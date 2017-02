Matt Thorn a écrit: I don’t read a lot of translations. One reason is that I can read Japanese, but another reason is that tend to become irritated after reading a few pages. Tokyo Pop was the worst offender in terms of quality. Terrible translations and terrible production values. Unfortunately, they influenced other publishers, including Viz Media, in a bad way. Today, I get the impression that the quality of Viz Media’s translations is inconsistent. With some titles, they seem content with lower quality. Other titles are more carefully packaged. I think Yen Press, Vertical, and Dark Horse are generally good. The worst thing a publisher can do is commission a « translation company » to translate their manga. The translators in such companies have little experience doing « literary translation. » All day long they translate technical manuals and articles on the Internet. They are also underpaid and extremely busy. I was once hired to « fix » a translation by such a company. The translation was so bad, I just re-translated the entire thing.