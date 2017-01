Virtual insanity

Resident Evil 7's PlayStation VR support is imperfect, but quietly gripping. The game's heavy-footed character movement and preference for smaller-scale, one-on-one encounters help it stave off the disorientation and queasiness that often go hand-in-hand with VR - I was able to play for around 40 minutes without experiencing any serious discomfort, using a combination of head-tracking and the ability to shift the camera by fixed increments using the right analog stick. The environments and lighting also scrub up very nicely indeed in VR, at the cost of some noticeable pixelation. There are a few awkward bits, however. The game spun my perspective 180 degrees a couple of times for no obvious reason, and the sense of immersion is hilariously sabotaged by the fact that your character doesn't have a visible body - just a pair of floating forearms. Moreover, you can actually lean sideways out of your character's invisible flesh during certain scripted tussles, which is at least a nice way of distancing yourself when the action gets too intense. Appreciate the gesture, Jack, but I'm going to let my buddy Frodo Baggins handle this one. Unintended hilarity aside, if you're looking for a proper campaign-length demonstration of PSVR's capabilities, this is a reasonably solid pick.