Récapitulatif des topics

Ven 17 Juin 2011, 20:40

Protip : Ctrl + F pour rechercher rapidement un titre ou un auteur.


Animes et mangas :

¤ 1-9
.Hack
07 Ghost
20th Century Boys

¤ A
Accel World
AD Police
Afterschool Charisma
Ah ! My Goddess
Air Gear
Akage no Anne (Anne, la Maison au Pignons Verts)
Akame ga Kill
Akatsuki no Yona
AKB0048
Akihabara Deep
Akira
Akuma no Riddle
Aldnoah. Zero
Alive - Last Revolution
All My Darling Daughters
Allison & Lillia
Amatsuki
Ancient Magus Bride (The)
Angel Beats
Angel Heart
Animation Runner Kuromi
Ano Hana
Ano Natsu de Matteru
Another
Antique Bakery
Aoi Bungaku
Aoi Hana
Aoi Honô
Aoi Sekai no Chûshin De
Aquarion EVOL
Arad Senki
Armored Trooper VOTOMS
Arms Peddler (The)
Arrietty, le Petit Monde des Chapardeurs
Arslan Senki (Les Chroniques d'Arslan)
Asatte Dance
Ashita no Joe (saison 1)
Ashita no Joe (saison 2)
Asobi ni Iku yo!
Astral Project
Asura
Asura Cryin'
Avengers
Aya, Conseillière Culinaire

¤ B
B'TX
Baby Pop
Baccano
Bakemonogatari
Bakumatsu Gijinden Roman
Bakumatsu Kikansetsu Irohanihoheto
Bakuretsu Tenshi
Bakuon Rettô
Banana Fish
Banner of the Stars
Baptist
Barakamon
Basquash
Batman Gotham Knight
Bayonetta Bloody Fate
Beelzebub
Ben-To
Berserk
Billy Bat
Binbôgami ga!
Birdy the Mighty
Birth
Black Bullet
Black Butler
Black Lagoon
Black★Rock Shooter
Blade & Soul
Blassreiter
Bleach
Blood Alone
Blood the Last Vampire
Blue Drop
Blue Exorcist
Blue Submarine n°6
Bobobo-bo bo-bobobo
Bokurano
Bokura wa Minna Kawai-Sô
Bônen no Xam'd (Xam'd : Lost Memories)
Brave 10
Broken Blade (Break Blade)
Bubblegum Crisis
Buddy Complex
Byôsoku 5 Centimeter (5 Centimètres par Seconde)

¤ C
C Control - The Money and Soul of Possibility
Canaan
Candy Boy
Candy Candy
Captain Earth
Casshern Sins
Cat Shit One
Cat's Eye
Cencoroll
Chaos Head
Charisma
Chevalier d'Eon (Le)
Chrno Crusade
Cross Ange
Chihayafuru
Chûnibyô demo koi ga Shitai
City Hunter
Claymore
Cobra
Code Geass
Code Geass - Akito The Exiled
Concrete Revolutio
Coppelion
Cowboy Bebop
Cutey Honey (Cherry Miel)
Cyber Formula

¤ D
D. Gray Man
Dai Shogun
Daily Lives Of High School Boys
Daimidaler
Dance in the Vampire Bund
DanMachi
Dantalian no Shoka
Darker than Black
Deadman Wonderland
Death Parade
Death Note
Delivery
Dennô Coil
Densha Otoko
Détective Conan
Détenu 042
Detroit Metal City
Devil May Cry
Dictionnaire des Yokai (Le)
Dimension W
Dirty Pair (Dan & Danny)
Divine Nanami
DNA²
Dogs
Dolis
Dorohedoro
Dororon Enma-kun Meeramera
Dorothea
Dragon's Heaven
Dragon Ball Kai
Dragon Crisis
Dragonaut
Druaga no Tô
Durarara

¤ E
Eater
Ecole des Champions (L')
Eden of the East
Ef - a fairy tale of the two.
El Cazador de la Bruja
Elfen Lied
Ergo Proxy
Eureka seveN
Eureka SeveN Astral Ocean
Excel Saga
Eyeshield 21

¤ F
Fairy Tale
Family Compo
Fantastic Children
Fate/Stay night - Unlimited Blade Works (TV)
Fate/Zero
First Squad
Five Star Stories
FLCL
Flag
Forêt de Miyori (La)
Fractale
Freezing
Front Mission - Dog Life & Dog Style
Fruits Basket
Full Ahead ! Coco
Full Metal Alchemist
Full Metal Panic
Fuse : Teppô Musume no Torimonochô

¤ G
Ga-rei
Gantz
Galilei Donna
Gangsta
Garo : Honoo no Kokuin
Gatchman
Gatchaman Crowds
Gate
Gegege no Kitaro
Gekkan Shôjo Nozaki-kun
Genius Party
Genji Monogatari Sennenki
Genshiken
Ghost Hound
Ghost Hunt
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell Arise
Gigantic Formula
Ginga Eiyû Densetsu (Les Héros de la Galaxie)
Ginga Kikôtai Majestic Prince
Gintama
Gingitsune
Girls und Panzer
God Eater
Gokukoku no Brynhildr
Golgo 13
Gosick
Gouttes de Dieu
Gugure! Kokkuri-san
Guilty Crown
Guin Saga
Gundam (thread général)
Gundam - 00
Gundam - AGE
Gundam - Build Fighters/Try
Gundam - G no Reconguista
Gundam - Iron Blooded Orphan
Gundam - Turn-A
Gunnm
Gunslinger Girl
Guyver

¤ H
Hakugei
Hamatora
Hanakimi (Parmi eux)
Hanamaru Kindergarten
Hanasaku Iroha
Hanayamata
Harlock : The Endless Odyssey
Haruhi Suzumiya no Yûtsu
Hataraki Man
Hataraku Maô-sama
Hayate the Combat Buttler
Haikyu!!
Haiyore Nyarko-san
Hellsing
Heroic Age
Heroman
Hidamari Sketch
Highschool DxD
Highschool of the Dead
Higurashi no naku koro ni
Hikari no Densetsu
Hitsugi no Chaika
Hôkago no Pléiades
Hôrô Musuko
Hoshi wo Ô Kodomo
Hoshi no Samidare
Hyakki Yakô Shô (Le Cortège des 100 Démons)
Hyakko
Hyôka

¤ I
Iblard Jikan
Iczer-One
iDOLM@STER (The)
Idolm@ster : Cinderella Girls
Idolm@ster Xenoglossia
Ikigami
Ikoku meiro no croisée
Ikkitôsen
Inari, Konkon, Koi Iroha
Inferno Cop
Innocent (The)
Innocent Venus
Ippo
Iron Man
Irresponsible Captain Tylor (The)
Itazura na Kiss

¤ J
J’♥ les Sushis
Jeanne et Serge
Jeu, Set, et Match
Jin
Jinrui wa Suitai Shimashita
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure (Manga)
JoJo no Kimyô na Bôken (Série)
Joô no Hana
Jormungand
Jûni Kokki (Les 12 Royaumes)
Junketsu no Maria
Jusqu'à ce que la Mort nous sépare
Jyu-Oh-Sei

¤ K
K
K-On!
Kaguya-hime no Monogatari
Kaiba
Kaiji
Kakumeiki Valvrave
Kaleido Star
Kamen no Maid Guy
Kamisama Dolls
Kamisama no Memochô
Kamui-den
Kannagi
Kanokon
Kanon 2006
Kantai Collection
Kantoku Fuyukitodoki
Karakuri Circus
Kara no Kyôkai (Garden of Sinners)
Karekano (Entre Elle et Lui)
Karen Senki
Katanagatari
Katekyô Hitman Reborn !
Kaze
Kaze no Stigma
Kaze Tachinu
Keisatsu Sensha Tai TANK S.W.A.T.
Kekkai Sensen
Kemonozume
Ken le Survivant
Kenichi, le Disciple Ultime
Kenshin
Kiddy Grade
Kick-Heart
Kill La Kill
Kimagure Orange Road
Kimengumi Highschool (le Collège Fou Fou Fou)
Kimi ga Nozomu Eien
Kimi no Iru Machi
Kingdom
KissDum Engage Planet
Kitchen
Kobato
Kodomo no Jikan
Koe no Katachi
Kôkaku no Regios
Kore wa Zombie desu ka
Kôtetsushin Jeeg
Kuragehime
Kurenai
Kurogane no Linebarrels
Kurokami
Kuroko no Basket
Kuromukuro
Kurozuka
Kyôran Kazoku Nikki
Kyôsôgiga

¤ L
L'arme Ultime
La Colline aux Coquelicots
Last Exile
Last Exile -Ginyoku no Fam-
Level E
Licenced by Royalty
Line
Little Buster
Little Witch Academia
Log Horizon
Love Stage !
Lucky Star
Lupin III
Lupin III Mine Fujiko To Iu Onna
Re: Récapitulatif des topics

Ven 13 Avr 2012, 13:28

¤ M
M3 Black Steel
Macross
Magi - Labyrinth of Magic
Mahô Shôjo Lyrical Nanoha
Mahô Tsukai ni Taisetsuna Koto
Mahoromatic
Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei
Mai-Hime/Otome
Maid-sama
Majocco shimai yoyo to nene
Manhole
Manyû Hikenchô (La Paire et le Sabre)
Maoyû Maô Yûsha
Maria † Holic
Maria-sama ga miteru
Martian Successor Nadesico
Mashin Eiyûden Wataru
Mawaru penguindrum
Mazinkaiser SKL
Me and the devil Blues
Medabots
Meganebu
Mekakucity Actors
Mes Tendres Années
Michiko to Hatchin
Minami-ke
Mirai Nikki
Miss Hokusai
Mô Hitotsu no Mirai wo
Momo e tegami
Momo Kyun Sword
Monster
Moonlight Act
Môretsu Pirates
Moshidora
Mouryou no hako
Moyashimon
Mugen no jûnin (L'Habitant de l'Infini)
Murder Princess
Mushibugyo
Mushishi
Muv-Luv (Thread général)
My First Love
Myself ; Yourself

¤ N
N°6
Nabari No Ô
Nadia et le Secret de l'Eau Bleue
Nadja Applefields
Nagasarete Airantô
Nana
Nana to Kaoru
Naruto
Natsume Yûjin Chô (Le pacte des Yôkai)
Nazo no Kanojo X
Needless
Negima
Neppu Kairiku Bushi Road
Neon Genesis Evangelion (thread général)
Neon Genesis Evangelion Gakuen Datenroku
NHK ni Yôkoso
Nichijô
Niji-Iro Hotaru
Nijû-Mensô no Musume (Chiko, l'Héritière de 100 Visages)
Ninja Slayer
Nisemonogatari
Nobunaga Concerto
Nobunaga the Fool
Nobunagun
Nodame Cantabile
No Game No Life
Noragami
Nôrin
Now and then, here and there

¤ O
Occult Academy
Oda Nobuna no Yabô
Odyssée de Kino (L')
Oh! Edo Rocket
Oku-san
Onmyôji
One Punch Man
Onegai Teacher / Onegai Twin
Ookami to Kôshinryô (Spice and Wolf)
Ookiku Furikabutte
One Piece
Opéra de Pékin (L')
Ore no Imôto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Nai
OreShura
Osamu Tezuka's Buddha
Otaku Girls
Otogi Matsuri
Otomen
Otome wa Boku ni Koishiteru
OverDrive
Overlord
Ozma

¤ P
Pandora Hearts
Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt
Paranoïa Agent
PARASITE
Patlabor
Persona - Trinity Soul
Petite forêt (La)
Ping Pong The Animation
Plastic Memories
Please Save My Earth
Ponyo sur la Falaise
Pretty Cure
Princess Lover
Princess Nine
Princess Tutu
Psycho Pass
Puella Magi Madoka Magica

¤ Q
Q.E.D. Shômei Shûryô
Queen's Blade

¤ R
RahXephon
Rail Wars!
Rainbow
Real
Real Drive
REC
Red Garden
Redline
Requiem for the Phantom
Ride Back
Rin
Rinne no Lagrange
Robotics;Notes
Rocket Girls
Roi Léo (Le)
Rokka no Yûsha
Rokujôma no Shinryakusha
Rolling Girls (The)
Romeo X Juliet
Rosario + Vampire
Rozen Maiden
Rurôni Kenshin
Ryûgajô Nanana no Maizôkin

¤ S
Sabagebu
Sablier
Saiunkoku Monogatari
Sailor Moon
Sailor Moon Cristal
Saint Seiya (thread général)
Saint Seiya - Omega
Saint Seiya - The Lost Canvas
Sakamichi no Apollon
Sakasama no Patema
Saki
Sakigake!! Otokojuku
Sakura Taisen
Samidare
Samouraï Bambou
Samurai Flamenco
Sankarea
Sanzoku no Musume Ronia
Sarai-ya Goyô (La maison des cinq feuilles)
Sasuga no sarutobi (L'Académie des Ninjas)
Sawako
Sayonara Zetsubô Sensei (Sayonara, Monsieur Désespoir)
School Days
School Rumble
Seikimatsu Occult Gakuin (Occult Academy)
Seikon no Qwaser
Seirei no Moribito
Sekai Seifuku
Seirei Tsukai no Blade Dance
Seikoku no Dragonar
Sekirei
selector infected WIXOSS
Sengoku Basara
Senjô no Valkyria : Gallian Chronicles
Senki Zesshô Symphogear
Senran Kagura
Seraph of the End
Sergent Keroro
Serial Experiments Lain
Seven Deadly Sins
Seto no Hayanome
Shakugan no Shana
Shaman King
Shangri-la
Shi Ki (anime, romans)
Shi Ki (manga)
Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso
Shigofumi
Shikabane Hime
Shin Getter Robo
Shin Mazinger
Shin Sekai Yori
Shingeki no Bahamut
Shingeki no Kyojin (manga)
Shingeki no Kyôjin (anime)
Shining hearts
Shion no Ô
Shokugeki no Soma
Shugo Chara
Silent Möbius
Silver Diamond
Silver Spoon
Silver Will Argevolen
Skip Beat
Slayers (anime)
Slayers (manga)
So.Ra.No.Wo.To
Sôkô no Strain
Sôkyû no Fafner
Sora wo Kakeru Shôjo
Sora no Manimani
Sorcières
Soredemo Sekai wa Utsukushii
Sound Euphonium
Sôkô no Strain
Sôkyû no Fafner
Soul Eater
Souvenirs de Marnie
Souten Kouro
Space Dandy
Special A
Spice & Wolf
Star Driver
Starship Operators
Steins;Gate
Stella Women's Academy High School Division Class C3
Strawberry Panic
Stray Little Devil
Strike Witches
Sukeban Deka
Sumomomo Momomo
Sun-ken rock
Suikoden III
Suisei no Gargantia
Super Robot Taisen OG
Superior
Sword Art Online
Sword of the Stranger

¤ T
Taishô Yakyû Musume
Tales Of (thread général)
Tales of Vesperia
Tamako Market
Tanken Driland
Tantei Opera Milky Holmes
Tasogare Otome x Amnesia
Tatakau Shisho - The Book of Bantorra
Tatami Galaxy
Tekkon Kinkreet (Amer Béton)
Telepathy Shôjo Ran
Tendre est la mort
Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann
Tenshi na Konamaiki (A Cheeky Angel)
Tentai Senshi Sunred
Terra-e ...
Terra Formars
Terror in Resonnance
Tibetan Dog
Tiger & Bunny
Tiger Mask
Time of Eve
To aru majutsu no index / Kagaku no Railgun
To Love-ru
Toaru Hikûshi no Koiuta
Toaru Hikûshi e no Tsuioku
Togainu no Chi
Tokimeki Tonight
Tokyo ESP
Tokyo Magnitude 8.0
Tokyo toybox
Tomonen
Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun
Toradora!
Toshokan Sensô
Tôka Gettan
Traversée du Temps (La)
Trigun
Trinity Blood
True Tears
Tsubasa Reservoir Chronicle / XXX Holic
Tsukihime
Tsuritama
Tytania

¤ U
Übel Blatt
Uchôten Kazoku
Uchû Kyôdai
Uchû Senkan Yamato 2199
UFO robot Grendizer / Goldorak
Ulysse 31
Ultraman (thread général)
Umi Monogatari
Umineko no naku koro ni
Un-Go
Unordinary life
Usagi Drop (Un drôle de père)
Ushio to Tora
Uta no Prince-sama
Utawarerumono (Le Chant des Rêves)
Utena, la Fillette Révolutionnaire

¤ V
Valkyria Chronicles
Vampire Chronicles
Vampire Knight
Vampire Princess Miyu
Versailles no Bara
Vinland Saga
Violoniste de Hamelin (Le)
Viper's Creed
Vision d'Escaflowne
Vividred Operation
Vois sur ton chemin

¤ W
Wagaya no Oinari-sama
Walkin' Butterfly
Wangan Midnight
Windy Tales
Wingman
Witch Hunter
Wizard Barristers
Wolverine
Wonderful days
World Destruction
World Embryo
World God Only Knows (Que sa volonté soit faite)
World Trigger

¤ X
X de CLAMP
X-Men

¤ Y
Yakushiji Ryōko no Kaiki Jikenbo (Recueil des Faits Improbables de Ryoko Yakishiji)
Yamato Nadeshiko Shichi Henge
Yamikagishi
Yojôhan Shinwa Taikei / The Tatami Galaxy
Yotsuba
You're Under Arrest
Young Black Jack
Yozakura Quartet
Yu-gi-oh !
Yurikuma Arashi
Yukikaze
Yumekui Merry

¤ Z
Zatoichi
Zero no Tsukaima
Zetman
Zetsuen no Tempest
Zettai Karen Children
ZKC The Unlimited


Auteurs/réalisateurs :

ADACHI Mitsuru (Touch, H2...)
AMANO Kozue (Aria)
AZUMA Hideo (Olympe et les dieux, Super-nana, Journal d'une disparition)
CLAMP (X, RG Veda, Tokyo Babylon...)
DEZAKI Osamu
HATTORI Bisco (Host Club)
HAYASHIBARA Megumi
HOJO Tsukasa
HOSODA Mamoru (Tokikake, Summer Wars)
ISHINOMORI Shotaro (Sabu & Ichi, Cyborg 009)
IWAHARA Yuji
KAMIJO Atsushi (To-y)
Kaneko Atsushi
KAORI Yuki (Comte Cain, Angel Sanctuary)
KAWAJIRI Yoshiaki (Ninja Scroll, Makai Toshi Shinjuku, Highlander)
KIM Dong-Hwa
KÔNO Fumiyo
MANABE Joji (Outlanders)
MATSUMOTO Leiji (Harlock/Albator, Galaxy Express 999)
Miyazawa Kenji
MIZUKI Shigeru (Kitaro)
MIZUSHIRO Setona (X-day, L'infirmerie après les cours)
MORI Kaoru (Emma)
NAGAI Go (Devilman, Getter Robo)
NAKAMURA Ryutaro
NIHEI Tsutomu
OSHII Mamoru (GITS, Patlabor 2, SkyCrawlers)
OTSUKA Eiji (MPD Psycho)
SHIMIZU Reiko (Kaguya Hime)
SHINKAI Makoto (5cm per second)
SHIRATO Sanpei (Kamui)
TAKA Tony
TAKAHASHI Rumiko (Urusei Yatsura, Maison Ikkoku, Ranma)
TAKEMIYA Keiko (Terra e, Kaze to ki no uta)
TANIGUCHI Jiro (L'homme qui marche)
TEZUKA Osamu (Tetsuwan Atom, Blackjack, Hi no tori)
TSUDA Mikiyo (Princess Princess)
YUKITO Kishiro (Gunnm)


______________________________________________________________________________________


Sujets généraux / autres :

La 3D dans la japanimation
Anime et manga macho ?
Anime et manga favoris
Animator Expo
Anime Mirai
Animés a conseiller pour un vieux con aigri : MSZ-006C1
Les anime d'antan d'avant l'air du moe
Animerama de Mushi Pro
Audiences des séries au Japon
Bilan Manga 2012
Bilan Anime 2009
Bilan Anime 2010
Bilan Anime 2011
Bilan Anime 2014
Bilan Anime décennie 2001-2010
Débat e-penis sur la quantité de films d'animation à voir
Déconstruction des séries harem.
Dôjin : Re-take, The End of the End of Evangelion
Dôjin : T-Moon Complex X
Fins d'animes
Format OAV
Lamu VO/VF
Manga non-japonais
Notenki Memoirs : Le studio Gainax
Oldschool Magical Girl
Où est passé le Robot Anime en 2008 ?
Pourquoi Nausicaä est-il si "difficile" à lire ?
Quel sont vos comédiens de doublage (fr/jap) préféré ?
Raconte-Moi Un Manga 6 spécial coupe du monde
Robots géants
Seconde Guerre Mondiale dans les animes
Space Cobra à 30 ans (Conference JapEx 2008)
Studio MAPPA
Studio Bones
Studio Ghibli
Sujet Hentaï
Sujet Visual Novel
Tranches de Vie
Vos réalisateurs préférés
WTF ? Mais où sont passés les seiyuu d'antan ???
Re: Récapitulatif des topics

Messagede Ialda le Ven 13 Avr 2012, 13:29

Liste mise à jour. Merci à Gemini pour son travail :)
Re: Récapitulatif des topics

Messagede Ialda le Ven 07 Juin 2013, 01:36

Liste mise à jour. Merci à Aer pour son aide :)
Re: Récapitulatif des topics

Messagede Ialda le Mar 18 Mar 2014, 17:01

Liste mise à jour par Aer, merci à lui :)
Re: Récapitulatif des topics

Messagede Ialda le Dim 22 Mar 2015, 23:41

Nouvelle MAJ. Comme d'habitude, merci Aer :)
Re: Récapitulatif des topics

Messagede Aer le Sam 02 Avr 2016, 23:25

MAJ et clean de la liste.

Correction de quelques fautes par ci par la.
Entrées en double retirées (si vous en voyez d'autres faites signe).
Modification des entrées avec particules : celle ci est placée en fin de titre de topic entre parenthèses. Le topic est donc rangé dans la section correspondant à la première lettre du premier mot. Exemple : The Arms Peddler devient Arms Peddler (The) et est rangé à A.
Regroupement des séries Gundam : elles sont toutes rangées sous l’appellation [Gundam - Nom de la série], sous la lettre G.
Tout les topics parlant de franchises ont une sous dénomination (thread général) à coté du nom de la franchise.
Regroupement des topics Bilan sous l'appellation [Bilan Anime Année].

J'ai placé les titres japonais en premier en général, j'hésite à passer tout les titres en japonais pour avoir une meilleur logique.

NB : Le topic Usagi Drop (Un drôle de père) a disparu. Est ce normal ?
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Ialda
Modo : bodacious kunoichi otaku
 
Messages: 17225
Inscription: Sam 31 Mar 2007, 13:25
Localisation: Firelink Shrine

Re: Récapitulatif des topics

Messagede Ialda le Dim 03 Avr 2016, 02:13

Un Drôle de père. Je rajoute le titre VO à côté.
Re: Récapitulatif des topics

Messagede Aer le Jeu 12 Jan 2017, 12:12

Juste pour signaler que les topics Ghost in The Shell et Golgo13 ont disparus dans le warp.
