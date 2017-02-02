[Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16183
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 02 Fév 2017, 15:45

Moins gourmand surtout. Sur PSP le lecteur d'UMD dévorait la batterie à chaque chargement de données.
Quand aux cartouches réinscriptibles le problème c'est qu'à la moindre coupure de courant pendant l'opération ou au moindre patch mal branlé tu peux briquer ta cartouche.

Par contre t'es probablement le seul que je connaisse qui appelle à la fin des disque optique, Wonk. Alors qu'ils ont biens des avantages, ils ne sont pas chers et ils sont lisibles de façon universelle. Pour vous obsédés par la préservation du patrimoine vidéo-ludique c'est un plus, n'importe qui peut dumper un Blu-ray PS4 sur son PC à l'identique, copier le contenu d'une cartouche NES c'est autrement plus compliqué.
Quels sont les raisons qui te pousse à vouloir leur fin ?
guwange
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 888
Inscription: Lun 23 Mar 2009, 15:42

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede guwange le Jeu 02 Fév 2017, 17:05

Interview intéressante de Aonuma sur le nouveau Zelda :

http://www.gameblog.fr/news/65774-eiji- ... -of-the-wi


Et un complément ici, toujours sous-titré fr :

Wonk
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 838
Inscription: Mar 15 Jan 2008, 01:34

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Wonk le Jeu 02 Fév 2017, 18:26

Tetho a écrit:Quels sont les raisons qui te pousse à vouloir leur fin ?

C'est et ça a toujours été un support merdique.
Fiabilité 0. Que ce soit la faute au lecteur ou la dégradation du disque, il ne faut qu'une dizaine d'année pour que ça soit la croix et la bannière à faire fonctionner. La cartouche tu souffles un coup dans le port de la console et c'est parti comme il y a 20 ans.
Ha et j'oubliais la démocratisation du "loading, plz wait and die boring" grâce à la PS1.
Yo-Dan
Pitit LEGO
 
Messages: 486
Inscription: Mer 24 Aoû 2011, 01:08

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Yo-Dan le Jeu 02 Fév 2017, 18:37

Tetho a écrit:Quand aux cartouches réinscriptibles le problème c'est qu'à la moindre coupure de courant pendant l'opération ou au moindre patch mal branlé tu peux briquer ta cartouche.


J’y connais rien et désolé si ma question est idiote, mais sur les "vieilles" consoles à cartouches, jamais les sauvegardes n'étaient destinées à être stockées dans la console, non ? Et ce n’est pas parce que j’ai fait 568 sauvegardes sur Secret of Mana qu’il m’a semblé avoir déjà mis en danger mon jeu. Du coup, c'était si compliqué de revenir tout bêtement à ça ? A la limite, pour les patchs et DLC gigantesques, admettons, mais les sauvegardes, merde...

En revanche, sur Wii U, un jour j’ai perdu absolument tout ce que j’avais fait sur Mario kart 8 et ai dû me retaper (entre autres) toutes les Coupes en 150cc. J’ai jamais vraiment compris pourquoi.
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16183
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 02 Fév 2017, 21:34

Les sauvegardes des vielles cartouches ne fonctionnent que grâce à une pile à lithium qui alimentait la SRAM qui contenait la sauvegarde et qui se vide avec le temps. Et si la cartouche n'est pas utilisée pendant un certain temps, pouf la sauvegarde. Et plus simplement simplement la pile fini par s'user et ne plus tenir la charge quoi qu'il arrive. Regarde le nombre de cartouches NES, SNES ou Game Boy devenues amnésiques avec le temps. Alors ça se change, mais tu perds de toute façon ta sauvegarde en retirant la pile. C'était pas non plus la technologie la plus fiable de l'univers, j'ai connu un certain nombre de cartouches qui ont spontanément perdues leurs sauvegardes comme ça sans raison.
Les cartouches modernes utilisent de la mémoire flash, qui n'a pas besoin de courant pour se maintenir. Mais si tu veux modifier le code lui même ou y intérgrer un certain volumes de données faut modifier ce qui est sur l'EPROM elle-même, et là t'as intérêt à ce qu'il ne se passe rien pendant que tu en modifies le contenu sinon c'est comme ta console quand tu merde une update du bios... Le risque est pas énorme en soit, mais assez conséquent quand même.


Wonk > la dégradation du lecteur c'était surtout du à la médiocrité des matériaux utilisés dans la PS1, la PSone et la PS2 étaient autrement plus fiables à ce niveau. Quand aux disques, bien stockés ils durent encore. Regarde les vieux CD de tes parents des années 70 et leur platine d'époque. Ça tourne encore comme un charme.
(Et l'idée même de souffler sur les connecteurs d'une cartouche est une hérésie en soit, Iwata Ackbar ! Si tu veux que dans dix ans ta cartouche ne soit plus lisible c'est la façon la plus sûr de s'en assurer)
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16183
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Ven 03 Fév 2017, 02:23

double post for great justice.

J'ai téléchargé Fire Emblem Heroes avec l'espoir d'y trouver un bon petit tactical des familles pour jouer dans les transports.
Et en fait c'est de la merde.

Le jeu se joue en combats de 4 contre 4 sur des cartes de 6x8 cases. L'aspect tactique est assez vite limité par le manque d'opportunité et surtout les cartes où tout se joue sur le ou les deux points d'engorgement présents. La plus souvent se placer à la sortie, laisser venir l'adversaire et l'affronter en 1vs2 ou 3 est ce qu'il y a de plus rentable.
Si les règles classiques de Fire Emblem s'appliquent (la trinité des armes, les unités aériennes faibles contre les attaques à distance...) il n'y a ici pas de possibilité de manquer une attaque, tout touche quoi qu'il arrive, pas de coups critiques et surtout pas de permadeath. Une unité tombée au champ d'honneur se portera comme un charme une fois la carte finie. Du coup sacrifier une unité est une stratégie entièrement valable.

Je disais plus haut que Nintendo avait trop d'amour propre pour donner dans le modèle freemium putassier qui pousse à dépenser du vrai fric ? Oubliez ça, ce jeu c'est complètement ça. Une barre d'endurance qui se vide à chaque carte jouée, et de la monnaie ingame pour tirer au sort des persos, rechanger la stamina, acheter des upgrades ou simplement relancer la partie après un échec. Tout ce que fait la concurrence est là.

Quand à l'histoire, pour le moment (chapitre 5) c'est inintéressant. Les héros voyagent d'univers en univers (ceux des anciens Fire Emblem) pour les libérer de la mauvaise sorcière qui manipule les héros (c'est assez débiles, ils se savent manipulés mais ne peuvent lutter donc ça donne des dialogues "je ne veux pas vous blesser, mais je n'ai pas le choix). Le jeu ne m'indique l'existence que de 9 chapitres pour le moment (probablement un par jeu principal inclus) mais un pote m'a dit que d'autres arrivent ensuite et que l'histoire débute.


Bref à oublier immédiatement...
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 
Messages: 8098
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Aer le Ven 03 Fév 2017, 12:27

Eh, on fait pas de portable mais en fait si hihihi.
Yo-Dan
Pitit LEGO
 
Messages: 486
Inscription: Mer 24 Aoû 2011, 01:08

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Yo-Dan le Sam 04 Fév 2017, 01:49

Merci Tetho pour les clarifications techniques.
Personnellement, je n'ai jamais vu une sauvegarde NES ou SNES disparaître mais peu m'ont finalement servi très longtemps. Ou alors - possible aussi - c'est arrivé sans même que je m'en aperçoive.

Aer > Si le Plan A consiste bien à décliner une "Switch light", ça me va. Parce que ça voudrait dire que Nintendo compte bel et bien cesser d'éparpiller ses efforts et ses studios sur des hardwares différents. Tout autre projet serait une mauvaise nouvelle, au minimum à moyen terme.
Zêta Amrith
Kwisatz Haderach
 
Messages: 7733
Inscription: Dim 08 Avr 2007, 23:14

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Sam 04 Fév 2017, 14:48

Mode solo confirmé dans Splatoon 2, de taille "similaire à celui du premier volet".
Au moins ils ne se sont pas contentés de mettre un code-barre sous un add-on de dix nouvelles maps.
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16183
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Dim 05 Fév 2017, 20:28



Digital Foundry s'attaque à la NES Mini et la compare à une vraie NES avec un kit d'upscale, l'Analogue NT et la Virtual Console. (spoil : Analogue NT > vraie NES > NES Mini > VC)
Je trouves dommage de ne pas avoir inclus la Retron 5, qui est vendu comme LA solution rétro bon marché par excellence malgré ses défauts.
Lion_Sn@ke
Apprenti Kirin
 
Messages: 1146
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Mer 08 Fév 2017, 11:43

Bon précommande finalement effectuée chez Micromania.

Console Neon (oui je trouve le côté bicolore sympathique)
+ Bomberman
-------------
340
- 10 euros cheque cadeau
-------------
330 euros

+ Sur Fnac
- le zelda (52)
- Les amiibos Zelda BOTW (30) : Zelda Archer et zelda Waifu
-------------
82
- 20 euros (carte cadeau saint valentin)
---------------
62 euros

Reste donc :

Amazon
- Manette Pro (j'avoue j'hesite, mais j'ai preco pour me couvrir) (70) Ca pique <_<
- Amiibo Zelda BOTW (15) (le Link Rider, j'attend de voir si on va avoir un Direct d'ici là qui explique leur intérêt, mais dans le doute j'ai préco et j'annulerai au cas où ^^)

Pour la protection, j'hésite encore entre le pack officiel à 20 euros (transport + film protection) ou une combinaison plus cher à base de Hori + film de protection Hori (ca revient dans ce cas à 18 + 10 = 28 mais ca a l'air plus costaud pour le nomade...)
Yo-Dan
Pitit LEGO
 
Messages: 486
Inscription: Mer 24 Aoû 2011, 01:08

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Yo-Dan le Jeu 09 Fév 2017, 23:58

Perso', ça attendra Noël.
Au-delà du prix, dont on pourra dire - en étant très gentil - qu'il est revenu à des latitudes plus raisonnables, reste qu'un mois après la présentation de la machine, on est toujours dans la plus parfaite incapacité de dire ce que la Switch a dans le ventre. Sauf grosse surprise, pas grand chose de plus qu'une Wii U, et les signaux envoyés dernièrement sont malheureusement assez clairs : pendant que RE7 ou FF XV se sont vus poliment recalés (y'a aussi le game designer de Titanfall 2 qui a manqué de s'étouffer quand on lui a demandé si un portage Switch était possible), on nous a confirmé l'arrivée d'une flopée de titres indé' qui tourneraient à l'aise sur une 32 bits.

Mais paradoxalement, plus ça va, plus je me dis que ça pourra être un carton malgré tout. J'ai conscience des limites de ce genre d'observations circonscrites à son petit microsome social, mais on m'a déjà lancé plusieurs fois "Ah, ça a l'air trop cool la Switch, j'adore l'idée, je pense que je vais craquer". De la part des mêmes personnes qui, deux mois plus tôt, me demandaient ce que c'était, la Wii U, ça laisse songeur.
Dernière édition par Yo-Dan le Ven 10 Fév 2017, 02:06, édité 1 fois.
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16183
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Ven 10 Fév 2017, 02:05

Gamekult résume bien les problèmes de Fire Emblem Heroes et l'aspect insuportable de sa monétisation.
De mon coté le jeu m'a surtout donné envie de me remettre à la série et faire les épisodes portables que j'ai snobé.
RaidenSnake
Pilote de Bebop
 
Messages: 92
Inscription: Jeu 10 Juin 2010, 23:16

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede RaidenSnake le Lun 13 Fév 2017, 21:33

Je confirme que FEH est daubé. Je vois les autres joueurs avec des Camilla, Tharja, Lyn et j'en passe, tandis que moi je me tape Roy - plutôt puissant mais perso osef dans mon cas -, ce vieux chauve de Wrys, ou encore Barst, que des persos que josef :| Sinon le jeu me troll :lol: , j'ai eu à un moment 3 fois de suite Bartre :lol: et la fois d'après il est de retour :lol: Je ne peux même pas commencer ma team de Waifu, seul intérêt du jeu :cry: Bon je me console avec Tiki Jeune et Nowi qui défoncent tout :|
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16183
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Mar 14 Fév 2017, 02:13

Je voulais Lyn aussi, j'ai lâché toutes mes orbes gratuites et rien :( Et la mauvaise surprise ça été quand j'ai voulu promouvoir ma Codelia 5 étoiles, il faut 20 000 putain de plumes et 20 emblèmes rares. C'est vrai que laisser les joueurs pouvoir contourner les limitations du Gacha ça aurait été trop beau. :roll:

Sinon les god tiers du jeu sont Takumi et Hector, qui peuvent contre-attaquer quelle que soit la distance. Parce que jouer selon les règles du jeu c'est pour lez nazes :roll: Alors déjà en tant que joueur humain contre l'IA c'est des poisons, mais dans ta team contre l'IA débile ça doit être des tueurs.
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 
Messages: 8098
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Aer le Mar 14 Fév 2017, 15:34

Je crois que Nintendo a tiré les enseignements de la concurrence et pris les mesures qu'il fallait afin de se démarquer.

Enjoy ta Switch comme les autres ahah.
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16183
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Mar 14 Fév 2017, 15:37

Je crois que je vais attendre la version complète quadHD sur PS5 d'ici 4 ans :33:
Afloplouf
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 951
Inscription: Lun 12 Avr 2010, 13:24

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Afloplouf le Mar 14 Fév 2017, 15:54

A partir de la sortie des Amiibo, c'était couru d'avance. Réveillez-vous chez EA par exemple les DLC et micro-transactions représentent plus de 40% du CA, pour un investissement bien moindre qu'un jeu. Les joueurs ont déjà fait le coup des vierges effarouchées et ça n'a jamais été suivi dans les ventes.
Lion_Sn@ke
Apprenti Kirin
 
Messages: 1146
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Mar 14 Fév 2017, 16:40

Annoncer un Season Pass moins de 20 jours avant la sortie officielle, je comprend pas trop le concept chez Nintendo (ou alors ce sont juste des idiots)

Par contre faites pas genre vous vous réveillez... On parle bien de Nintendo là, les DLC ca fait maintenant partie de la maison depuis des années.

Et sinon personne vous oblige à l'acheter ce season pass.

(Et les DLC et Zelda, ca fait longtemps que cela existe, sous une forme ou une autre d'ailleurs)
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16183
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Mar 14 Fév 2017, 17:01

Annoncer à l'avance pour que les gens puissent prévoir l'achat ?

Puisque de toute façon les DLC ne seront pas dispo individuellement :
The Expansion Pass will be available for both the Nintendo Switch and Wii U versions of the game and are identical. Content packs cannot be purchased individually.
Lion_Sn@ke
Apprenti Kirin
 
Messages: 1146
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Mar 14 Fév 2017, 17:07

Tetho a écrit:Annoncer à l'avance pour que les gens puissent prévoir l'achat ?

Puisque de toute façon les DLC ne seront pas dispo individuellement :
The Expansion Pass will be available for both the Nintendo Switch and Wii U versions of the game and are identical. Content packs cannot be purchased individually.


Récemment, la compatibilité amiibo "Link Loup" qui débloque un (mini) donjon dans TP HD, ou encore le mode hard avec l'amiibo Ganondorf.
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16183
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Mar 14 Fév 2017, 17:38



OSEF des amiibos de la triche "payes 15€ les vies infini", t'as que ceux qui ont pas d'honneur qui vont les acheter.
