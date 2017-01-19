[Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Tetho
Messages: 16126
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 19 Jan 2017, 00:57

Nouvel épisode 3DS en lousdé dans deux mois, puis surtout épisodes Switch ET 3DS l'année prochaine.
Une annonce qui en révèle beaucoup sur la politique portable de Nintendo à moyen terme.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Zêta Amrith
Messages: 7707
Inscription: Dim 08 Avr 2007, 23:14

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Jeu 19 Jan 2017, 01:07

Mouais ouais. Pourquoi s'ennuyer à développer de vrais jeux de licences en déshérence comme F-Zero ou Snowboarding 1080° quand Intelligent Systems peut coder trois Fire Emblem par an.
Lion_Sn@ke
Messages: 1134
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Jeu 19 Jan 2017, 02:14

Zêta Amrith a écrit:Mouais ouais. Pourquoi s'ennuyer à développer de vrais jeux de licences en déshérence comme F-Zero ou Snowboarding 1080° quand Intelligent Systems peut coder trois Fire Emblem par an.


Autant les deux premiers Fire Emblem sentaient la fainéantise, autant le nouveau sur 3DS amène les phases de donjons plutôt bienvenue. Je pense pas me jeter dessus Day One, mais il faut lui reconnaître au moins cela.

Quand au jeu sur Switch, j'espère qu'il assurera le minimum syndical, j'aime bien faire des tactics sur console de salon :)
Lion_Sn@ke
Messages: 1134
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Jeu 19 Jan 2017, 14:59

http://wccftech.com/zelda-breath-of-the-wild-hd-rumble/

...early impressions confirm that the new Zelda indeed supports the Joy-Con’s Rumble feature.

"After that, we went to Zelda… It has HD rumble and uses gyro sensors when aiming with the bow..."
Lion_Sn@ke
Messages: 1134
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Ven 20 Jan 2017, 16:15

Apparemment le prix de 299 euros pour la console Switch devrait au final être la norme le jour du lancement, notamment dans les enseignes comme Leclerc ou Carrefour, Auchan... (source : des personnes en interne qui bossent à Leclerc)

A voir si cela se confirme durant les 40 prochains jours et que les prix continuent de baisser pour la précommande (je vous ai dit que j'ai précommandé ? :lol: )
Zêta Amrith
Messages: 7707
Inscription: Dim 08 Avr 2007, 23:14

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Ven 20 Jan 2017, 20:47

Lion_Sn@ke a écrit:Je vous ai dit que j'ai précommandé ?

Tu as compris le potentiel de la console lorsque Takaki a dit que le prochain Senran Kagura utiliserait le Rumble HD de la Switch pour créer une sensation moelleuse dans la main. Legit.
Messages: 872
Inscription: Lun 23 Mar 2009, 15:42

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede guwange le Ven 20 Jan 2017, 20:56

Image
Aer
Messages: 8057
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Localisation:

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Aer le Ven 20 Jan 2017, 21:23

Avec ces nouvelles informations de la plus haute importance, maintenant je le sais, il me faut une Switch.
When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !

行けよ饒舌の　影よ来て導け
Lion_Sn@ke
Messages: 1134
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Ven 20 Jan 2017, 23:09

:mrgreen: (je suis découvert)

Sinon une image plus illustrative de ce que sont les joycons

http://www.factornews.com/images/12/124582.jpg

(même s'ils sont définitivement trop cher, on voit quand même qu'il y a du matos derrière)
Tetho
Messages: 16126
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Ven 20 Jan 2017, 23:15

Je sais pas si ça montre grand chose, la majorité des fonctions étant cachées. Mais en plus on sait tous qu'on leur préfèrera les pads pro à la maison.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Wonk
Messages: 833
Inscription: Mar 15 Jan 2008, 01:34

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Wonk le Sam 21 Jan 2017, 00:31

https://twitter.com/NintendHOME/status/ ... 7928257536

Quand on pense que Nintendo a touché le fond des idées de merdes, ça creuse encore.
Well you needn't ...
Ialda
Messages: 17266
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Ialda le Sam 21 Jan 2017, 01:12

:?:

Si ça veut dire que les différentes langues sont inclues sur le disque, c'est plutôt un pas dans la bonne direction, non ?

(je pensais que les persos de Zelda parlaient le gloubiglouba de toute façon ?)
Tetho
Messages: 16126
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Tetho le Sam 21 Jan 2017, 01:34

Celui là sera doublé en (au moins) 8 : Japonais, Anglais, Espagnol (espagne) Espagnol (amérique latine), Français, Italien, Allemand et Américain.
C'est annoncé comme un doublage partiel, mais impossible de savoir sa véritable ampleur.


Ensuite c'est pas malin de la part de Naintendeau, mais c'est pas les seuls à le faire. Sur console ou sur Steam.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Afloplouf
Messages: 948
Inscription: Lun 12 Avr 2010, 13:24

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Afloplouf le Sam 21 Jan 2017, 08:01

Ça devient rarissime sur Steam de ne pas pouvoir changer la langue en jeu sans changer la langue du launcher.
Image
"Une fréquentation même irrégulière des sites et des forums de la Toile laisse sur un malaise. C'est qu'y règnent souvent la sottise et l'intolérance. On est sûr d'avoir raison contre le reste du monde puisqu'on est entre soi." Gérard KLEIN
Lion_Sn@ke
Messages: 1134
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Dim 22 Jan 2017, 00:16

Un petit thread sympathique sur Neogaf qui montre les différences graphiques entre Wii U et Switch

http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1336281
Lion_Sn@ke
Messages: 1134
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Lun 23 Jan 2017, 13:35

365 euros La console + Zelda sur Amazon

On se rapproche petit à petit d'un prix (presque) correct

https://www.amazon.fr/Pack-Nintendo-Swi ... ndo+Switch
Lion_Sn@ke
Messages: 1134
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Jeu 26 Jan 2017, 20:24

bon bah 349 euros.

Après avoir tortillé du popotin pendant quelques jours, les enseignes en ligne proposent enfin un prix planché de 299 euros pour la console et donc un pacj avec Zelda pour le prix mentionné plus haut.

https://www.amazon.fr/Pack-Nintendo-Swi ... Con+-+gris

:mrgreen:
Ialda
Messages: 17266
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Ialda le Jeu 26 Jan 2017, 21:24

Un pote est arrivé à 334€ pour la Switch + Zelda en profitant de l'offre adhérent fnac :)
Messages: 872
Inscription: Lun 23 Mar 2009, 15:42

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede guwange le Ven 27 Jan 2017, 15:29

Comparaison taille des boites psp et switch.


Image

Image
Lion_Sn@ke
Messages: 1134
Inscription: Ven 24 Oct 2008, 10:13

Re: [Topic officiel] WII U, 3DS, WII, DS, Super Famicom, NES...

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Ven 27 Jan 2017, 16:26



J'avoue que je pense revenir aux jeux boites avec la switch (et uniquement la switch pour l'instant)

ces boîtes de l'amour <3

Sinon

Image

Image

https://nintendoradar.com/attachments/b ... de-jpg.64/
