Messages: 8144
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Aer le Dim 08 Jan 2017, 15:28

#ok

Image
Ramior
Messages: 1984
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Ramior le Lun 23 Jan 2017, 23:26

Trailer du spin-off Dekarangers vs Gavan(x-or); Girls in trouble et...



Voila,voila,voila. :30:
Tetho
Messages: 16271
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Tetho le Lun 23 Jan 2017, 23:32

Ça a le charme des direct-to-video des années 90, et la production value des JAV parodiques de tokusatsu.
Dommage de révéler complètement leur monstre (naze) comme ça dès la bande-annonce.
Ramior
Messages: 1984
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Ramior le Dim 26 Fév 2017, 18:37

Petit up pour deux nouvelles, une cocasse et une franchement étonnante

La cocasse, dans le prochain film taisen; un équipe de super sentai exclusive va faire son apparition... et quelle équipe:



L'autre plus étonnante; le sentai Kyoryuger (le derniers avec les Dinos et l'insupportable King.) va avoir un spin off...en Corée:

Image

Ça s’appelle Power Rangers Dino Force Brave et ne vous laisser pas avoir par le titre; en Corée les adaptations de sentai sont nommé Power Rangers, je sais pas comment il font pour les vrais series Power Rangers par contre.

http://www.rangercrew.com/forum/showthr ... orce-Brave
Ramior
Messages: 1984
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: Anime/manga/toku : Ishinomori (Sabu&Ichi, Cyborg 009, Kamen)

Messagede Ramior le Jeu 02 Mar 2017, 22:30

Je me permet de faire un double post aussi tôt parce que j'ai supposé que cette image ferait plaisir à certain:

Image

D'autre info ici: http://www.rangercrew.com/forum/showthr ... rave/page5
