Jeux vidéo : Amis des pixels ou de la Next generation bienvenues !

Lion_Sn@ke
Messages: 1162
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Jeu 16 Fév 2017, 12:49

Je ne suis pas d'accord pour placer SF2 turbo comme une version de SF2 "juste augmentée de nouveaux persos", les différences sont bien plus profondes et peuvent justifier le fait de posséder les deux jeux.

Idem pour SSF2 par rapport à SF2T et SSF2X par rapport a SSF2.

Et plus récemment, tu prends SFIV et SSFIV, ce n'est clairement pas le même jeu.

En revanche, si on va chercher dans SF, le jeu qui me vient tout de suite en tête, c'est Street Fighter Zero 3.
Tetho
Messages: 16227
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 16 Fév 2017, 13:27

Je te rejoins que ça ne se joue pas exactement pareil (l'option de vitesse changeait pas mal la donne). Mais dans les faits c'est le même jeu qui a été un peu réajusté et vu quelques personnages ajoutés. Les mecs sont loin d'être reparti de zéro ou pas loin. La base est la même, on lui a ajouté un peu de contenu en plus. Les changements sont comparables à ce qu'on a vu entre les deux saisons de Street V juste là, et ça reste le même jeu.

Et je pense pareil pour les Street III, même si le changement des décors fait que les jeux se ressemblent beaucoup moins que les Street II, Street IV ou Street Zero II > Zero III malgré l'ajout du choix des -ISM qui changent pas mal la façon dont on va approcher le jeu.

Pour illustrer, à mes yeux Blazblue c'est aussi "un seul jeu" qui est constamment réajusté et augmenté depuis 10 ans. Tu compare l'original et Central Friction et ça n'a plus grand chose à voir, mais les équipes d'Arcsys se sont "contentés" de retravailler le même jeu à chaque fois, il n'ont pas repris le travail depuis le début. Là où chez KOF les épisodes successifs apportaient parfois des changements radicaux qui font que chaque itération est un jeu à part entière. L'ajout des barre de charge dans 2X est loin d'être aussi significatif que le changement de système de charge entre KOF '95 et '96.
Lion_Sn@ke
Messages: 1162
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Jeu 16 Fév 2017, 13:42

Tetho a écrit:L'ajout des barre de charge dans 2X est loin d'être aussi significatif que le changement de système de charge entre KOF '95 et '96.


Je vais parler uniquement de ce que je connais un minimum donc je resterais sur 2X.

La différence entre 2X et Super tiens aussi du fait de la fameuse séparation entre les persos 2X et leur version cachée "classique/old", qui ne se jouent clairement plus de la même façon (puissance des coups supérieures aux persos 2X, mais absence de la déchoppe arrivée dans 2X justement).

Tu ne joues donc plus du tout de la même façon dans 2X que dans SSF2, les stratégies d'approche de certains match-ups sont même parfois complêtement réinventée par rapport à l'opus précédent.
Ex : Chunli avec la super, tu réfléchis à deux fois avant de balancer une boule, sinon c'est punition directe ^^. Certaines personnes préfereront sacrifiées la barre de super pour prendre des persos plus intéressants en terme de puissance comme Old Ryu, Old Ken, Old Sagat ou Old Thawk.
Tetho
Messages: 16227
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 16 Fév 2017, 13:50

J'entends bien cela, mais pour prendre une comparaison hors de la baston c'est un peu comme Team Fortress 2. Le TF2 actuel est à des années lumières du TF2 sorti à l'origine, mais malgré des réajustements parfois très forts ça reste le même jeu mis à jour maintes fois. Là où pour KOF chaque nouvel opus se voyait complètement repensé avec parfois des ruptures très fortes. Des persos sortaient en (r)entraient, les systèmes de jeux étaient changés (extra/advanced, les Strike, le tag battle...), Le moteur était changé. Bref c'était vraiment des jeux différents.
Yo-Dan
Messages: 492
Inscription: Mer 24 Aoû 2011, 01:08

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Yo-Dan le Jeu 16 Fév 2017, 15:36

Vous en voulez, du Street Fighter 2 ?



Les mots me manquent.... (En fait, non, mais ils sont très grossiers).
Lion_Sn@ke
Messages: 1162
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Jeu 16 Fév 2017, 17:20

Yo-Dan a écrit:Vous en voulez, du Street Fighter 2 ?



Les mots me manquent.... (En fait, non, mais ils sont très grossiers).


Ne retenir de ce prochain USF2 que ce mode bonus débilos, c'est assez réducteur, voir légèrement malhonnête.

Tout le monde n'a évidemment pas envie de mettre 40 euros dans un nouveau SF2, mais ce sera quand même un nouveau jeu, le mode FPS qui permet de faire des hadokens aux joycons, c'est juste pour rigoler à côté.

Les principaux intéréssés par le jeu le sont pour enfin avoir une version HD de SSF2X, avec la possiblité de jouer avec les persos ET les décors old school.
Par contre il y a de nouveaux changement qui font que ce n'est toujours pas arcade perfect :/, comme les deux persos bonus : mais qui ont été PENSE pour le jeu, et ne sont pas juste des slots supplémentaires à la MUGEN

La critique de Ken Bogard qui a pu tester la beta lors de la présentation de la switch au grand palais (et qui pour le coup se met une partie de son public à dos) est assez révélatrice de l'incompréhension des joueurs vis à vis de ce "nouvel opus" de Street Fighter 2.

Tetho
Messages: 16227
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 16 Fév 2017, 23:54

Normal qu'il ne soit pas arcade perfect, c'est pas 2X, c'est une nouvelle mouture rééquilibrée et augmentée. C'est pas le même jeu, si on suit ton raisonnement plus haut ;)

Mais je suis d'accord avec toi, ce mode motion gaming est un bonus débile sans conséquences. Probablement là parce que le cahier des charges de Nintendo impose une utilisation des joycons pour que le jeu puisse passer la validation.
Yo-Dan
Messages: 492
Inscription: Mer 24 Aoû 2011, 01:08

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Yo-Dan le Ven 17 Fév 2017, 00:15

Mais justement, ce n'est pas tant le jeu - ni même ce mode ridicule - que je conspue, que le fait que les joycons coûtent donc un bras, pour ce genre de conneries.
Entre ça, les publicités terrifiantes pour 1, 2 Switch ou encore le fait qu'il faille apparemment jouer à ARMS sans regarder la TV, on a le sentiment que Nintendo est fier de ses joujoux et qu'on va en bouffer, du motion gaming.
Lion_Sn@ke
Messages: 1162
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Lun 20 Fév 2017, 00:04

Tetho a écrit:Wonk > la dégradation du lecteur c'était surtout du à la médiocrité des matériaux utilisés dans la PS1, la PSone et la PS2 étaient autrement plus fiables à ce niveau. Quand aux disques, bien stockés ils durent encore. Regarde les vieux CD de tes parents des années 70 et leur platine d'époque. Ça tourne encore comme un charme.
(Et l'idée même de souffler sur les connecteurs d'une cartouche est une hérésie en soit, Iwata Ackbar ! Si tu veux que dans dix ans ta cartouche ne soit plus lisible c'est la façon la plus sûr de s'en assurer)


Je reviens sur ce post car apparemment, la dégradation des cd de PS1, SEGA-CD, Saturn et Dreamcast (cela ne parle pas des jeux sur PS2/GC/Xbox mais bon ça fout les boules quand même) serait un problème de plus en plus répandue au sein des collections de jeux.

http://tedium.co/2017/02/02/disc-rot-phenomenon/

http://www.gamasutra.com/view/news/2907 ... vation.php

Back in 2010, a blogger on the video game website RF Generation, frustrated with a series of purchases in which the games had suffered a degree of “disc rot” before reaching him, wrote a PSA to the game-collector community, calling on them to keep an eye out regarding the problem.

The blogger, who goes under the pseudonym “slackur” or “Jesse Mysterious,” then described a harrowing tale for a serious collector: After reading up on the disc rot problem, he went through his game collection, much of it in mint condition, and found white specs on many of the discs—a major tell sign of “disc rot,” or the eventual decay of optical media.

I’ll let him take it from here:

Even though it is only one little dot, it represents damage that cannot be repaired. No scratch removal process can restore the data that is now lost. The game is forever damaged, and likely to get worse over the years.

Now, many sources online will claim that disc rot is a limited-scope problem, concerning only a few years worth of discs from certain manufacturers, (and CD-Rs) and that it is not wide-spread.

But when I learned about this problem, I checked my several hundred discs between Sega CD, Turbo CD, Saturn, and even Dreamcast games and found DOZENS had this problem. Several expensive games I owned were mint—except when held to the light I could see one or more little white dots that proved my game had damage. Some of these I went back to play after not touching for years and found they now would occasionally lock up or not play at all. I had a few FACTORY SEALED games that I opened and found the same thing.

It has been a nerve-shattering nightmare for a collector like me.

Michele Youket, a preservation specialist at the Library of Congress, often deals with similar situations in her role. She says that this kind of silent destruction, which shows up in three different forms—the “bronzing” of discs, small pin-hole specs located on the discs, or “edge-rot”—became an important one for the national library when the organization started archiving music on CD formats, with the format’s weaknesses soon becoming apparent.
Aer
Messages: 8124
Localisation:
Localisation:

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Aer le Lun 20 Fév 2017, 00:17

Ca valait le coup de banquer deux cent balles pour un truc illisible.
Tetho
Messages: 16227
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Lun 20 Fév 2017, 06:32

A ma connaissance sur LD et DVD le Disc Rot c'est un phénomène limité à certains fabriquant et certaine période bien précises. Faudrait étudier la chose avec les jeux pour en voir la source. Chez tes parents tu dois avoir des CD plus vieux que toi qui tournent encore sans problèmes, voila tout est dit.
La façon dont tu stock tes jeux joue aussi, un absorbeur d'humidité dans la pièce où tu ranges tes CD/DVD c'est indispensable.
Lion_Sn@ke
Messages: 1162
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Lun 20 Fév 2017, 23:54

C'est maintenant (ou jamais) pour définir sont identifiant Nintendo Network avant qu'il ne soit pris par quelqu'un d'autre.

[Montrer] Spoiler
J'ai réussi à récupérer l10nel (tout passe automatiquement en minuscule) :)


https://accounts.nintendo.com/
Wonk
Messages: 839
Inscription: Mar 15 Jan 2008, 01:34

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Wonk le Mar 21 Fév 2017, 12:23

Merci pour l'info, il ne peut y avoir qu'un seul Wonk. ^^
