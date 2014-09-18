[KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Jeu 18 Sep 2014, 12:53

Tous font un peu vieillot, note bien - quelque part ça me gène un peu, on sent que l'UI, les décors, la caméra, etc de W2, Pillars et Torment sont conçus pour renvoyer à leurs grands prédécesseurs. Peut-être un peu trop... ? Ça manque de finesse :)

Afloplouf a écrit:Après les mécaniques ont l'air excellentes (le dernier "à venir" de CPC donne la bave aux lèvres) et pour avoir participé à la traduction, l'écriture a l'air plus que réussie (et je n'ai lu que des bouts donc mis ensemble, ça doit encore gagner en qualité) même si j'ai peur pour la VF.


ça fait longtemps qu'on a pas eu une belle traduction de qualité nanaresque dans un jeu vidéo, ça serait beau que W2 reste dans les mémoires à cause de ça :mrgreen:
Afloplouf
Messages: 949
Inscription: Lun 12 Avr 2010, 13:24

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Afloplouf le Jeu 18 Sep 2014, 14:07

La trad est pas nanardisante. Moi-même j'ai peu participé (400 entrées) par rapport à d'autres mais pour avoir suivi de loin, les acharnés étaient assez monomaniaques pour l'orthographe et la grammaire, la fidélité par rapport au sens d'origine, la cohérence, éviter le mot-à-mot comme le franglais. Donc oui, des passionnés MAIS on ne pouvait traduire que quelques phrases (voire une seule) à la fois donc je me demande si l'assemblage ne va pas être trop "Monstre de Frankenstein". Normalement, inxile a réuni une équipe expérimentée (qui donnait pas mal d'explications sur les forums) pour cette dernière étape mais j'ai de gros doutes. A tort peut-être.

Et si vous jouez en VO, faites gaffe c'est de l'anglais parfois technique avec une palangué de jeux de mots (je te raconte pas la galère à transposer ça) pas piqués des hannetons.
Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Jeu 18 Sep 2014, 14:11

Surtout que ça ne devrait pas être la mort financière du projet de faire faire au moins une relecture du script et quelques corrections par quelqu'un de rompu au travail d'édition, non ? :?

Afloplouf a écrit:Et si vous jouez en VO, faites gaffe c'est de l'anglais parfois technique avec une palangué de jeux de mots (je te raconte pas la galère à transposer ça) pas piqués des hannetons.


Des exemples ! Des exemples ! :mrgreen:
Afloplouf
Messages: 949
Inscription: Lun 12 Avr 2010, 13:24

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Afloplouf le Jeu 18 Sep 2014, 14:32

Ah non, je vous laisse le plaisir de la découverte. :87:
Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Jeu 18 Sep 2014, 14:52

Grrr, what a Waste :mrgreen:
Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Mer 21 Jan 2015, 04:08

Nouveau screenshots ? Origine inconnue :?

____________________________


RPS avait publié le mois dernier un court article revenant sur le JdR servant de base à l'univers

(oui, il y a des gliders dans le setting; oui, Nausicaa est cité dans les inspis)

Why P’n’P Numenera Makes Me Interested In Torment

I’m looking forward to inXile’s Torment: Tides of Numenera, like nearly everyone else who works at RPS. The difference is that I never played Planescape: Torment, the game Tides aims to spiritually succeed. Instead my interest comes from the other end of its name, since I’ve been playing Numenera, the Monte Cook pen-and-paper RPG that gives this new game its setting and some of its mechanics.

I’m a recent visitor to the shores of pen-and-paper, and I’m currently playing two games that form an interesting contrast. The first is Dungeons & Dragons, which I’m playing with Jim and John. It is among the most obvious inspirations for all kinds of videogames, and it’s been interesting learning its systems this past year. We play 4th edition – I’ve no idea how it compares to the others – but it’s fast, combat-heavy, and has an awful lot of numbers.

Numenera has considerably fewer numbers and focuses much more on shared storytelling. Perhaps most significantly, any player can attempt any task and have a chance at succeeding – skills simply reduce the cost to the player making the attempt, by making the task easier. In our interview with him, Torment design lead Adam Heine described the system like this:

Say the ancient ruins you’re exploring are trapped by a complicated prior world detonator. To disable this thing would be a difficulty 6 task, which on the Numenera scale is very hard – an untrained character could only succeed about 15% of the time. Training in any skills that apply will lower this difficulty up to two steps per applicable skill. So someone specialized in, say, Lore: Machinery would attempt the task as a difficult 4, with a 45% change of succeeding.

Additionally, there’s the concept of Effort, where you can spend points from the appropriate Stat Pool (in this case, Speed) to lower the difficulty even further. An untrained character of a high enough level could spend points to use 4 levels of Effort, reducing the difficulty to 2 and giving themselves an 85% chance of success. And if our specialized character did the same thing, they’d reduce the difficulty to 0. When this happens, the task automatically succeeds—no roll is made and there is no chance for critical failure.​

This would seem to make skills less important because anyone can try anything and have a shot at succeeding, but in practice the maths still make you want to rely on whichever of you has a particular talent for persuasion, glaives or manipulating the world’s de facto “magical” items, which are called Numenera. In the videogame, it should mean that Torment allows you to make extreme character builds, without the devs needing to fear that players will block too much of the game off for themselves or end up crippled.

I should briefly explain the setting itself, because it’s part of the reason why the game is so interesting. Numenera is set on an unrecognisable earth millions of years in the future. There have been nine civilisations between now and then, and it’s suggested that at least one of them was not human. The world is therefore covered with strange artifacts – ancient machines, essentially – which no person understands how to make and few people understand how to use. This idea has at least one obvious source, in the Arthur C. Clarke quote published at the front of the game’s source book: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.”

In practice what this means is that you might find a Numenera item in the world, and it might function an awful lot like a gun, but it won’t be called a “gun” because that word won’t exist in this time, and it’s likely that whatever ammo you find with it will be all the ammo you’ll ever have for it.

It also means the Numenera can offer a lot of variety. I used a landmine to blow up a future-cow, so we could get its meat to eat. I snapped a person’s neck and then swallowed an invisibility pill in an attempt to escape. I now have some sort of Wiki Ear device that can whisper information into my brain. We ride around on a low-flying vehicle, visiting backwater villages and rural traders and resisting the urge to use our matter-consumer to solve all our problems. In the new Torment, I’m hoping this translates to a vast array of problem-solving and combat tools.

Skill systems and lore and combat and items are all great, clean things to convert into videogame-land for Tides of Numenera, but there are one or two other parts of the pen-and-paper Numenera that I’m enjoying, which I haven’t explored enough because I’m new to roleplaying, and which I think are probably a much harder fit for something running on a computer.

The first is GM intrusions. At any point, the GM can decide to step into the story and say, hey, this thing you’re doing? It just got a whole lot harder because that ladder you’re on just broke.

At this point the players have two choices. You can either run with it, perform some deft dice rolls, and come out of the scenario with a cool story and an extra bit of XP. Alternatively you can spend one of your XP points to say, “Nah, sod off GM, that doesn’t happen – this does.” In which case it didn’t happen or you simply write your own immediate solution. This is a neat bit of communal storytelling that has you negotiating your own experience, and it’s the kind of thing pen-and-paper is obviously perfect for and videogames, with all their art assets and so on, are obviously not.

The other bit is that you can also spend a bit of your XP in order to write a part of your character’s backstory. When we blew up the future-cows – called Aneen, by the way – we wanted to make sure we got a good haul of meat afterwards. I spent an experience point to tell a short story about an uncle of my character being a butcher, and how I would help him in his shop as a boy and therefore picked up some basic butchering skills. Hey presto, a belly full of Aneen meat with enough to trade to a caravan we encountered later that day.

This is the sort of stuff that D&D, in my admittedly limited experience, doesn’t allow for. This is the sort of stuff that makes Numenera really exciting to play and a powerful tool for storytelling. It’s the reason I’m interested in Torment: Tides of Numenera but precisely the kind of thing I think the game will struggle to represent.

I’m not sure if they’ll try. There is at least one new system we know about in the game – the Tides system, explained in its original Kickstarter pitch. It tracks the decisions you make throughout the game and assigns them possible motivations, crafting an alignment system but one designed to be more nuanced than simply dark side/light side. How it works in practice, or whether its expressive and responsible capabilities make up for the power of the pen, I have no idea.

But I suspect the game will have to chart its own path, and I imagine that’s why it’s not a Numenera game alone. People seem to like Planescape: Torment, yeah?
Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Jeu 21 Mai 2015, 21:53

Nouvelle vidéo, avec notamment un aperçu des combats :


Je me rends compte (avec l'avant-dernière update) que j'ai les deux nouvelles à disposition sur mon compte Inxile; à lire durant le WE... :)
Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Mer 10 Juin 2015, 21:13

Nouveaux renders pour tous les goûts, du cristallin au chouette techno-organique dégoulinant...

...et nouvelle interview sur RPS avec Colin McComb et Thomas Beeker sur un sujet passionnant : la transposition des mécanismes du jeu de rôles original vers le jeu vidéo :

RPS: What made you choose Numenera as the base for a new Torment game – was it the story and world, or the mechanics?

Colin McComb: It was mostly based on the world. I did get to do some of the playtesting when Monte [Cook, the designer of the pen-and-paper Numenera] was developing the cypher system, but it was… When we were developing the idea for Torment at the very beginning, Adam and I defined four pillars of what would be necessary to make a Torment game, and one of those was a world that’s unlike any other, and Numenera’s got that in spades. I don’t think there’s any game out there right now that does anything anywhere near it. We saw that and Adam and I were like, ‘We gotta take that one.’ If possible, if Monte would licence it to us. It turned out he was pretty excited about it.

RPS: What’s your favourite thing about the setting?

McComb: Well, I’m a big Gene Wolfe nerd. The whole Book of the New Sun has been a huge literary influence. Shadow of the Torturer, Claw of the Conciliator, that whole series. I just love the idea of thinking about what it is that humans are going to become, what the world is going to become after we’re all dust. It ties in really well with our legacy question, too – what does one life matter? When you’re talking a billion years in the future, none of this is going to matter, that made it a natural fit as well.

But of the setting itself, just the fact that it’s so weirdly evocative and imaginative and cool.


RPS: What stuff are you lifting mechanically from Numenera?

McComb: Everything. We’re doing Effort, we’re doing the three pools, we’re doing cypher poisoning. We’re basically trying to make it as closely representative of the Numenera tabletop experience as possible.

Beekers: We have freedom to adapt it, because not everything makes as much sense. The focus of Numenera, a lot of it is on simplicity, which makes sense for pen-and-paper because it keeps the flow going. That’s not as big an issue for us, so we’re all choose to make things more complex in underlying mechanics but still keep the same flow going.

RPS: Can you give an example of an area where you’ve added complexity?

McComb: Obviously random number generation, any of the complex rolls that we’re doing, I don’t think we’re just going with a straight d20 under the hood. Then there’s the random encounter generation; we’re not doing a lot of that, but. Anything involving rolls.

Thomas Beekers: Just the way Effort works is a good example, because you kind of have to back and forth on it with a videogame, and we can do a lot of that quite easily in computer games. So we can throw little things out there to make it work for us, but I would say everything works essentially like the pen-and-paper.

RPS: Are you doing stuff with GM intrusions?

McComb: Yes, we are.

RPS: How does that work when there’s no GM?

McComb: That’s a randomised thing that’s going to depend on the number of sleeps you have, the… I’m trying to think of what things effect that without giving away any spoilers… There are things that are going to happen in crises – the encounters and the battles that you’ll have – where suddenly things will take a turn for the worse and you can choose to accept that or reject it and get the XP for it.

Beekers: But it does work differently. That’s a system that works very well in pen-and-paper and you really have to just make it work on computer, so we’re doing something similar but it’s different. We’re at the stage now where this is something you have to play to see how it works, so anything we say right now will be a bit up in the air because we’re going to have to play it and see how it works and then adjust it to make it work.

McComb: We don’t want to make any promises. We’ve learned a lesson on that.

RPS: Do you link character progression to backstory development in the same way as Numenera – that thing of, if you want to give yourself a particular skill, you come up with a backstory for your character to justify how you know it?

McComb: I think that’s currently the plan, yeah. We want to make sure that we have a good story reason for everything so it seems seamless, and interactive as opposed to just, ‘Woop, you hit a tier, and now you can cast a fireball!’. Because that makes it feel like, ‘But what did I do to get that?’ I’ve been designing games for twenty years and I still don’t know how to cast a fireball, so maybe I just haven’t hit the right level yet.



RPS: Given the Effort system, does that radically change how you balance the game over the course of it? Because the Effort system allows you to make certain tasks trivial for your character if you’re actually good at it.

McComb: But it’s depleting your pools.

Beekers: The question for balance is not the Effort itself, it’s the depletion of pools and how you recharge it. So when we’re looking at Effort we’re mostly looking at management of pools and estimating how many points someone has to spend, and how many rest opportunities we want to give them, because you cannot rest anywhere in the game. You cannot be constantly recharging your pools, because that would make everything free, but we have our methods of limiting that.

McComb: Yeah, we’ve got an urgency mechanic that we’re trying out that we want to make sure works and that it’s not just annoying.

RPS: So that’s changing the rest system from the thing of–

McComb: Oh, you still get the four rests – I still get the instantaneous, the ten minute, the one hour, and the overnight – and it’s the hour and overnight that we’re trying to rope in. But each of those things increments the urgency, and if you do that too many times it’s possible that it’ll trigger a GM intrusion essentially.

RPS: That’s interesting.

Beekers: That’s sort of the same mechanic in Numenera where a GM would say, ‘But you can’t really rest right now.’ It’s the same logic, we just have to figure out a good pacing and presentation for it that doesn’t feel annoying to the player.

McComb: Right, like Mask of the Betrayer had the spirit-eating and even George said that it annoyed him. Our lead area designer is George Ziets and he was the creative lead on Obsidian’s Mask of the Betrayer, and he said that he just found it really frustrating and annoying and he wishes he hadn’t included it, so we want to make sure that our urgency mechanic is not annoying.



RPS: Most computer RPGs are based on the D&D model of combat and stats and progression. Does making it more based on something like Numenera, which is less well-known because it doesn’t have that history, does it make it harder to get players to understand or relate to it?

McComb: I don’t think so. It’s going to depend on the tutorialisation that we do in the early part of the game, but from what we have developed right now it seems like we’ve got a pretty good natural progression of accreting these skills so they’ll feel natural to the player.

Beekers: But I think we do have an awareness that we have to tutorialise, not necessarily more, but be aware of the fact that some of these systems are not going to be intuitive. Some of these concepts like not getting XP for a kill is something that we have to present in a way that does make sense to the player. It’s new enough that you just have to tutorialise it better, whereas with a D&D game you can just be like, ‘ach, everyone already knows how this works anyway.’

RPS: Similar to the XP thing: cyphers appear really special but most computer RPGs throw loot at you all the time. Do you expand the loot system so… will I be raking through bins like a binraker, picking up loafs of bread?

McComb: Everyone on the design team has expressed great distaste for the ‘Why would somebody hide something like this?’. Why are they going to be hiding their loot bag inside a barrel of ale?

Beekers: That’s not going to happen. But that’s actually the good with Numenera, because cyphers are not necessarily things that you pick up that someone dropped there. It’s part of a machine that you cobbled together into a tool, and that’s how we present it at times as well.

McComb: Yeah, and I don’t think we’re going to have totally destructible environments where you just go through and smash everything in a pottery shop and he just stands there and watches.

Beekers: I think the interesting challenge of cyphers for us is going to be because– I do the item design for the game, it’s good and fun to come up with unique cyphers, but the angle is so different because usually the player’s instinct is, ‘I’m going to hoard all this stuff and keep it for a big boss,’ but we have to make players understand that you get cyphers all the time and you have to use them all the time. At first opportunity.

McComb: Have you guys done cypher poisoning yet in your game?


RPS: No.

McComb: You’ve got a cypher limit, essentially. If you start carrying more than that, the chance of something really bad happening – explosions, mutations, you know.

Beekers: It’s not a hard limit [on how many you can carry], but the things that will happen are so bad that it might as well be. Really nasty things can happen.

But if you’ve played the Numenera pen-and-paper you’ve probably felt how different that feels and your instinct adapting and being more open to just using the item right away. I think that will actually be really cool in Torment, if we do it right.

McComb: Monte is always saying that the cyphers are essentially one-shot special powers. Think of it as potions, but even accumulated faster than potions, so it’s something that you’re always finding and always using.

RPS: You mentioned taking pieces of machinery. How does that crafting system work relative to other computer games?

Beekers: It’s a bit closer to modifying and cobbling together weapons than…

McComb: It’s not like Minecraft. Each item is going to have slots essentially that you can attach stuff to, to create like magnetic effects or fire effects or gravity effects. So suddenly you’ve got a gravity-disrupting sword and you hit someone with it and weird things happen… I don’t know that we have gravity in the game.

RPS: Does Monte play games of it and give feedback?

McComb: Right now it’s mostly describing things to him. We’ve got some builds out, but I don’t know that he’s actually played them.

Beekers: I know that we’ve provided them to Monte Cook Games, but it’s kind of in that stage where it’s not that useful yet to play. It needs to hit a certain point and then we’ll probably ask him to play it for at least a few hours to give us feedback, but he’s not constantly playing rough versions and giving feedback. That’s one of the reasons we like working with him, he’s not like a hands-on license holder, he’s not constantly in our stuff reviewing everything.

McComb: I think he’s pretty confident that we’re respectful of his license and his ideas… The fool. [laughs]



http://www.rockpapershotgun.com/2015/06 ... a-pc-game/


_________________________


En France le JdR papier - accompagné d'une quantité non négligeable d'accessoires (écran, suppléments, campagne L'échine du diable) - a trouvé son public via le financement participatif en mai dernier :

http://www.black-book-editions.fr/crowdfunding-9.html

Aer
Messages: 8084
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Aer le Mer 10 Juin 2015, 21:40

‘ach, everyone already knows how this works anyway.’


Ahahah, nice one :lol: .
Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Mer 10 Juin 2015, 23:01

Bon moyen au passage de rappeler l'immobilisme relatif en terme de mécanismes des RPG PC/console par rapport à leur cousins de table; en tout cas, comme exemple de marché où l'économie, le public... répriment l'innovation, je trouve la comparaison fascinante :)
Aer
Messages: 8084
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Aer le Mer 10 Juin 2015, 23:09

N'exagérons rien, il y a quantité de jeux qui ne sont pas basés sur du D20/D&D (Fallout, Dragon Age, le récent Pillars, Divinity je crois ?).
Mais c'est vrai que l'innovation n'est pas toujours la. Après c'est aussi qu'un jdr est facile à adapter selon les besoins, vu que le mj réagit en "live", à la différence d'un programme qui peut encore difficilement décider de modifier les règles à la volée ~~.
Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Mer 10 Juin 2015, 23:43

Mais tu restes sur des systèmes basés sur des niveaux, de l'XP et des points de vie; même les TES où les compétences tiennent une place importante gardent les niveaux. Tous les jeux ne sont pas / n'essaient même pas d'être un Unlimited Saga (pour citer l'excès inverse).

Aer a écrit:Après c'est aussi qu'un jdr est facile à adapter selon les besoins, vu que le mj réagit en "live", à la différence d'un programme qui peut encore difficilement décider de modifier les règles à la volée ~~.


Je ne pensais pas forcément à une adaptation d'un système préexistant, note bien ^^ mais vraiment de prendre des risques et de sortir des systèmes connus.

En l'occurrence avec Torment, j'ai de très très grosses attentes au sujet de leur système de Crises :D
Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Mar 26 Jan 2016, 18:09



Court CR de la beta sur RPS : au rayon des mauvaises nouvelles, des bugs prévisibles et une intro un peu mollassonne; au rayon des bonnes, on semble bien retrouver la même ambiance d'univers que P:T via des PNJ et des petites histoires vraiment originales, de quoi donc trépigner d'impatience.

Un petit bémol perso, sur le papier le mécanisme des Crises semblait génial pour modéliser des conflits autres que purement guerriers (par ex j'avais en tête des intrigues de palais, une enquête... plus dynamiques que l'approche classique avec des flags); si au final ça sert principalement à rajouter des options lors des combats, je trouve que l'idée aura été un tantinet gâchée.

___________________

Vidéo Choca :

Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Jeu 25 Aoû 2016, 20:35

Preview chez GK :arrow: http://www.gamekult.com/actu/on-a-vu-to ... 67777.html

Aider un robot à accoucher d'une portée d'androïdes ? Check. Kidnapper ses nourrissons quand il s'endort et faire surchauffer leur noyau pour les utiliser comme des grenades dévastatrices au combat ? Allez. Se laisser mourir pour passer dans l'au-delà et enquêter sur un meurtre au pays des spectres, manipuler la mémoire des PNJ pour détourner une quête, explorer un plan astral mécanisé et découvrir qu'il s'agit en fait du subconscient d'une intelligence artificielle suicidaire ? Oui, oui, encore oui.

:74:

La présentation est cool et plutôt exhaustive; par contre, pas grand chose à se mettre sous la dent sur les derniers avancements du projet, à part le fait (annoncé à la Gamescom) que Torment sera aussi dispo sur console - et que donc le portage aura probablement bouffer quelques semaines/mois de ressource du projet.

Sortie prévue Q1 2017 aux dernières nouvelles...

______________________________

itw de Brian Fargo sur RPS :arrow: https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/2016/0 ... interview/
Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Ven 09 Sep 2016, 19:53

Nouveau trailer, le premier monté en collab avec Techland je crois ? Date de sortie s'approchant, on sent le désir de structurer un peu le message et de présenter le produit.



La dernière update présente une feature assez chouette ; l'implémentation de la Nécropole chargé de conserver une trace ingame des 4000 backers.
Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Mer 30 Nov 2016, 21:49

Les trailers du triptyque Nano-Glaive-Jack - les trois classes de base de Numenera : le mage, le guerrier et le perso à compétences - ont donc été postés par Inxile :





Normalement Nano = gros intellect, donc plus d'options de dialogues. Ceci dit, il était pété dans la démo puisqu'il était possible de récupérer un pouvoir permettant de lire dans les pensées de ses interlocuteur et orienter ainsi les conversations.

Si les dialogues du Jack exploitent correctement tout le bagout et la gouaille de ce type de perso (des dialogues à la Vance, ça serait tellement bien adapté à l'univers), ça peut peut-être valoir le coup...



____________________________________________

GK live du 19/01 https://www.twitch.tv/gamekultlive/v/115813304?t=12m01s
Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Dim 29 Jan 2017, 14:53

Tandis que la date de sortie du jeu se rapproche à grand pas, la colère gronde chez une minorité de backers : suite à des aléas de développement, Inxile a dû modifier ou couper du contenu (dont certains figuraient en bonne place parmi les cibles de la campagne Kickstarter); certes, la pratique en soit n'a rien de nouveau quand on parle de crowdfunding et d'autres studios avaient du y avoir recours (Larian, pour commencer). Là où le bat commence à blesser, c'est que Inxile n'ait pas du tout communiqué en amont sur le sujet et que c'est par du data-mining des fichiers de la beta ou juste en consultant la liste des trophées PS4 que des joueurs ont dévoilé le pot-aux-roses.

http://www.rpgcodex.net/article.php?id=10515

Pour le moment Inxile a avoué des changements de plans majeurs sur les trois éléments suivants :

- Deux compagnons passent à la trappe, dont The Toy - une boule vivante de matière intelligente que le joueur peut façonner via des interactions.

The companion roster has been slightly reduced from our initial plans. Throughout development on Torment, our philosophy has always emphasized depth and reactivity in our storyline and in our characters. We know you would not be satisfied with anything else. During development, we found that the more far reaching and reactive our companions were, the better they felt and the more justice it did to the original Planescape: Torment. This trade-off meant we were able to add more companion conversations, banter, voice-over, quests, and story endings. We did not want to leave some companions feeling shallow, with storylines that felt incomplete, or be forced to shove them into the late game.

That said, we certainly haven't shut the door on Torment’s development. We still have a lot of early work done on other companions and are open to continuing to work on the game. We can say that any DLCs or expansions that we put out will always be free to our backers of that game, so there is no need to worry about paying for any additional content in Torment.


- l'Oasis en tant que second hub du jeu

Hey everyone. The Oasis is still represented in the game, and as some of you have pointed out, we've shown it several times before in screenshots and media.

You may have noticed we've been showing off the Bloom a lot lately, and that's no coincidence. Despite being one of the earliest locations we showed, the Bloom was originally intended to be smaller than it ended up being. Though we initially planned for the Oasis to be our second major story hub, over time our fascination with the Bloom's darker, more Tormenty feel, led to it being recast as the game's second major city hub instead. We felt creatively this was the right thing to do, and the change did not shorten the gameplay experience.

As a result, the Oasis ended up taking on a smaller role, but you will still be able to visit it during the game.


- Le Codex Volumineux, qui devait jouer le rôle de journal de quêtes hautement customisable

We're still going to release the Voluminous Codex, but we're now planning to offer it as a separate lore compendium outside of the game.


Pas de version Italienne pour nos amis de la péninsule, en outre.

Parmi les éléments dont la présence serait confirmé mais dont on ignore totalement quel sera l'état à la sortie, la forteresse du joueur et le Labyrinthe...

Après, l'affaire est à prendre avec des pincettes, polluée qu'elle est par la croisade de certains membres des forums de RPGcodex contre Inxile (et la croisade menée par Neogaf contre RPGcodex).


Edit : et réponse officielle https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/in ... ts/1770943

"Problème de communication"
Ialda
Messages: 17282
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Ialda le Jeu 09 Fév 2017, 20:51

Nouveau trailer présentant les enjeux de l'intrigue principale.



"And then you are born, falling from the sky"

Chouette musique, chouettes images, un petit côté épique bien mise en scène : ça fait plaisir de voir que sortie du jeu approchant on bosse la présentation.
Aer
Messages: 8084
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: [KS] Torment: Tides of Numenera

Messagede Aer le Jeu 09 Fév 2017, 22:35

10:
