Sch@dows a écrit:On savait déjà que Sony allait apporter son soutient technique puisque Kojima faisait le tour des studios 1st party en compagnie de Marc Cerny, justement pour évaluer les techno occidentale.
Et nul doute que Sony consent à ce «prêt» en échange d'une exclu (même si ca semblait déjà évident depuis la première vidéo avec Andrew House ou Kojima prod prenait déjà des airs de studios 2nd party façon Quantic Dream).
Mais comme je le disais, concevoir un moteur pour ses propres besoin et son utilisation personnelle, ou le «commercialisé» sont 2 choses très différentes (support, réactivité, etc).
Death Stranding est une exclu PS4 je crois ?
In an interview with BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat, Hideo Kojima defended the way female characters have been represented in his games, particularly when it comes to over sexualisation of certain women.
That said, the legendary designer noted that he’s going to “have a different approach for the next game.”
“What I really want to avoid is, like you see in some games, characters with big breasts with no back story,” said Kojima. “If I make characters that at first glance might look like this then they’ll have a deep background story to give a specific reason why.”
Kojima is presumably referring to Quiet, a major character in the recent Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain. Quiet was heavily criticised prior to the game’s launch for her choice of clothes, but the designer insisted that it’ll be explained in the game.
While the game did have a backstory for Quiet that justified her revealing attire, it was flimsy at best.
