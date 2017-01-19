Modérateurs : Aer, Equipe forum MATA-WEB
Jeux vidéo : Amis des pixels ou de la Next generation bienvenues !
Zêta Amrith a écrit:Mouais ouais. Pourquoi s'ennuyer à développer de vrais jeux de licences en déshérence comme F-Zero ou Snowboarding 1080° quand Intelligent Systems peut coder trois Fire Emblem par an.
...early impressions confirm that the new Zelda indeed supports the Joy-Con’s Rumble feature.
"After that, we went to Zelda… It has HD rumble and uses gyro sensors when aiming with the bow..."
Lion_Sn@ke a écrit:Je vous ai dit que j'ai précommandé ?
guwange a écrit:Comparaison taille des boites psp et switch.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3LHYuSUoAAWdhb.jpg
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3LHYuRVUAETY4r.jpg
