Non, pas d'ENB pour moi. Je ne suis pas très fan de ce genre d' add-on qui à mes yeux viennent toucher à la direction artistique du jeu. Un peu comme les packs de textures, aussi fidèles soient-ils.

Je n'avais qu'un DSfix avec réso x2 + AA activé pour un rendu plus propre. Vu que je n'avais pas débloqué le framerate , pour des raisons évidentes, j'aurais peut-être même plus monter plus haut en réso.





J'avais vu que l'endurance ne gérait plus la charge, mais je ne savais pas que la roulade et le (long) délais d'utilisation des items était améliorable maintenant. Bon à savoir.

Achieve your mission with all your might.

Despair not till your last breath.



Make your death count.