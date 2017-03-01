40 sur 40 sur Famitsu.



C'est très "japano-centré" les tests Famitsu, vous vous en rendrez compte sur les listes en-dessous.



Liste des jeux à 40 sur 40 sur Famitsu :





The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998, Nintendo, for Nintendo 64)[1]

Soulcalibur (1999, Namco, for Dreamcast)[2]

Vagrant Story (2000, Square Co., for PlayStation)[2]

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (2003, Nintendo, for Nintendo GameCube)[2]

Nintendogs (2005, Nintendo, for Nintendo DS)[2]

Final Fantasy XII (2006, Square Enix, for PlayStation 2)[2]

Super Smash Bros. Brawl (2008, Nintendo, for Wii)[3]

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008, Konami, for PlayStation 3)[4]

428: Fūsa Sareta Shibuya de (2008, Sega, for Wii)[5]

Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies (2009, Square Enix, for Nintendo DS)[6]

Monster Hunter Tri (2009, Capcom, for Wii)[7]

Bayonetta (2009, Sega, PlatinumGames, for Xbox 360)[8]

New Super Mario Bros. Wii (2009, Nintendo, for Wii)[9]

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (2010, Konami, for PlayStation Portable)[10]

Pokémon Black and White (2010, Nintendo, for Nintendo DS)[11]

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (2011, Nintendo, for Wii)[12]

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011, Bethesda Softworks, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3) – the first western developed game to receive a perfect score.[13]

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2011, Square Enix, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)[14]

Kid Icarus: Uprising (2012, Nintendo, for Nintendo 3DS)[15]

Yakuza 5 (2012, Sega, for PlayStation 3)[16]

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle (2013, Namco-Bandai, for PlayStation 3)[17]

Grand Theft Auto V (2013, Rockstar Games, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3) – the second western developed game to get a perfect score after Skyrim.[18]

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015, Konami, for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)[19]

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017, Nintendo, for Wii U, Nintendo Switch) [20]





Liste des jeux à 39 sur 40 :



The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (1991, Nintendo, for Super Famicom)[21]

Virtua Fighter 2 (1995, Sega, for Sega Saturn)[21]

Ridge Racer Revolution (1995, Namco, for PlayStation)[21]

Super Mario 64 (1996, Nintendo, for Nintendo 64)[21]

Tekken 3 (1998, Namco, for PlayStation)[21]

Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Oratorio Tangram (1999, Sega, for Dreamcast)[21]

Final Fantasy X (2001, Square Co., for PlayStation 2)[21]

Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec (2001, Sony Computer Entertainment, for PlayStation 2)[21]

Resident Evil (2002, Capcom, for Nintendo GameCube)[21]

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King (2004, Square Enix, for PlayStation 2)[22]

Gran Turismo 4 (2004, Sony Computer Entertainment, for PlayStation 2)[21]

Kingdom Hearts II (2005, Square Enix, for PlayStation 2)[23]

Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence (2005, Konami, for PlayStation 2)[21]

Dead or Alive 4 (2005, Tecmo, for Xbox 360)[24]

Ōkami (2006, Capcom, for PlayStation 2)[25]

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (2007, Nintendo, for Nintendo DS)[26]

Grand Theft Auto IV (2008, Rockstar Games, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)[27]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009, Activision, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)[28]

Final Fantasy XIII (2009, Square Enix, for PlayStation 3)[29]

Red Dead Redemption (2010, Rockstar Games, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)[30]

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 (2010, Namco Bandai Games, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)[31]

Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010, Activision, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)[32]

Monster Hunter Portable 3rd (2010, Capcom, for PlayStation Portable)[33]

L.A. Noire (2011, Rockstar Games, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)[34]

Tales of Xillia (2011, Namco Bandai Games, for PlayStation 3)[35]

Gears of War 3 (2011, Epic Games, for Xbox 360)[36]

FIFA 12 (2011, EA Canada, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)[37]

Final Fantasy Type-0 (2011, Square Enix, for PlayStation Portable)[38]

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker - HD Edition (2011, Konami, for PlayStation 3)[39]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011, Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)[40]

Resident Evil Revelations (2012, Capcom, for Nintendo 3DS)[41]

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 (2012, Namco Bandai Games, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)[42]

Resident Evil 6 (2012, Capcom, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)[43]

Animal Crossing: New Leaf (2012, Nintendo, for Nintendo 3DS) [44]

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (2013, Konami, for PlayStation 3)[21]

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 (2013, Namco Bandai Games, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)

The Wonderful 101 (2013, Nintendo, Platinum Games, for Wii U)[17]

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (2013, Square Enix, for PlayStation 3)[45]

Pokémon X and Y (2013, Nintendo, for Nintendo 3DS)[46]

Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin! (2014, Sega, for PlayStation 4)

Dragon Quest Heroes II: The Twin Kings and the Prophecy’s End (2016, Square Enix, for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016, Naughty Dog, for PlayStation 4)[47]

Persona 5 (2016, Atlus, for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4)[48]

Yakuza 6 (2016, Sega, for PlayStation 4)[49]

Nier: Automata (2017, Square-Enix, for Playstation 4)[50]

