Juste pour signaler que les topics Golgo13 et Sawako (il renvoit à Kimi no Todoke x)) ont disparus dans le warp.



- Nettoyage d'hiver dans la section, quelques entrée en double ont été virées, les bons topics liés aux bons noms etc.

- Création de deux trois nouveaux topics (notamment Aku no Hana ).

- J'ai supprimé pas mal de ces fameux posts doublons qui pullulaient de partout, donc pas de surprise si votre compteur de post a un peu changé.

- Nettoyage dans le topic général, les messages traitant de séries avec un topic ont été dispatchés à droite à gauche (quand c'était possible, évidemment).



- Evidemment, rajout des nouveaux topics créés depuis la dernière fois.

When you dont afraid any sunshine, come on baby !



行けよ饒舌の 影よ来て導け