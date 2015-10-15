3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17266
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Ialda le Jeu 15 Oct 2015, 21:24

Image

http://gematsu.com/2015/10/xanadu-next- ... ng-pc-west

Bientôt sur PC :mrgreen:

2015 m'ayant convaincu que les jeux 3DS étaient bien plus fun que les Versus, je regrette presque que ce ne soit pas SK2 qui fasse l'objet du port même si j'imagine qu'en terme de code comme d'assets, on partirais alors de bien trop loin.

Le bon côté des choses, c'est que les mods vont pleuvoir; et pas uniquement ceux auxquels on pense par défaut : permettre de jouer d'emblée au niveau de difficulté supérieur fera beaucoup pour améliorer l'expérience du joueur.
Tetho
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16124
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Tetho le Ven 16 Oct 2015, 00:12

Zut c'est celui que j'ai déjà platiné. J'aurais aussi préféré une version HD des jeux 3DS, mais j'imagine que c'est plus simple de porter de la PSV4.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Aer
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 
Messages: 8057
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Aer le Ven 16 Oct 2015, 00:22

Faut voir s'ils rajoutent un truc. Parce que sérieusement, le contenu est vraiment pas énorme.
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Tetho
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16124
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Tetho le Ven 16 Oct 2015, 00:25

Ça va encore, deux fois 4*5*5 missions c'est pas rien. Le jeu se retourne assez vite, mais il ne manque pas de contenu, aussi débile soit-il.

Par contre même en important les modèles et les textures de la version PS4 d'Estival Versus ça va quand même piquer les yeux tant le jeu est à la ramasse techniquement.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17266
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Ialda le Ven 16 Oct 2015, 00:47

Mais il n'en tournera que plus facilement sur les machines de guerre qui nous servent de PC actuellement, et tel un Dark Souls premier du nom transfiguré par son portage, avec une résolution 4K, du 120 fps, voir un petit Oculus Rift à la clé, l'expérience en sera complètement bouleversée et le résultat, GLORIEUX :75:
Tetho
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16124
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Tetho le Ven 16 Oct 2015, 00:51

Et là...
-Le moteur physique du jeu part en couille dès que le framerate dépasse les 30 images par seconde.
-résolution au delà de 1080 impossible sans que affichage parte en couille.
-Le modding est verrouillé par peur des nude patches.

:mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen:
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17266
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Ialda le Ven 16 Oct 2015, 01:01

Minecraft mec, Minecraft. Quand tu vois ce qu'un pack de shaders arrive à faire cracher à un truc poussif écrit en java, il y a de quoi vous redonner la foi :mrgreen:

Tetho a écrit:-Le moteur physique du jeu part en couille dès que le framerate dépasse les 30 images par seconde.


C'est pour ça que j'aurais préféré aussi avoir le dernier jeu 3DS à la place. Le moteur de jeu est plus nerveux, bien plus
fun à jouer :(



____

edit de noel :D

ImageImage
ImageImage
ImageImageImage
ImageImageImage
ImageImageImage

____

ImageImage
Image
Image

Mais puisqu'on vous dit que c'est culturel


Thème dorure

ImageImage
ImageImage
ImageImage

Thème anges & démons

Image
Image

Image
Image
Tetho
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16124
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Tetho le Mar 04 Oct 2016, 18:21

-"Bons les mecs, le dernier jeu Kagura et son thème vacances-bikini a cartonné. Il faut qu'on creuse un peu plus cette mine !"
-"Ouais mais si on fait Estival Versus II ça va se voir, j'avais conceptualisé Winter Sports Versus à la montagne avec une nouvelle subtilité de gameplay que personne ne verra venir : une couche de vêtements de plus avec la combinaison de ski qui sert de super armure."
-"Écoute Takeshi, habituellement t'as de bonnes idées mais là non. On va juste copier Splatoon comme ça les bikinis seront à nouveau justifié et on rajoute une compatibilité casque VR pour pas se laisser distancer par DOAX3."
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Aer
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 
Messages: 8057
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Aer le Mar 04 Oct 2016, 18:34

Dans ce nouveau hors série annoncé uniquement sur PS4


Y'a des baffes qui se perdent :(.
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17266
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Ialda le Mar 04 Oct 2016, 19:36

Splatoon et VR, franchement, venez pas me dire après que cette série ne confine pas au génie !

Aer a écrit:Y'a des baffes qui se perdent :(.


Ne t'inquiète pas pour le marché PC des FPS : leur tour viendra :10:

_____

Image

The story of Peach Beach Splash is part of the main storyline. There are plans to develop a new Senran Kagura from this title.
There will also be a new Senran Kagura action game in the future.
There are plans to include popular characters and such from the mobile game Senran Kagura: New Wave G Burst.
Takaki wants to finally put the series in one big world.
The game is being made so that both beginners and advanced players can enjoy it.
They are considering the extent that players can intervene when it comes to costume destruction.
The amount of costumes worth getting wet have increased. There’s also a considerable volume of swimsuits.
There are plans to support PlayStation VR with some modes. Support may be added in an update after the release.
There are about 10 types of water guns.
There are plans for downloadable content that adds stories, costumes, and characters. They want to do collaborations, too.



Here’s what’s in the “Super Limited Nyuu Nyuu 5th Anniversary DX Pack”:

A copy of the game
A bonus product card
Life-sized Nyuu Nyuu mouse pad (Yumi)
Nana Yaegashi custom-illustrated special box
Art book
Soundtrack containing the theme song
5 Year Anniversary Commemoration Previous Opening Animations Blu-ray disc


http://gematsu.com/2016/10/senran-kagur ... ounced-ps4

Cool des nouveaux persos de New Wave. Et /need ce bluray commémoratif des 5 ans.

Par contre toujours pas de nouvelle série :06:
Aer
Aer
Modo : Fan de Bakunyû
 
Messages: 8057
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Aer le Mar 04 Oct 2016, 20:23

Nan mais ou est mon Senran Kagura sur Vita hein.
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17266
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Ialda le Mar 04 Oct 2016, 20:34

Avec ton Remote Play PS4 :mrgreen:

_______


Moar scans :

Image
Image
Image
Image
Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17266
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Ialda le Ven 28 Oct 2016, 12:55



:16:

On notera au passage l'hommage à Negima :mrgreen:
Lion_Sn@ke
Lion_Sn@ke
Apprenti Kirin
 
Messages: 1134
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Ven 28 Oct 2016, 13:09

Pomper violemment avant de décharger sur une nana en bikini.

Au moins ils s'assument chez Marvelous

Par contre la dance de groupe ridicule est apparue avec estival versus ou c'est plus ancien ?
Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17266
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Ialda le Ven 28 Oct 2016, 22:16

Lion_Sn@ke a écrit:Pomper violemment avant de décharger sur une nana en bikini.

Au moins ils s'assument chez Marvelous


Kyaaa !

Lion_snake ecchi ! :mrgreen:

Lion_Sn@ke a écrit:Par contre la dance de groupe ridicule est apparue avec estival versus ou c'est plus ancien ?


Idolmaster (en mieux) pour les danses en groupe ça remonte en effet à Estival; en poussant, on pourrait même remonter à Bon appétit mais c'était juste deux/trois pas de danse dans un OP plutôt burlesque, mas du tout la même dimension idol.

Avant ça, les persos faisaient des katas assez chouettes dans les OP, mais vu que Estival a bien mieux marché qu'un Senran Kagura 2 plus sérieux, je doute qu'on en revoit pour le moment.
Tetho
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16124
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Tetho le Mer 30 Nov 2016, 17:17

C'est limite anecdotique mais comme j'imagine que Ialda n'utilise pas Line je partage les sympathiques stickers Senran Kagura que Marvelous vient de publier
-Hanzô/Gessen
-Crimson Squad/Hebijo

Ça recycle complètement des illustrations déjà existantes, mais dans l'ensemble ils sont plutôt réussis avec plein de stickers génériques dont l'utilisation sera laissée à l'imagination de l'utilisateur.
Par contre chez Hanzô ça manque de futomaki quand même.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17266
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Ialda le Mer 30 Nov 2016, 21:34

ils sont plutôt réussis, et mignons comme tout :D

C'est possible de les importer dans le chat Steam, IRC, etc ? :mrgreen:
Tetho
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16124
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Tetho le Mer 30 Nov 2016, 23:36

J'ai bien peur que non, mais par contre tu peux les extraire via le code source, les héberger ailleurs et les utiliser sur le forum.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17266
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Ialda le Lun 12 Déc 2016, 03:09

Le cercle à l'origine d'un doujinshi d'animation-clés des OP des premiers épisodes sur 3DS va bientôt remettre ça avec un second livre, cette fois-ci consacré semble-t'il aux épisodes Versus :

Image

_____

Marvelous vous souhaite une joyeuse 乳 année 2017

Image

_____

Et qui dit début d'année dit aussi Setsubun <3

Image
Tetho
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 16124
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Tetho le Ven 27 Jan 2017, 03:40

Ialdou, à la bonne sousoupe~ :108:

Image
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Ialda
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17266
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: 3DS/Vita : Senran Kagura

Messagede Ialda le Ven 27 Jan 2017, 12:19

:lol:
