Sch@dows a écrit:Encore une fois, j'aurai bien aimé avoir le choix entre downsampling et 60fps (comme le remaster) sur une TV 1080p (surtout qu'e depuis un rendu 4k natif de la géométrie, c'est presque overkill), comme c'est le cas dans Rise of the Tomb Raider ou encore Nioh.
"Square Enix also shared new details about the game’s planned PlayStation 4 Pro support. An update adding 4K and HDR support will be released alongside the game on November 29, but they want to release an update that has been optimized a bit more at a later date. They want to release another PlayStation 4 Pro update in December as well, which aims to implement support for 1080p at 60 frames per second on HDTVs. They’re currently at the tuning stage, but have it running roughly between 40 and 50 frames per second."
Le support initial de la pro était quelque chose de vite fait, et il avait déjà été promis peu avant la sorti d'un patch intégrant un support plus complet verrait le jour en décembre. Au final, il arrivera fin mars avec la prétendu atteinte du 1080p@60fps (j'attends de le voir pour le croire).Tetho a écrit:Cette info a trois mois, hein. Ça parle de décembre 2016, avec un seize comme dans la 1664. Le patch PS4 pro était dispo au lancement.
(et si tu veux attendre une meilleure raison serait d'attendre le contenu narratif pour le jeu lui-même promis depuis deux mois)
