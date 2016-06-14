Survival-horror et autres jeux qui foutent la trouille

Sch@dows
Messages: 11304
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: Survival-horror et autres jeux qui foutent la trouille

Messagede Sch@dows le Mar 14 Juin 2016, 10:17

Jeu jouable de bout en bout en VR apparement, mais aussi de manière «classique» d'ailleurs, la démo est déjà dispo pour les abonnés PS+ sur le store
Image
Aer
Messages: 8022
Inscription: Mar 29 Juin 2010, 23:01
Re: Survival-horror et autres jeux qui foutent la trouille

Messagede Aer le Mar 14 Juin 2016, 10:55

Pourquoi ça ressemble à un reboot :/.
Ialda
Messages: 17240
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: Survival-horror et autres jeux qui foutent la trouille

Messagede Ialda le Mar 14 Juin 2016, 11:08

J'ai toujours associé la franchise RE à des séquences de shoot'em up sur zombies (option De la Iglesia/Del toro pour Reuh4), les voir faire dans l'ambiance façon SH/PT/Siren ça me décontenance :)
Sch@dows
Messages: 11304
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 12:12

Re: Survival-horror et autres jeux qui foutent la trouille

Messagede Sch@dows le Mar 14 Juin 2016, 11:51

Hideo Kojima qui a du se dire : hey, mais c'est mon jeu !!
Tetho
Messages: 16076
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: Survival-horror et autres jeux qui foutent la trouille

Messagede Tetho le Mer 19 Oct 2016, 17:16



Les 3 Amnesia sur PS4. The Dark Descent et Justine valent vraiment le coup, a machine for pigs beaucoup moins. Visiblement si la "remasterisation" est minimum voir inexistante, dommage quand même qu'ils n'aient pas inclus le support du PSVR le jeu est taillé pour. (à moins qu'ils voulaient éviter la responsabilité des quelques crises cardiaques que ça n'aurait pas manqué de provoquer)
Le prix de 30$ est un peu élevé pour ces jeux que l'on trouve régulièrement en solde pour trois fois rien sur PC, mais si vous ne les avez pas fait sur PC et préférez jouer sur console surveillez les soldes du PSN, c'est des (au moins deux) jeux qui méritent d'être faits.
Ialda
Messages: 17240
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: Survival-horror et autres jeux qui foutent la trouille

Messagede Ialda le Jeu 19 Jan 2017, 23:55

Trailer du Call of Cthulhu de Focus et Cyanide



Developed by seasoned studio Cyanide, Call of Cthulhu for consoles and PC is an RPG-Investigation game blending psychological horror and stealth mechanics, in a deeply immersive world with an oppressive atmosphere. Today ushers in a new trailer, depicting protagonist Pierce’s submersion into the depths of madness, as he investigates a mysterious death on Darkwater Island, Boston.

A Private Detective, Edward Pierce is a mission to find the truth behind the death of an acclaimed artist and her family on a backwater island. Pierce is used to trusting his instincts, but with whale mutilations and disappearing bodies, this is only the beginning as reality becomes skewed. As your investigation leads you closer to the sphere of influence of the Great Dreamer, you will start to doubt everything you see. You will have to find balance between your own sanity, and your determination in finding out what lurks in the shadows – as they say that madness is the only way that can bring you to the truth.

On a mission to find the truth behind the death of an acclaimed artist and her family on a backwater island, the player will soon uncover a more disturbing truth as the Great Dreamer, Cthulhu, prepares its awakening…


Un Deus Ex HR/Dishonored-like, les pouvoirs en moins ? En tout cas le jeu a l'air de vouloir mettre l'accent sur la folie, et vu qu'ils ont la licence de CoC RPG, on peut sans doute tabler sur un mécanisme de SAN à la Dark Corners of the Earth :)

Focus/Cyanide qui va aussi bosser sur la version PC du Werewolf du World of Darkness de White Wolf. Bizarrement je vois plus un jeu d'action qu'un RPG sur un tel sujet... :lol:
https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/2017/0 ... e-game-pc/
