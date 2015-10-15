Modérateurs : Aer, Equipe forum MATA-WEB
Tetho a écrit:-Le moteur physique du jeu part en couille dès que le framerate dépasse les 30 images par seconde.
Dans ce nouveau hors série annoncé uniquement sur PS4
Aer a écrit:Y'a des baffes qui se perdent .
The story of Peach Beach Splash is part of the main storyline. There are plans to develop a new Senran Kagura from this title.
There will also be a new Senran Kagura action game in the future.
There are plans to include popular characters and such from the mobile game Senran Kagura: New Wave G Burst.
Takaki wants to finally put the series in one big world.
The game is being made so that both beginners and advanced players can enjoy it.
They are considering the extent that players can intervene when it comes to costume destruction.
The amount of costumes worth getting wet have increased. There’s also a considerable volume of swimsuits.
There are plans to support PlayStation VR with some modes. Support may be added in an update after the release.
There are about 10 types of water guns.
There are plans for downloadable content that adds stories, costumes, and characters. They want to do collaborations, too.
Here’s what’s in the “Super Limited Nyuu Nyuu 5th Anniversary DX Pack”:
A copy of the game
A bonus product card
Life-sized Nyuu Nyuu mouse pad (Yumi)
Nana Yaegashi custom-illustrated special box
Art book
Soundtrack containing the theme song
5 Year Anniversary Commemoration Previous Opening Animations Blu-ray disc
Lion_Sn@ke a écrit:Pomper violemment avant de décharger sur une nana en bikini.
Au moins ils s'assument chez Marvelous
Lion_Sn@ke a écrit:Par contre la dance de groupe ridicule est apparue avec estival versus ou c'est plus ancien ?
