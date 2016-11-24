Flip Flappers

Zêta Amrith
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Jeu 24 Nov 2016, 23:55

Episode 08.
Pas franchement passionnant.

Image
question
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede question le Sam 03 Déc 2016, 10:43

Mon dieu le combat dans l'épisode 9...

Je n'y connais pas grand chose en mise en scène, mais j'ai bien l'impression d'y voir un des meilleurs combats de la série.
Zêta Amrith
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Sam 03 Déc 2016, 11:20

Impression justifiée.
Ramior
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Ramior le Mer 07 Déc 2016, 22:40

L'épisode 7 c’était stéréotype l'anime où c'est juste une impression?
Zêta Amrith
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Jeu 08 Déc 2016, 23:32

L'Episode 10, son mélange des genres maladroit, son post-NGE déplacé, son insistance - était-ce la peine de nommer le garçon du flashback dont tout le monde a compris qui il était - et son cinquantième "gag" de la série à base de gargouillis. Surtout, l'aveu tardif que l'anime, bien que relativement distrayant, n'a thématiquement pas grand-chose à dire et que son imagerie conte de fée était mensongère.

Puella Magi Madoka a refait des siennes.
Ramior
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Ramior le Jeu 15 Déc 2016, 01:07

Episode 8

Si après Flips Flappers les responsables veulent faire un anime mecha, ils ont ma benediction.
Zêta Amrith
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Jeu 15 Déc 2016, 23:08

Episode 11.

Image

En manque d'idées, sans opinion sur rien et dépourvu de sensibilité personnelle ?
Le logiciel Anno-2000 XP co-écrit tous vos anime pour vous depuis 1996.
Tetho
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Tetho le Sam 17 Déc 2016, 13:12

Je viens de voir, c'est assez catastrophique. Aucune distanciation avec l'inspiration, on reprend des blocs entiers tels quels et on espère que ça fera (pure) illusion. La semaine prochaine ça se terminera sans doute sur un "tant que tu en as la volonté tu peux revenir à la réalité !".

Mais plus généralement la série a souffert de ne pas savoir ce qu'elle voulait raconter. A coté de très bons loners c'était pauvre coté récit. Le cas de Yayaka est un bon exemple, faute d'avoir expliqué un peu ses motivations ("ma détermination n'a rien à voir avec la votre" ne suffit pas) et de montrer ce qu'elle trouvait au sein du Klux Klux Klan de la Néo-Atlantide tout ce qui lui est arrivé dernièrement ne m'a fait ni chaud ni froid.
Zêta Amrith
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Sam 17 Déc 2016, 15:19

Je savais que tu ne pardonnerais jamais pour la grand-mère.
Le respect des grand-mères c'est la ligne rouge de Tetho.

Tetho a écrit:Je viens de voir, c'est assez catastrophique. Aucune distanciation avec l'inspiration, on reprend des blocs entiers tels quels et on espère que ça fera (pure) illusion.

Je ne pense même pas qu'ils essaient de le cacher ; on a jusqu'à Yayaka dotées des blessures de Rei et les monolithes de la Seele transformés en pôles électriques. Ca veut vraiment dire "Notre scénario est sous influence, mais regardez on l'admet en en rajoutant un max". Mais à la rigueur, c'est pire de procéder ainsi. Ca fait produit post-moderne jetable à la Shinbo, or la série valait mieux que ça.
Tetho
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Tetho le Sam 17 Déc 2016, 15:58

Les grand-mères c'est les meilleurs.

[Montrer] Spoiler
Image

Meilleur perso de 2010




La question que soulève cet hommage spontané à la fin c'est quand même celle du propos de la série. "Pure Illusion n'existe que pour Cocona." c'est un peu léger, surtout quand cette dernière n'était pas vraiment le personnage de la série le plus enclin à la fuite de la réalité. Et mettre en antagoniste un personnage qui débarque littéralement à trois épisodes de la fin c'est pas vraiment ce qu'il y a de plus malin. Au moins dans Evangelion Yui (ou plutôt son absence) était le chainon manquant qui expliquait le comportement de la moitié des personnages. Ici Mimi débarque de nul part et semble complètement changer le propos.
Zêta Amrith
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Ven 23 Déc 2016, 13:25

Episode 12.
Ces jeux de plateforme pas finis dans lesquels le niveau qui précède le dernier boss est un patchwork remonté de tous les levels précédents. Depuis Salt en moto jusqu'à l'ultime séquence bâclée versus le streum et Bu-chan Musclor, un concentré de mauvais goût sur fond de jemenfoutisme aigu.

[Montrer] Spoiler
'Le monde que j'ai créé pour ma petite Cocona...' oui un monde serein avec des mutants géants qui détruisent des immeubles, des loli tueuses SM, des fantômes et du magma en fusion. Logique.


Je découvre que le gars qui a rédigé les cinq derniers épisodes, un certain Naoki Hayashi, a pour seul antécédent un épisode de Da Capo et qu'il a joué de la clarinette sur Guin Saga. D'accord.
Zêta Amrith
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Jeu 29 Déc 2016, 23:25

Flip Flappers : fin.
C'aurait pu être l'anime de l'année, c'en est la poudre de perlimpinpin.

Image
question
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede question le Ven 30 Déc 2016, 00:59

grosse déception.

Mais je n'ai pas vu où le script des 5 derniers épisodes avait été fait par un seul homme.
Tetho
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Tetho le Ven 30 Déc 2016, 01:06

Ici.

Si j'en crois le web japonais cet Hayashi Naoki n'est autre que Hisaya Naoki, scénariste principal de Kanon (le jeu) et Sora no Method (déjà une prod de 3Hz).
Un des enjeux de la critique de cette série va être de comprendre comment Ayana Yuniko s'est fait viré et remplacé par ce pignouf sur la seconde moitié de la série.
mangakam
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede mangakam le Ven 30 Déc 2016, 09:56

C'est vraiment si mauvais que ça a la fin ? vu les retours positif que j'ai vu de l'animé je suis un peu étonné.
guwange
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede guwange le Ven 30 Déc 2016, 16:03

J'ai seulement vu le premier épisode et ça rendait bien niveau "plastique" et mouvement, ça faisait "cartoon" avec des postures que l'on voyait plus dans les 80's et 90's.
En plus de cela, j'y avais décelé de bonnes références, du genre Alice au pays des merveilles/Chihiro et même Totoro quand ça marche à quatre pattes à la forêt pour accéder au mode parallèle. Et j'y ai vu aussi des sortes de "ohmus" enneigés. Apparemment, y a aussi du Nadia dedans. Bref, clairement y a des références qui me parlaient mais je n'ai pas continué car j'avais autre chose à rattraper à côté.
Vu votre retour, ça sent la déception à la fin.
Tetho
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Tetho le Dim 01 Jan 2017, 21:09

Iso Mitsuo aussi est déçu par Flip Flappers, pour lui ce n'est pas un projet sur lequel Oshiyama aurait pu exprimer tout son potentiel. Il adore l'ED et trouve le contraste avec le vulgaire anime moe qu'est la série décevant.
Ramior
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Ramior le Dim 01 Jan 2017, 22:28

Il faudrait que je rattrape l'anime mais c'est vrais que l'ending est génial, je le mate à chaque fois, alors que je suis loin d'être friand des génériques en générale.
question
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede question le Dim 01 Jan 2017, 22:47

il y aurait derrière un message cachés sur flip flappers.

https://myanimelist.net/forum/?topicid= ... sg49138473
Tetho
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Tetho le Dim 01 Jan 2017, 23:01

Je crois que c'est surtout un shipper qui en fait trois fois trop pour se convaincre que la série parle bien de l'acceptation de sa prétendue homosexualité par Cocona.

Cocona's mother and father most likely divorced due Cocona's mother pursuing another woman. That was the calamity, the tragedy that colorfully was portrayed in the show In Cocona's perception that essentially was represented via two versions of her mother due to her perception of her mother having split into two, essentially taking away her "ideal" mother she knew, while her father grew distant.

What's more, during this hard time, due to the process of adolescence and questioning your own sexuality, Cocona found herself attracted to another girl in school, which made her question whether she herself is just a repeat of her mother's path, walking the same path, becoming her mother. This conflict of identity, mixed in with trauma from her parents divorce was essentially represented through childish imagination of pure illusion world. What we saw through the show was Cocona's subconscious view of the world, as a try to reaffirm who she is, as she is growing up into adulthood, to find her own identity.


C'est une vision de la série très très occidentale ça.
question
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede question le Dim 01 Jan 2017, 23:14

ça ne m'étonne pas. on me fait des trucs du styles "pure illusion n'existe pas" ou qu'il y a des messages symboliques dessus.

La dernière qu'on m'a lancés est que papika n'existe en tant que symbole. Que la réalité de cocona c'est celle de l'épisode 13.

On se demande même pourquoi il y a autant de fringues dans la chambre de la gonzesse.
Tetho
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 05 Jan 2017, 23:35

Itw avec Oshiyama.
tl;dr : "j'avais aucune idée de ce que je voulais raconter alors j'ai foutus du Yuri parce qu'on m'a dit que les spectateurs actuels aiment ça.".
Zêta Amrith
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Ven 06 Jan 2017, 00:47

Je n'ai rien relevé de bien intéressant en six pages d'interview.
Ramior
Re: Flip Flappers

Messagede Ramior le Jeu 19 Jan 2017, 14:57

Fini la série, sympa mais pas transcendant, il aurait du se cantonnais au exploration de monde.
