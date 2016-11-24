shipper

Cocona's mother and father most likely divorced due Cocona's mother pursuing another woman. That was the calamity, the tragedy that colorfully was portrayed in the show In Cocona's perception that essentially was represented via two versions of her mother due to her perception of her mother having split into two, essentially taking away her "ideal" mother she knew, while her father grew distant.



What's more, during this hard time, due to the process of adolescence and questioning your own sexuality, Cocona found herself attracted to another girl in school, which made her question whether she herself is just a repeat of her mother's path, walking the same path, becoming her mother. This conflict of identity, mixed in with trauma from her parents divorce was essentially represented through childish imagination of pure illusion world. What we saw through the show was Cocona's subconscious view of the world, as a try to reaffirm who she is, as she is growing up into adulthood, to find her own identity.