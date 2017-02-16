de TyvonZack le Jeu 16 Fév 2017, 03:05
After a 100-backyard efficiency by means of Isaiah Crowell upon Sunday
, the Cleveland Browns excess a jogging again upon Wednesday.The club signed novice Darius Jackson off waivers versus the Dallas Cowboys, waiving linebacker Corey Lemonier toward no cost the roster location. Slipping guiding Ezekiel Elliott upon the detail chart, Jackson was inactive for all 13 video games soon after the Cowboys preferred him inside the 6th spherical of the 2016 NFL Draft. The Sparta, Illinois indigenous notched 1,078 yards and 16 touchdowns through his senior time at Jap Michigan. The 6 220 pound again will visual appearance in direction of produce an have an impact on upon 3rd down or one of a kind groups for the Browns. Lemonier looked within 8 online games for the Browns this time. The linebacker recorded 9 tackles, one particular compelled fumble, and a single fumble restoration inside confined season.The Browns additionally supplemental wideout Mario Alford toward the teach squad at present. The 5 177 pound recipient is inside his minute NFL year, investing past calendar year with the Bengals and this time upon the Jets prepare squad. The West Virginia item contains seemed in just a person NFL recreation
, logging 1 reception for 15 yards.The Browns as well marketed Gabe Wright in the direction of the 53-gentleman roster yesterday. Browse Chris short article for the comprehensive tale upon Wright. It'll be intriguing toward look at if Jackson will make any have an effect on, or if the starter turns into exactly a different participant in direction of go in the course of Berea
