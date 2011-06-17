MAJ et clean de la liste.



Correction de quelques fautes par ci par la.

Entrées en double retirées (si vous en voyez d'autres faites signe).

Modification des entrées avec particules : celle ci est placée en fin de titre de topic entre parenthèses. Le topic est donc rangé dans la section correspondant à la première lettre du premier mot. Exemple : The Arms Peddler devient Arms Peddler (The) et est rangé à A.

Regroupement des séries Gundam : elles sont toutes rangées sous l’appellation [Gundam - Nom de la série], sous la lettre G.

Tout les topics parlant de franchises ont une sous dénomination (thread général) à coté du nom de la franchise.

Regroupement des topics Bilan sous l'appellation [Bilan Anime Année].



J'ai placé les titres japonais en premier en général, j'hésite à passer tout les titres en japonais pour avoir une meilleur logique.



NB : Le topic Usagi Drop (Un drôle de père) a disparu. Est ce normal ?

