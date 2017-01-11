[Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Sch@dows
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Sch@dows le Dim 18 Déc 2016, 14:15

En parlant de NG+ qui change l'histoire sans te le dire explicitement, Final Fantasy Type-0 est pas mal dans son genre. J'ai fini le jeu en étant quelque peu déçu par la fin (même si en soit elle n'est pas mauvaise), pour découvrir a l'occasion de la ressorti du titre en remaster sur toutes les plateformes ou presque (Vita ? non ? aller vous faire foutre !) qu'il y avait des cinématiques/cut-scenes que je n'avais pas vu, avec des perso qui ne devrait pas être là, et d'autres qui ne devrait pas être jouable ... et effectivement, l'histoire fini par changer dans le NG+ (et il me semble que ça change aussi dans le NG++ d'après ce que j'ai lu mais je ne suis plus sur).

Alors il y n'avait pas d'indice, si ce n'est quelques éléments qui t'invitait a faire le NG+ car des missions temporaires requerraient un niveau bien trop élevé dès le début du jeu pour que cela puisse être fait au premier run (ou alors les idiots comme moi farmait comme des malades pour pouvoir les faire avant de se rendre compte que leur LvL était ensuite trop élevé pour avoir un quelconque challenge dans la quête principale).

Faudrait que je m'y remette maintenant que les ISO PSP sont a nouveau jouable sur Vita 3.60
Mattosai
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Mattosai le Dim 18 Déc 2016, 16:03

(avoue t'as fait le NG+ pour regarder Emina par le trou de la serrure n___n )
Sch@dows
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Sch@dows le Dim 18 Déc 2016, 16:17

LoL c''est vrai que tu m'avait montré ça ^^

Malheureusement, au moment ou je me suis rendu compte de l'importance de ce NG+ (chose assez inhabituelle pour un FF il me semble, non ?), je devais faire le choix entre pouvoir jouer aux derniers jeux Vita nécessitant un firmware plus élevé, ou continuer à jouer aux jeux PSP, qu'il s'agisse des jeux absent du store français ou des jeux pacthé comme celui-ci.
Et après une bonne heure de NG+ à rouler sur les ennemis sans ne décelé aucun changement dans le scénario, j'ai cédé aux sirènes d'Odin Sphere et God Eater 2.

Mais puisqu'il est désormais possible de combiner ISO PSP et jeux Vita overclocké (du moins ceux ne nécessitant pas le fw 3.61+), je pourrais bien m'y remettre.

Je serais de toute façon de nouveau confronter au dilème à la sortie de Berserk chez nous, qui est l'un de ces rares jeux a nécessité le fw 3.61.
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Tetho le Mar 20 Déc 2016, 13:13



Ça aurait pu être bien et la fête à une animation de qualité, mais non, full 3D. Merci Khara.
Préparez la vaseline pour Eva Final.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Aer
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Aer le Mar 20 Déc 2016, 16:52

Qui attendait encore un dernier film en 2D, franchement.
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !
行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Tetho le Mar 20 Déc 2016, 19:00

Vu qu'Hebiko m'a fait poster l'analyse de Digital Foundry sur The Last Guardian, j'en profite J'en pour partager leur rétrospective Ueda dans ce topic plus approprié, c'est certifiée "c'était vraiment très intéressant".





Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Mer 11 Jan 2017, 16:16

Image

:3
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Tetho le Mer 11 Jan 2017, 16:49

Digital foundry à posté son analyse technique : performance équivalentes PS4 et pro à 30fps stables. La pro rendant le jeu en 4k et le downsamplant sur TV HD.

Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Sch@dows
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Sch@dows le Mer 11 Jan 2017, 20:35

Dommage que ce soit finalement les jeux Sony (Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, The Last Guardian) qui soient parmi les plus simplistes en ce qui concerne le support de la Pro.
Encore une fois, j'aurai bien aimé avoir le choix entre downsampling et 60fps (comme le remaster) sur une TV 1080p (surtout qu'e depuis un rendu 4k natif de la géométrie, c'est presque overkill), comme c'est le cas dans Rise of the Tomb Raider ou encore Nioh.

Mais depuis le début c'est pareil, Sony pousse la communication de sa Pro autour de la 4K (que je trouve prématurée) plutôt que de parler d'amélioration graphique ou de framerate.


Mais sinon, content de voir que la PS4 "normale" fait tourné le jeux aussi correctement (même si j'ai toujours pensé que Sony ne pousserait pas les gens à aller vers la pro à coup de jeu mal optimisé, force est de constater que The Last Guardian m'avait quelque peu fait douter).
Il est également intéressant de voir que le jeu à été optimisé depuis le build utilisé pour la démo (que je n'ai pas faite)
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Tetho le Mer 25 Jan 2017, 23:10

Quand les équipes de QA de Sony sont en vacance (ou en grève) :



Tengen-toppa enkuler de rire.


Sch@dows a écrit:Encore une fois, j'aurai bien aimé avoir le choix entre downsampling et 60fps (comme le remaster) sur une TV 1080p (surtout qu'e depuis un rendu 4k natif de la géométrie, c'est presque overkill), comme c'est le cas dans Rise of the Tomb Raider ou encore Nioh.

Oui, laisser le choix est de toute façon toujours préférable afin de satisfaire ceux qui préfèrent favoriser les graphismes ou la fluidité. Ou de pouvoir choisir le meilleur/moins pire en cas de problème.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Sch@dows
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Sch@dows le Mer 25 Jan 2017, 23:43

It doesn't support PS4 Pro
XD

J'avais déjà entendu parler de ce jeu Lundi dernier.
En effet, le trailer a popé sans prévenir sur la chaine officiel Youtube Playstation, suscitant pas mal de rage.
Pire, encore une fois (car ce n'est pas la première fois sur PS4), il s'agit d'un jeu qui contient du contenu volé (rien que la musique du trailer vient de l'OST de Parasite The Maxim (Next to you)).

Sony a toujours été beaucoup plus légé que Microsoft sur sa validation, mais là ça atteint un niveau qui tiens du troll ^^

En parlant de trolls, ceux-ci enchainent les bonnes notes sur metacritic :
This game is amazing, after playing it just one time, It cured my cancer and it made my boss promote me. I also won the lotto and have a hot wife now. 10/10 must buy!!

This review contains spoilers, click expand to view. Never before have I ever laid my eyes upon anything that remotely resembles perfection, until now. Life of Black Tiger is truly a masterpiece, a sensation in this world. After finishing the game, I achieved euphoria, left speechless. The art style, music, and scripts are nothing short of flawless, a pure diamond. The perfect blend of graphics and game-play, with a culturally accurate background. What more can I ask from a game? Is this proof God exists?
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Jeu 02 Fév 2017, 15:35

http://gematsu.com/2016/11/final-fantas ... ro-details

"Square Enix also shared new details about the game’s planned PlayStation 4 Pro support. An update adding 4K and HDR support will be released alongside the game on November 29, but they want to release an update that has been optimized a bit more at a later date. They want to release another PlayStation 4 Pro update in December as well, which aims to implement support for 1080p at 60 frames per second on HDTVs. They’re currently at the tuning stage, but have it running roughly between 40 and 50 frames per second."


http://gematsu.com/2017/02/final-fantas ... e-march-28

Cool je vais bientôt pouvoir reprendre ma partie ^^
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 02 Fév 2017, 15:48

Cette info a trois mois, hein. Ça parle de décembre 2016, avec un seize comme dans la 1664. Le patch PS4 pro était dispo au lancement.
(et si tu veux attendre une meilleure raison serait d'attendre le contenu narratif pour le jeu lui-même promis depuis deux mois)
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Jeu 02 Fév 2017, 16:16

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3p-yxuUYAAzqhE.jpg
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 02 Fév 2017, 16:20

Je suis pas sûr de tout suivre, tu peux me traduire les deuxième et cinquième points ? 8:
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Jeu 02 Fév 2017, 16:24

http://gematsu.com/2017/02/final-fantas ... e-march-28
Sch@dows
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Sch@dows le Jeu 02 Fév 2017, 23:00

Tetho a écrit:Cette info a trois mois, hein. Ça parle de décembre 2016, avec un seize comme dans la 1664. Le patch PS4 pro était dispo au lancement.
(et si tu veux attendre une meilleure raison serait d'attendre le contenu narratif pour le jeu lui-même promis depuis deux mois)
Le support initial de la pro était quelque chose de vite fait, et il avait déjà été promis peu avant la sorti d'un patch intégrant un support plus complet verrait le jour en décembre. Au final, il arrivera fin mars avec la prétendu atteinte du 1080p@60fps (j'attends de le voir pour le croire).

Pour ma part, j'attends toujours de voir si le jeu sortira sur PC (et visiblement certaines personnes chez Square Enix aimeraient bien aussi n__n)
Sch@dows
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Sch@dows le Ven 03 Fév 2017, 00:36

Les devs de Nioh ont fait du plutôt beau boulot, avec le choix entre donner la priorité au 60 fps (mode par défaut bizarrement), au graphisme, ou un mix (là par contre ...), et ce sur la PS4 normale comme la Pro.
Bon point aussi pour les respawn visiblement ultra rapide (contrairement à Bloodborne ou Dark Souls 3).

Lion_Sn@ke
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Ven 03 Fév 2017, 17:54

https://blog.eu.playstation.com/2017/02 ... rts-today/

PS4 System Software Update 4.50 Features

- External HDD Support. Upto 8tb
- Custom Wallpapers
- Quick Menu Refresh
- Simplified Notification List
- Post on PlayStation Network Activity Feeds
- 3D Blu-rays on PlayStation VR


:o

Et la cerise sur le gâteau

https://abload.de/img/20170203164607tesfsx1sqe.jpg

[Montrer] Spoiler
Penser à relancer Bloodborne lorsque j'aurais la MAJ officielle... :mrgreen:
Sch@dows
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Sch@dows le Ven 03 Fév 2017, 21:27

Oui j'ai vu ça dans la journée. Les résultats ne semblent pas fulgurant, mais ça stabilise les remarques un peu limite.
Aer
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Aer le Lun 13 Fév 2017, 02:44

Dariuburst Chronicle Saviour en promo sur le store vita a 15 balles, jusqu'a la fin du mois.
Si un bon shmups vous tente.
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !
行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Mer 15 Fév 2017, 13:10

https://abload.de/img/3jz68.jpg

#Le Japon (encore)
Tetho
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Tetho le Lun 20 Fév 2017, 16:59

Hahaha Square...




Vivement la version GOTY sur PC.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Lun 20 Fév 2017, 18:06

Ah oui quand même, le jeu a l'air clairement injouable en l'état !
Milo
Re: [Topic officiel] PS 1, 2, 3, 4 & PS VITA

Messagede Milo le Lun 20 Fév 2017, 19:12

Meh, c'est stable autour de 43, donc c'est jouable :lol:

Je suis bien plus choqué par le MILLION de points d'expérience à avoir pour simplement passer du niveau 99 à 100. Alors monter jusqu'à 120...
Pour donner un ordre d'idée, pour ma dernière montée de niveau (passer d'un coup de 60-70 à 99), j'avais accumulé 3 millions de points, et c'était clairement overkill, s'il y avait eu des niveaux au-dessus j'en aurais facilement gratté 10 de plus.

Quelqu'un a dû rajouter un zéro quelque part dans la formule :o
"J'adore trop les doubleurs japonnais de la nouvelle saison de ce manga. Faut que je voye s'il est licencié !" ಠ_ಠ
The Smash Brothers, à peine 4h18 20 min, facile 8)

The Smash Brothers, à peine 4h18 20 min, facile 8)
