Vous êtes plus 2D ou 3D ?

La 3D c'est mieux car on a plus de détails !! (c) Mattosai
0
Aucun vote
La 2D c'est le bien !! car un street fighter et un KOF c'est mieux en 2D
36
65%
M'enfou du moment que je joue
19
35%
 
Nombre total de votes : 55
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Mer 07 Sep 2016, 08:34



Je n'ai jamais été vraiment fan du perso mais sa movelist de 3.3 a l'air d'être là.

Après ils y en a qui vont surement hurler au fait qu'il garde ses fringues... :lol:
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Sch@dows le Mer 07 Sep 2016, 11:21

VF5 FS inclus dans Yakuza 6 ^^'
Image
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Wonk le Mer 07 Sep 2016, 11:55

DOA5 LR ? Pourquoi pas si il y a une promo steam un jour.
J'avais bien aimé la première mouture sur XBox360.
Par contre je suis une super brêle en baston 3D.

Urien a l'air crax et il est stylé, plus encore que dans 3.3 imho, j'ai jamais été fan de la mode en slip.
Sa winpause qui est devenue sa C.A. est juste trop classe.
Malheuresement, le perso étant boobsless il ne fait pas parti de ma playlist.
Well you needn't ...
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Ramior le Lun 12 Sep 2016, 22:51

Je sais que le derniers butoden n'as pas reçus a un accueil chaleureux mais je pense que cette annonce devrait en intéresser certain:

http://gematsu.com/2016/09/one-piece-gr ... s-november

[Montrer] Spoiler
Dommage qu'on est jamais ce genre de délire dans 80 & 90 j'aurais aimer une rencontre avec Saint Seiya, Sailor Moon ou autre.
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Wonk le Sam 24 Sep 2016, 11:55

Pour info pour ceux qui seraient passé à côté, la dernière MAJ de SFV install un backdoor sur votre PC.
Rien que ça.
Donc sous couvert de check qui cheat sur la version PC les mec rendent ton PC vulnérable comme un nouveau né au milieu d'une épidémie de peste.
Heureusement une nouvelle MAJ ausjourd'hui corrige le tire mais il faut malgré tout retirer le fichier Capcom.sys de votre repertoire windows/system32.
Je ne sais pas comment Capcom espère encore que les joueurs puisse dire du bien de SFV désormais.
Rootkit Fighter V ...
Well you needn't ...
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Tetho le Sam 24 Sep 2016, 13:09

En soit c'est plus de l'incompétence que de la malveillance, et ça été corrigé. Ça montre surtout à quel point ils sont à la rue en dev PC.

Mais faut voir le bon coté des choses : le jeu est enfin sorti de l'accès anticipé et a toutes les fonctionnalités promises au lancement. Ça leur aura juste pris 7 mois. Je suis curieux de voir comment Capcom va tenter de sauver son jeu avec la Saison 2, ça doit être jouable si Ono fait amende honorable et offre un Alan Moshi Wake Arimasen suffisamment sincère.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Wonk le Sam 24 Sep 2016, 13:35

Non il manque des bricoles mais il en manque, comme le support du steam os par exemple, le support des stick ps4 sur pc aussi.
Mais bon, Capcom et ses promesses dignes d'hommes politiques ...
Well you needn't ...
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 29 Sep 2016, 11:50

Une anecdote complètement géniale sur un stagiaire un peu mytho sur les bords de la municipalité d'Ôta, dans le département de Gunma, qui a menti a un de ses collègues comme quoi il allait en vacances en France pour participer au tournois de Xrd du "Stunfest d'automne" (sic). A son retour au lieu d'en rester là il annonce qu'il a gagné et de là les choses s'emballent et il fini par faire la une de la presse nationale. Et forcément quelqu'un fini par vérifier son histoire et tout s'effondre. Les choses sont allées tellement loin que la municipalité a du organiser une conférence de presse pour clore l'affaire :lol:
Le photomontage du JT de France 2 que Siliconera croit authentique rend la chose encore plus délicieuse.

Et les commentaires sont tellement :34:

lol sounds like something out of a Seinfeld episode.


The news reporter looks like Gordon Ramsay...

(ce levelup du charisme pour Delahousse :lol: )

makes me wonder how george costanza would have dealt with this


I can't wait for the J-Drama adaptation or at least the one inspired by it. I'd watch it.

Obligé dans le drama il s'entrainera comme un demeuré après avoir été viré et finira par gagner le vrai stunfest au printemps suivant :lol:
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Milo le Jeu 29 Sep 2016, 13:32

Tetho a écrit:Obligé dans le drama il s'entrainera comme un demeuré après avoir été viré et finira par gagner le vrai stunfest au printemps suivant :lol:

:24:

Qu'il le fasse en vrai, ce gredin. C'est sa pénitence.
"J'adore trop les doubleurs japonnais de la nouvelle saison de ce manga. Faut que je voye s'il est licencié !" ಠ_ಠ

The Smash Brothers, à peine 4h18 20 min, facile 8)
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Tetho le Ven 07 Oct 2016, 14:25



SNK ne manque pas d"humour et se lâche un bon coup pour annoncer le championnat du monde de KOF XIV.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Wonk le Dim 09 Oct 2016, 00:54

Pas de Peasant Station 4 pour doser le gamu à la maison. :/
Et c'est pas sa réalisation de PS3 qui va me pousser à casser la tirelire, ni la PS4 Pro : je préférerais acheter une GTX 1070 avec ce fric.
Well you needn't ...
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Sch@dows le Mer 12 Oct 2016, 00:40

Marrante cette auto-dérision ^^
Et puis Mr. Quaraté dans un trailer de gwak, ca ne pouvait être que du bon >__<
Image
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Wonk le Jeu 13 Oct 2016, 11:54

Oui le trailer est très sympa sinon. On peut pas dire que SNK soit aussi gauche avec sa communauté que Crapcom.
Well you needn't ...
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Aer le Mer 01 Fév 2017, 12:11

Apparemment, 100.000 exemplaires vendus de SFV depuis son lancement (y'a un an).
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Mer 01 Fév 2017, 14:58

Aer a écrit:Apparemment, 100.000 exemplaires vendus de SFV depuis son lancement (y'a un an).


100 000 exemplaires supplémentaires (digital + physique) depuis les 9 derniers mois.

http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1339762

At launch, Street Fighter V had shipped/sold digitally 1.4 million copies (well, as of the end of March): http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1216177

It has now finally reached 1.5 million copies shipped/sold digitally as of the end of December 2016: http://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/finance/million.html
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 02 Fév 2017, 00:33

Ce qui en soit est quand même un échec pour un éditeur qui espérait vendre Street Fighter V en game as a service. Mais vu le backlash incroyable à la sortie et les bourdes en séries depuis (lol rootkit) , forcément le jeu se tape une sale réputation. T'ajoutes le système de microtransaction un peu trop abusé au gout de tout le monde (hahaha 10€ le stage du CPT) et le vase déborde.

Je pense que Capcom aurait pu relancer le jeu via un relauch. Ono faisait un dogeza en public et s'excusait sincèrement, ce que personne n'aurait contesté vu la dévotion de ce type envers les joueurs, et ils offraient genre un perso et deux stages en gage de bonne foi. A coté ils ressortaient le jeu en version boite, direct avec les ajustements de la season 2, les persos 2016 et le mode story sur le disque pour permettre aux nouveaux joueurs de commencer en étant à jour et tout de suite ils repartaient du bon pied.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Re: [Topik Unique] Les jeux de bastons !! Tekken / KOF / VF ...

Messagede Wonk le Jeu 02 Fév 2017, 11:08

Capcom a voulu faire de SFV sa vache à lait vu le regain de succès de la série avec le IV mais pour que les joueurs crachent au bassinet il aurait fallu que tout soit nickel au lieu de transpirer l'amateurisme et l'à peu prêt.
Well you needn't ...
