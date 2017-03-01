[Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Aer
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Aer le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 11:35

J'attends le 4 select de Gamekult.


:mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen:
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 11:42

Je parie sur un 8 selec avec du pinaillage du style "gestion du rythme inégale" ou "seconde moitié est en deçà de la première". Et un 9 selec une semaine plus tard pour Nier Automata.

Yo-Dan a écrit:Plus qu’à attendre jeudi, mais d’une façon ou d’une autre, ça va rager chez les Internets. :mrgreen:

C'était pas attendu ? Je veux dire à part être un fanboy aveugle de la concurrence qui ne juraient que par Horizon Zero Dawn je crois que tout le monde avait compris que le jeu allait être incroyable et que la question c'était juste à quel point.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Ialda
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Ialda le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 12:09

Tetho a écrit:Je parie sur un 8 selec avec du pinaillage du style "gestion du rythme inégale" ou "seconde moitié est en deçà de la première".


Il y a pas un +1 automatique qui s'applique quand c'est Boulap qui teste un Zelda ? :mrgreen:
Aer
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Aer le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 12:12

Les doritos made in nintendo ont le vent en poupe 03: #Lémédia #Padamalgam #Lepatriarcatwat?
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Yo-Dan
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Yo-Dan le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 12:16

Personnellement, je n’exclus pas de voir quelques tests être beaucoup plus sévères parce que le framerate, parce que l’aliasing, parce que les textures etc. Et je n’exclus pas non-plus d’en voir certains tancer l’archaïsme de certains mécanismes "So Nintendo" à l’heure du réalisme à tout crin. Un gars de chez GK avait notamment trouvé grotesque le tout premier PNJ du jeu – le vieillard à la sortie de la grotte, là – en soulignant que Nintendo ne "savait pas" s’y prendre autrement en termes d’écriture et de mise en scène, même en jouant la carte de l’open world. En gros, il semblait reprocher à Nintendo d’être un avatar indéboulonnable du jeu vidéo "à l’ancienne" : quand tu fais tomber un tronc d’arbre à la hache, ça te fait un pont comme par magie pile-poil au-dessus du ravin. Quand tu dégommes un cerf à la flèche enflammée, hop, t’as un steak dans ton inventaire etc.

Après, qu’on s’entende bien, moi je serais le premier à me réjouir qu’on continue de célébrer des jeux qui se revendiquent de ce genre de codes, même (et surtout) à ce niveau d’ambition. Mais il semble se créer un fossé entre ceux pour qui, en 2017, tout ça est daté, et ceux pour qui c’est un héritage à chérir. Et c'est bien pour ça que je dis que ça va rager de toute façon, parce que Zelda - un peu à l'image de Nintendo - me semble à la croisée de deux visions quasi-opposées du jeu vidéo.
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 12:39

J'ai justement l'impression que ce Zelda a fait d'énorme efforts pour moderniser ses codes après un Skyward Sword assez décrié pour ses mécaniques parfois archaïques. L'open world bac à sable, la composante craft-survie, des grosses cinématiques doublées...
Pour reprendre tes deux exemples, j'ai l'impression que justement dans ce Breath of the Wild il faudra s'arranger pour utiliser le moteur physique afin de guider le tronc jusqu'au ravin, et on sait que le steak de cerf devra être cuit par tes soins à la popote.

Perso ce qui me fait peur, sur le papier, c'est le coup des armes qui vont toutes se briser (même l'Épée de Légende ?). C'est intelligent pour pousser le joueur à tester et utiliser toutes les armes, et pas juste se contenter de celle qui lui va bien, mais si tu buttes sur une situation et brises toutes tes armes tu fais comment ? Je suis curieux de voir comment ils ont équilibré cette mécanique. Curieux de voir aussi comment ils vont arriver à guider le joueur sans lui tenir la main avec des indicateurs d'objectifs omniprésents.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 13:14

Tetho a écrit:Je parie sur un 8 selec avec du pinaillage du style "gestion du rythme inégale" ou "seconde moitié est en deçà de la première". Et un 9 selec une semaine plus tard pour Nier Automata.

Yo-Dan a écrit:Plus qu’à attendre jeudi, mais d’une façon ou d’une autre, ça va rager chez les Internets. :mrgreen:

C'était pas attendu ? Je veux dire à part être un fanboy aveugle de la concurrence qui ne juraient que par Horizon Zero Dawn je crois que tout le monde avait compris que le jeu allait être incroyable et que la question c'était juste à quel point.


Moi je parie sur le 10 Select (je crois d'ailleurs que ce serait le premier ?).
Quand une partie de la presse parle du plus grand Zelda depuis Ocarina Of Time, voir d'un opus le dépassant en terme d'impact, je ne vois pas comment il pourrait en être autrement (surtout si c'est boulapoire qui le teste, ce que je crois être le cas)

(et je signe tout de suite pour un 9 selec pour Nier Automata ^^)
Aer
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Aer le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 14:08

Tetho > Ironiquement, ce n'est pas les mécaniques "archaïques" que je reprocherais à Skyward Sword, mais plutôt son envie de (mal) se rapprocher des prods occidentales. Plus des choix de designs assez abscons (l'oiseau naze, la wiimote).
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Rhyvia
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Rhyvia le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 14:48

C'était pas attendu ? Je veux dire à part être un fanboy aveugle de la concurrence qui ne juraient que par Horizon Zero Dawn je crois que tout le monde avait compris que le jeu allait être incroyable et que la question c'était juste à quel point.


Les impressions sur le jeu étaient plus de l'ordre de "c'est intéressant que Zelda le fasse, mais ça reste quelque chose qu'on a déjà vu partout ailleurs". Je m'attendais à des retours beaucoup plus tièdes que ça.

Je m'attendais à devoir essayer de voir à quel point la sortie du jeu serait entouré de mauvaise foi, mais maintenant c'est plus de savoir à quel point c'est de l'exagération.
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 15:14

Ça reste Zelda, un titre entouré d'une aura assez unique. J'avais interprété les mêmes retours que toi comme "Ouais c'est du vu et revu partout, mais maintenant que Zelda s'y met ça devient complètement fou". L'idée que la magie propre à Zelda s'ouvrait enfin à une certaine modernité vidéo-ludique afin de libérer la franchise de carcan antédiluviens qui, bien qu'avant-gardistes fut un temps, avaient fini par la desservir et qu'à nouveau tout était possible.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Aer
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Aer le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 15:26

J'avoue que passé la folie du trailer à l'époque, je ressentais plutôt l'ambiance comme Rhyvia.
Du coup, ce revirement soudain, au delà de l'aura Zelda, est peut être un vrai signe à prendre en compte.
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 16:56

La Switch est avant tout une console de Salon, rappelle Nintendo. Merci de le rappeler, on l'avait oublié.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Yo-Dan
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Yo-Dan le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 17:37

Non mais sérieusement... :lol:
En même temps, les gens semblaient avoir compris le concept de la machine, il était grand temps de venir troubler toutes ces certitudes.
RaidenSnake
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede RaidenSnake le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 20:28

Tetho a écrit:La Switch est avant tout une console de Salon, rappelle Nintendo. Merci de le rappeler, on l'avait oublié.


Rien de nouveau, ils avaient annoncé dans une interview que les développeurs pouvaient faire des jeux only dock ou undock, on a la le 1er jeu concerné.
Sch@dows
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Sch@dows le Lun 27 Fév 2017, 20:38

Je pari sur le 9 selec perso. Le jeu aura s'est défauts, mais ça restera une note venant du coeur ... A moins que, comme d'autres mais pas tous) ils soient victimes des déconnexions temporaires de joycon quand on joue sur la TV.

Pour nier, je doute qu'on dépasse le 8 dans le meilleur des cas. Puyo n'est pas un fan inconditionnel du premier opus comme peu l'être exserv, et le jeu va faire les frais d'une hype qui aura décuplé les attentes sans véritable justification.
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Mar 28 Fév 2017, 01:01

Je n'ai jamais été aussi content d'acheter une console day one pour un jeu...

https://mobile.twitter.com/boulapoire/s ... 8175142914

(mais cela reste inadmissible que le jeu sorte sur Wii U en l'état sachant la différence avec la version Switch)
guwange
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede guwange le Mar 28 Fév 2017, 23:11

Pour les tests à venir de Zelda switch, je sens certains sites mettre 2 notes; du genre le testeur mettra 9 sur 10 en mode tv sur le dock et 10 sur 10 si on reste en mode portable/nomade...
guwange
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede guwange le Mer 01 Mar 2017, 19:33

40 sur 40 sur Famitsu.

C'est très "japano-centré" les tests Famitsu, vous vous en rendrez compte sur les listes en-dessous.

Liste des jeux à 40 sur 40 sur Famitsu :


Liste des jeux à 39 sur 40 :

VpV
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede VpV le Mer 01 Mar 2017, 19:53

Et dire qu'à une époque, quand un jeu atteignait 36 ou 37, tu te disais « Ouah, comment que ça va buter ! »
Alors 39 pour Zelda 3, je te laisse imaginer le délire.

Aujourd'hui, le fantasmatique 40/40 de jadis provoque presque l'effet inverse : un léger sentiment de suspicion. Ça dessert clairement le jeu concerné.
guwange
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede guwange le Mer 01 Mar 2017, 20:02

Y aura d'autres notes, la fin de l'embargo c'est demain à midi.
Milo
Localisation: Tau'ri

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Milo le Jeu 02 Mar 2017, 03:38

Ah oui, les 6 mois d'attente pour The Wind Waker, et un 40/40 de Famitsu qui mettait bien la hype.
"Ce n'est que leur 4e score parfait t'sais, ça va tout tuer !"

Maintenant même Jojo, jeu le plus détesté de son année, y a eu droit. :o
"J'adore trop les doubleurs japonnais de la nouvelle saison de ce manga. Faut que je voye s'il est licencié !" ಠ_ಠ

The Smash Brothers, à peine 4h18 20 min, facile 8)

The Smash Brothers, à peine 4h18 20 min, facile 8)
Sch@dows
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Sch@dows le Jeu 02 Mar 2017, 08:45

Perso pour moi, Famitsu et JeuxVideo.Com, même combat.
Surnotation ou simplement vendu, aucune idée, mais ces 2 sites n'ont aucune crédibilité au niveau des notes aujourd'hui.
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Jeu 02 Mar 2017, 10:32

Ultra Street Fighter 2 The Final Challengers sortira sur Switch aux USA le 26 Mai pour 40$ (et probablement chez nous vers ces eaux là pour 40 euros).

Image

Une version clean est plus grande de l'artwork (magnifique) de la boite

https://abload.de/img/4d2ba3dfec88d78223c1ehnkbg.jpg
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 02 Mar 2017, 11:09

Dommage que la boite le saccage avec son logo mahous. L'art est cool, très rétro dans sa compo.

Sch@dows a écrit:Perso pour moi, Famitsu et JeuxVideo.Com, même combat.
Surnotation ou simplement vendu, aucune idée, mais ces 2 sites n'ont aucune crédibilité au niveau des notes aujourd'hui.

Pour JV.com c'est pas vrai, ils ont fait d'énormes efforts depuis quelques années pour remonter leur niveau et un certain nombre de leurs tests sont pas mal. Les vrais vendus en France c'est Gameblog et leur abruti de patron qui n'a aucun scrupule à organiser des ménages ou des évènements pour les éditeurs via sa boite de com' puis tester ces jeux pour son site. Là on nage en conflit d'intérêts évident.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 02 Mar 2017, 11:43

Bon ben comme prévu Bomberman R tient plus du pétard mouillé que de la bombe atomique.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
