Here is a complaint about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The “sprint” button is mapped by default to X. You can swap it to B, but either way this poses a problem: To run and move the camera at the same time, you need to put your right hand into “claw” position, which is neither comfortable nor sustainable. The L3 button, which should let you sprint, is in fact the crouch button. There is no way to remap it. For a game that so often says yes, Breath of the Wild’s insistence on saying “no” here is baffling.