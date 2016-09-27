Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Sch@dows
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 



Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Sch@dows le Mar 27 Sep 2016, 14:58

En même temps, avec les great sword et consort, il est important d'utiliser des frappe sûre, donc plutôt que d'avoir peur que l'adversaire esquive et contre attack, il est peut être nécessaire d'envisager ça à l'envers et de ne frapper qu'en contre attaque.

Pour le katana, et de manière générale les armes rapides mais avec peu de poise, j'aurai tendance a dire que ces armes sont parfaites quand elles sont combinées avec des effets négatifs, en particulier le bleed et le poison qui augmente à chaque touche.
Je ne les ai pas utilisé sur DkS mais on les as utiliser contre moi. Le gars n'enchaînait jamais plus de 2 coups, mais j'ai vite été affecté, et derrière, les stress n'en est encore que plus grand (en particulier quand tu n'as pas les objets nécessaire à la guérison dans la barre d'accès rapide et qu'ensuite l'adversaire ne s'éloigne jamais trop.

Aer
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 




Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Aer le Mar 27 Sep 2016, 15:14

Tout dépend des ennemis en fait.
Sur un ennemi relativement lent, c'est généralement la stratégie, mais sur un ennemi rapide, il faut plutôt jouer sur l'esquive et le placement (genre Artorias :D). C'est pour ça que j'avais un stuff un peu bizarroïde, j'étais obligé de jouer avec suffisamment de défense pour pas crever comme une merde au moindre pet vu que des fois je ne pouvais pas vraiment jouer en contre (malgré le switch très pratique et très rapide entre 1 main + bouclier/2 mains).



Tetho
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 



Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Tetho le Mer 05 Oct 2016, 07:23

Je viens d'installer Dark Souls 2 : Souls Harder et je suis bluffé par l'optimisation du jeu. Je pensais devoir faire quelques compromis pour maintenir un framerate au dessus de 50fps, même pas je suis à 60 de base avec toutes les options en high sur mon PC qui est autour des specs minimums. Et pour les rares moments où ça chute sous les 50 l'option d'optimisation interne qui désactive certains shaders ou modifie temporairement certains réglages fait des merveilles. Pas un moment sous les 59fps.
Et le jeu est superbe, ça fait plaisir à voir.

Entre ça et MGSV qui a dit que les japonais ne savaient pas développer sur PC ?


Par contre le nouveau rythme de marche et la nouvelle roulade semblent étranges après 140H de Dark Souls premier du nom.




Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 




Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Ialda le Mer 05 Oct 2016, 10:30

A ce propos tu avais joué avec les ENB sous Dark Souls 1 ? Et il y en a des biens pour Dark Souls 2 ?

Techniquement, le jeu est bien plus propre que DK1, jamais eu de problèmes avec le pnp non plus... l'effort de ce côté-là est réel et doit être salué.

Tetho a écrit:Par contre le nouveau rythme de marche et la nouvelle roulade semblent étranges après 140H de Dark Souls premier du nom.


Attention, la manière dont DK2 gère ses statistiques a pas mal changé. Pour la roulade, il existe une stat dérivée nommée agilité et qui change le nombre de tes iframes d'invincibilités lors d'une roulade ou le temps qu'il te faut pour utiliser un item (ou invoquer un sort aussi, il me semble); le meilleur moyen d'augmenter ton agilité est de monter ta stat d'adaptabilité - la nouvelle stat un peu fourre-tout ajoutée au jeu pour réduire le rôle hégémonique de la stamina dans DK1.
Tetho
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 



Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Tetho le Mer 05 Oct 2016, 10:44

Non, pas d'ENB pour moi. Je ne suis pas très fan de ce genre d'add-on qui à mes yeux viennent toucher à la direction artistique du jeu. Un peu comme les packs de textures, aussi fidèles soient-ils.
Je n'avais qu'un DSfix avec réso x2 + AA activé pour un rendu plus propre. Vu que je n'avais pas débloqué le framerate, pour des raisons évidentes, j'aurais peut-être même plus monter plus haut en réso.


J'avais vu que l'endurance ne gérait plus la charge, mais je ne savais pas que la roulade et le (long) délais d'utilisation des items était améliorable maintenant. Bon à savoir.




Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 




Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Ialda le Mer 05 Oct 2016, 11:41

Tetho a écrit:Non, pas d'ENB pour moi. Je ne suis pas très fan de ce genre d'add-on qui à mes yeux viennent toucher à la direction artistique du jeu. Un peu comme les packs de textures, aussi fidèles soient-ils.
Je n'avais qu'un DSfix avec réso x2 + AA activé pour un rendu plus propre. Vu que je n'avais pas débloqué le framerate, pour des raisons évidentes, j'aurais peut-être même plus monter plus haut en réso.


Note que je trouve ta logique parfaitement justifié et c'est ce que je ferais aussi normalement, mais celle de DK2 de base me semble tellement manquer de caractère...

Du coup http://imageshack.com/a/img834/4595/o2v9.jpg :oops:

J'avais vu que l'endurance ne gérait plus la charge, mais je ne savais pas que la roulade et le (long) délais d'utilisation des items était améliorable maintenant. Bon à savoir.


Oh, et ta poise aussi :mrgreen:

L'idée n'est pas mauvaise en soit mais par contre du coup l'évolution de ton perso et de tes stats me semble moins lisible du coup; et comme en plus instinctivement on voit mal à quoi le concept d'"adaptabilité" peut correspondre, surtout au début, ça ne facilite pas les choses. Mais dans le principe (pour la roulade et les items), ils ont généralisé un mécanisme qui était déjà présent dans le 1, à savoir que ton score de DEX influence la vitesse à laquelle tu peux invoquer les sorts offensifs.

En tout cas du coup ça avait gueulé du côté des mago équipés légers qui se reposaient beaucoup sur la roulade dans le 1.
Tetho
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 



Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Tetho le Mer 05 Oct 2016, 11:48


Ouais mais justement ça ne ressemble plus à Dark Souls II là. C'est comme si tu décidais de modifier les couleurs et la photo d'un film parce que tu les trouves pas à ton gout (genre tiens Innocence et sa couleur jaune-ambre pas raccord avec le vert numérique de GITS).
Je sais bien qu'il y avait eu le scandale la tempête dans un verre d'eau suite au "downgrade" depuis les premières bandes-annonces, mais quand même.




Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 




Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Ialda le Mer 05 Oct 2016, 13:15

"Scandale" est effectivement un bien gros, même si du coup, du point de vue gameplay, l'utilité de la torche dans le jeu se pose :)
Sch@dows
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 



Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Sch@dows le Mer 09 Nov 2016, 00:50

On parlait il y a quelques temps du jeu de plateau Dark Souls.
La société en charge de sa réalisation a récemment dévoilé dans une "actu" de la campagne, qu'ils prévoyait une extension sur le thème du monde d'Ariamis (Priscilla-tannnn !!!!!) ... pour 2018 -__-'

Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 




Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Ialda le Mer 16 Nov 2016, 16:17

Hidataka continue son victory lap, ce mois-ci chez Rolling stone :

You tell me you're a bookworm. What kind of books would I find on your shelf if I were to look right now?
First, you'd spot the manga shelf, with Devilman and Berserk lining the top. The neighboring bookshelf is packed with tabletop role-playing game rulebooks, with RuneQuest prominently displayed, alongside the board game Dragon Pass. A shelf is packed with novels – old classics of fantasy and science fiction, alongside George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire and Fevre Dream. A small library of game books shares the same shelf. At the top is Sorcery! and accompanying guides Titan and Out of the Pit. Finally, you'd find various art and reference books, including work by Umberto Eco and McNeill, and Colin Wilson's The Occult.


:24:

Plus quelques mots à propos de Zelda, King's Field.

http://www.rollingstone.com/culture/new ... ls-w443435
Aer
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 




Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Aer le Mar 24 Jan 2017, 11:12




Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 




Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Ialda le Mar 24 Jan 2017, 12:14

La scène avec 'L'oeuf de l'ange' est superbe :mrgreen:

J'espère qu'il y aura de l'exploration, le précédent DLC semblait un peu trop axé baston à mon goût.
Sch@dows
Sch@dows
Emperor of Schumiland
 



Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Sch@dows le Ven 03 Fév 2017, 00:04

J'avais zappé la news, mais SEGA tenterait d'adapter la fomule Souls à la sauce arcade ?!!
http://www.gamekult.com/actu/soul-rever ... 72789.html

Osé !

Aer
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 




Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Aer le Ven 03 Fév 2017, 00:30

Je sais pas si c'est tant osé, les Souls ont déjà quelque part un feeling arcade.



Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 




Re: Demon/Dark Souls//Bloodborne - GFWL has been slaughtered

Messagede Ialda le Ven 03 Fév 2017, 00:40

Limite pas surpris de voir un jeu de cartes f2p en combo avec; la prochaine étape, c'est de récup les illustrateurs de Fate GO... on est pas si loin s'ils commencent à récupérer des célébrités de l'antiquité (Zénobie).
