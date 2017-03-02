[Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Sch@dows
Messages: 11341
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Sch@dows le Jeu 02 Mar 2017, 22:29

Ouais ben j'attendrais d'avoir une switch vu cette citation et le retour pendant le live en cours sur gk.

OMG le solo de Bomberman, cette purge.
Non seulement l'angle de vue est merdique (sans parler de la DA qui n'aide pas), mais les mécaniques free to pay ... Miam ^^

Mais même le multi, chié dans la colle avec la caméra qui scroll a verticalement/horizontalement ou zoom/dezoom sans arrêt.
Tetho
Messages: 16271
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Ven 03 Mar 2017, 00:12

J'aime beaucoup la conclusion du test d'Eurogamer qui me conforte dans l'idée que c'est le Zelda que j'attends depuis Wind Waker :

this is a very different Legend of Zelda game. Until very recently, Nintendo has made its games in a bubble - not that this was necessarily a bad thing, as its priorities were unique, and its standards were uniquely high, but it seemed quite unconcerned by what other game makers were up to. Zelda, one of the most widely admired, finely honed and carefully iterated designs in gaming, was a bubble within this bubble.

It's hard to overstate the courage and conviction with which producer Eiji Aonuma, director Hidemaro Fujibayashi and their team have rewritten their own work, and the size of the risk Nintendo has taken with a beloved property. Breath of the Wild isn't just the most radical departure from the Zelda tradition in its 30-year history, it's the first Nintendo game that feels like it was made in a world where Half-Life 2, Halo, Grand Theft Auto 3 and Skyrim happened. It's inspired by those greats and others, but it doesn't ape them any more than it rests on its own laurels.


Vivement une promo correcte.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
