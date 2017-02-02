Les sauvegardes des vielles cartouches ne fonctionnent que grâce à une pile à lithium qui alimentait la SRAM qui contenait la sauvegarde et qui se vide avec le temps. Et si la cartouche n'est pas utilisée pendant un certain temps, pouf la sauvegarde. Et plus simplement simplement la pile fini par s'user et ne plus tenir la charge quoi qu'il arrive. Regarde le nombre de cartouches NES, SNES ou Game Boy devenues amnésiques avec le temps. Alors ça se change, mais tu perds de toute façon ta sauvegarde en retirant la pile. C'était pas non plus la technologie la plus fiable de l'univers, j'ai connu un certain nombre de cartouches qui ont spontanément perdues leurs sauvegardes comme ça sans raison.

Les cartouches modernes utilisent de la mémoire flash, qui n'a pas besoin de courant pour se maintenir. Mais si tu veux modifier le code lui même ou y intérgrer un certain volumes de données faut modifier ce qui est sur l'EPROM elle-même, et là t'as intérêt à ce qu'il ne se passe rien pendant que tu en modifies le contenu sinon c'est comme ta console quand tu merde une update du bios... Le risque est pas énorme en soit, mais assez conséquent quand même.





Wonk > la dégradation du lecteur c'était surtout du à la médiocrité des matériaux utilisés dans la PS1, la PSone et la PS2 étaient autrement plus fiables à ce niveau. Quand aux disques, bien stockés ils durent encore. Regarde les vieux CD de tes parents des années 70 et leur platine d'époque. Ça tourne encore comme un charme.

(Et l'idée même de souffler sur les connecteurs d'une cartouche est une hérésie en soit, Iwata Ackbar ! Si tu veux que dans dix ans ta cartouche ne soit plus lisible c'est la façon la plus sûr de s'en assurer)

