The story of Peach Beach Splash is part of the main storyline. There are plans to develop a new Senran Kagura from this title.

There will also be a new Senran Kagura action game in the future.

There are plans to include popular characters and such from the mobile game Senran Kagura: New Wave G Burst.

Takaki wants to finally put the series in one big world.

The game is being made so that both beginners and advanced players can enjoy it.

They are considering the extent that players can intervene when it comes to costume destruction.

The amount of costumes worth getting wet have increased. There’s also a considerable volume of swimsuits.

There are plans to support PlayStation VR with some modes. Support may be added in an update after the release.

There are about 10 types of water guns.

There are plans for downloadable content that adds stories, costumes, and characters. They want to do collaborations, too.



