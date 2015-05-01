"How could this happen to me" en fond sonore.

So the former marketing director of Badai of America gave some behind the scene details for Kyuranger's creation:



- In the past BoJ has told them "this is what you'll be working with"

- Got "very early" exposure to sit down with Bandai and Toei

- Had the ability to talk through the concept together

- Tried to influence it to make Power Rangers as competitive and exciting as possible because the landscape for boys toys has changed so much

- Old Marvel vs Marvel Movies as an idea in how to protect backstory but evolve the brand visually

- Kids should always know a Power Ranger when they see one but be able to realize the differences

- Helped at the conceptual stage think about arsenal



one of the most interesting things is the guy saying Kamen Rider and Super Sentai serve two versions of the same audience, older boys for Rider and young boys for Sentai. With Kyuranger they tried to find a way to combine that without cannibalizing their sales in Japan because in the west, there's only Power Rangers and they want both markets